Labor Day weekend: Fun events happening in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Plan a fun long weekend with your family and friends and attend the events happening in Spokane for Labor Day weekend. Residents and visitors can attend the annual Pig Out in the Park, the Americans and the Holocaust Gonzaga Library Exhibition, a free concert by the Spokane Symphony, the Tribe of Indians Pow Wow celebration or attend the Labor Day parade in Spirit Lake.
Spokane Doesn’t Suck, Really
This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.Like any city, Spokane is more than what little outsiders like myself might know. Spokane is more than Murphy’s future “New World Order” in the zombie series, Z Nation, more than the set of Macklemore’s Downtown, and more than the curse put on it in 1986 by a self-proclaimed Romani leader after an illegal police raid on his property.It is also more than just Washington’s second-largest city and more than its complicated past. Spokane is an accessible city that balances the outdoor world with a...
‘An airplane ride of joy’: Boise based pilot set to fly Spokane girl with Leukemia back home
Spokane Quaranteam put out a request on Facebook to get Ms. E on a private jet back home and within 70 minutes the group had multiple pilots step up and volunteer.
Pig Out in the Park is back! Here’s a guide to getting your grub on
SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig Out in the Park is back in Riverfront Park for the next six days!. There will be 55 food booths, 250 menu items, free live music and much more. If you plan on stopping by, here’s what you can expect to eat, starting with some longtime favorites:
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
5-year-old’s last request made possible by Spokane Quaranteam
SPOKANE, Wash. — While most five-year-olds are starting school, Ms. E is fighting to come back home. For the past year, she’s been in Houston, battling leukemia. On Wednesday, she and her family got the news that it’s terminal. To get her back home as soon as...
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion
COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
'God bless her': Terminally ill five-year-old girl lands in Spokane to spend her final days at home
SPOKANE, Wash. — A little girl's last wish came true as a jet touched down at Felts Field Friday afternoon. "This whole experience has rocked me to my core. I don't know how else to explain it," Spokane Quaranteam's Rick Clark said. The five-year-old girl we know only as...
Habitat for Humanity takes on a new form of building in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Homeownership is still the largest wealth factor for the middle class of our community, and it’s tougher now than ever before for many families to find an affordable home. Habitat for Humanity Spokane is at it again with a new project in the East Central neighborhood, and this one is unlike what we’ve seen them do before....
Two new Inland Northwest food venues allow diners to explore Indigenous cuisine and culture
Someday the startup of a local Indigenous-owned business, especially one serving Indigenous foods, will be more commonplace (we hope). And someday, it might not be a big deal that there are two such places launching this summer: Pow'Waw Food Truck in North Idaho and Indigenous Eats in Spokane. Both are...
Spokane News & Weather: Sept. 2
More hot weather as we near Labor Day weekend, wildfire evacuations, plus a lot of football. This is Spokane News & Weather for Sept. 2, 2022.
U-pick peaches come better late than never on Green Bluff
COLBERT, Wash — It’s peach season on Green Bluff and just like every fruit before, they grew in a little late. Peaches are now in abundance for many Green Bluff growers and are likely to be available alongside apples through September. If you are hoping to stock up on peaches, here are four tips to make sure you get the...
One-Of-A-Kind Eastern Washington Waterfront Home is Jaw-Dropping [PHOTOS]
This, almost fantasy-like, waterfront home in Nine Mile Falls, Washington will blow your mind. It sits on 800’ of the Spokane Riverfront with stunning views from just about every room. This home is truly a masterpiece of luxury and recreation and it comes with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a...
Tribute Bands Rock At Spokane’s Pig Out In The Park [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Spokane's Pig Out in the Park festival returns to Riverfront Park Wednesday after a three year pandemic-forced hiatus. It's a six day festival that runs through Labor Day, with the emphasis on feeding your face, but there is a steady flow live-music as well. In addition to rock, blues and...
Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
Boyles busy at Triple B Guns
COEUR d’ALENE — Three Boyles were busy on Friday morning at Triple B Guns. Owners Marcus and Kinsey Boyle were behind counters chatting with customers, while son Logan Boyle was doing the same. Their 12-year-old Papillon, Sarg, was on shop patrol. Rising calls for gun control hasn’t led...
New pictures show how dangerous brush fires are
SPOKANE, Wash. - New pictures from a brush fire in Browne's Addition show how dangerous brush fires can be. For information on the fire, click here.
High School Football Scoreboard | KREM 2 Football Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — High school football is back and the KREM 2 Sports Team has you covered with scores, highlights and more across the Inland Northwest. Make sure you catch the KREM 2 Football Friday show live on CBS Fridays at 11 p.m.
Wildfires burn north of Bonner County
August saw North Idaho’s fire danger elevated to “Very High,” as well as a number of lightning storms igniting fires throughout the panhandle — a handful of which continue to burn. While none of these blazes are located in Bonner County, locals may notice smoke coming into the area as fire crews continue to work toward containment.
Stevens County Woman Reels in Gigantic Fish on Loon Lake in Washington [VIDEO]
It's the true tale of the world-record-breaking fish that didn't get away. I love fishing. I catch and release. But, I've never caught a world-record-breaking monster fish. This was my record, caught on Leech Lake in Walker, Minnesota in 2020. I loved every minute of it, too. Imagine luring in...
