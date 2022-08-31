Read full article on original website
radioresultsnetwork.com
West End Health Foundation Awards Mental Health Grants
The West End Health Foundation recently awarded $30,000 for its 2022 Proactive Grant Cycle. The Proactive Grant program was limited to programs and services developed to address youth wellness with a focus on mental health. Three applications were funded based on a competitive review of the organization, the program, and the quality of the proposal. The following grants were awarded:
radioresultsnetwork.com
VA Promotes September AS National Suicide Prevention Month
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will conduct programs throughout the month to promote education and bring awareness to this dire situation. One such program being conducted for the second year, and on a grander scale than last, is the origami crane...
WLUC
Remembering Deborah Mann: Hancock community advocate, DDA Coordinator dies Tuesday in house explosion
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - In a Facebook Post, the City of Hancock announced that DDA Coordinator and Community Advocate Deborah Mann died Tuesday, Aug. 30. The post says, “There are so many ways to describe what an amazing women Deb was. She tirelessly devoted her time and energy in making this community great through various programs, events and volunteering efforts. Her compassion and kindness could be felt as she would always greet you with a smile and questions pertaining to your life, she truly cared about not just the success of the City but the people that make this city up.”
WLUC
A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s search and rescue teams were very busy on a warm and windy Friday, Sept. 2. The day started with an overnight search and rescue mission for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard in Marquette’s Upper Harbor. The call came in around 1:00 a.m.. An overdue fisherman was eventually found safe.
WLUC
Dickinson County Fair has record-breaking opening night
NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Fair kicked off its 112th summer in Norway on Friday. Fairgoers enjoyed traditional rides and the annual tractor pull at the Norway Fairgrounds Friday. The fair kicked off its 112th year with record numbers Thursday night. “Last night, just in revenue, the...
radioresultsnetwork.com
UPHS-Marquette Welcomes Odom As New Urologist
UP Health System is pleased to welcome Brian Odom, MD, to the Urology practice. Dr. Odom sees patients of all ages for diseases and disorders of the kidneys, bladder, urinary tract, and male reproductive organs. With specialized training and experience in robotic-assisted surgery, Dr. Odom expands available minimally-invasive surgical options involving the urinary system – including the prostatectomy procedure.
WLUC
4 paddle boarders safe after being stranded on Marquette’s Picnic Rocks
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four paddle boarders are safe after becoming stranded on Picnic Rocks in Marquette Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., a TV6 reporter on scene witnessed emergency personnel rescuing the four paddle boarders using a Marquette Fire Department jet ski. One of the paddle boarders told TV6′s reporter...
WLUC
Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A house fire in Ishpeming Township from Friday night is now under investigation. The house was along Silver Street. The Michigan State Police is investigating the cause. They’ll have more information in the days to come. The homeowner says he was at home with...
WLUC
Bargain Barn opens new location in Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming thrift store has expanded to Marquette Township. A.M. Thrift opened a consignment store in the Westwood Mall in August. The Bargain Barn offers clothes, household items, books and seasonal goods. All items are wholesale or thrifted from the community to keep the money...
Woman, 64, dies in Upper Peninsula house explosion
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – One person is dead after a house explosion in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that a 64-year-old female was pronounced dead following the incident on M-203 in Hancock Township around 9 a.m. on Monday. She has not been identified. The woman’s husband was able...
Michigan man, 24, on life support after severe beating
HOUGHTON, MI – A man is on life support after he was severely beaten early Thursday at an apartment complex in Houghton, officials said. Police officers responded around 4:50 a.m. Thursday to the Arbor Green apartment complex in Houghton, WLUC reports. They found the 24-year-old man from L’Anse had been assaulted and beaten unconscious. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to UP Health System – Marquette. As of Friday morning, the victim remains on life support.
UPMATTERS
Houghton man arrested after assault leaves one person on life support
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – A 19-year-old man from Houghton has been arrested for assault with intent to do great bodily harm following an incident early Thursday morning. According to the Houghton Police Department, officers were called to the Arbor Green apartment complex on Dodge Street in Houghton just before five a.m. on Thursday. They found an unconsious 24-year-old man from L’Anse who had appeared to have been beaten.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Man, Woman Hurt In Motorcycle Crash In Marquette County
Two people were hurt in a traffic crash Sunday night in Marquette County. The Marquette County Sheriff says it happened at just before 8 p.m. on County Road 550 near the Eagles Nest Road in Marquette Township. A 34-year-old Trenary man was driving the motorcycle on Eagles Nest Road when...
