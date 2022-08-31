HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - In a Facebook Post, the City of Hancock announced that DDA Coordinator and Community Advocate Deborah Mann died Tuesday, Aug. 30. The post says, “There are so many ways to describe what an amazing women Deb was. She tirelessly devoted her time and energy in making this community great through various programs, events and volunteering efforts. Her compassion and kindness could be felt as she would always greet you with a smile and questions pertaining to your life, she truly cared about not just the success of the City but the people that make this city up.”

HANCOCK, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO