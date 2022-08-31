ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Labor Day weekend: Fun events happening in Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Plan a fun long weekend with your family and friends and attend the events happening in Spokane for Labor Day weekend. Residents and visitors can attend the annual Pig Out in the Park, the Americans and the Holocaust Gonzaga Library Exhibition, a free concert by the Spokane Symphony, the Tribe of Indians Pow Wow celebration or attend the Labor Day parade in Spirit Lake.
SPOKANE, WA
TheDailyBeast

Spokane Doesn’t Suck, Really

This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.Like any city, Spokane is more than what little outsiders like myself might know. Spokane is more than Murphy’s future “New World Order” in the zombie series, Z Nation, more than the set of Macklemore’s Downtown, and more than the curse put on it in 1986 by a self-proclaimed Romani leader after an illegal police raid on his property.It is also more than just Washington’s second-largest city and more than its complicated past. Spokane is an accessible city that balances the outdoor world with a...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion

COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM

Spokane News & Weather: Sept. 2

More hot weather as we near Labor Day weekend, wildfire evacuations, plus a lot of football. This is Spokane News & Weather for Sept. 2, 2022.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Boyles busy at Triple B Guns

COEUR d’ALENE — Three Boyles were busy on Friday morning at Triple B Guns. Owners Marcus and Kinsey Boyle were behind counters chatting with customers, while son Logan Boyle was doing the same. Their 12-year-old Papillon, Sarg, was on shop patrol. Rising calls for gun control hasn’t led...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Sandpoint Reader

Wildfires burn north of Bonner County

August saw North Idaho’s fire danger elevated to “Very High,” as well as a number of lightning storms igniting fires throughout the panhandle — a handful of which continue to burn. While none of these blazes are located in Bonner County, locals may notice smoke coming into the area as fire crews continue to work toward containment.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

