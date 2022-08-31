ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Remains Above $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szHAz_0hc6BeXs00

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to remain above the $20,000 mark, but traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, however recorded gains, inching towards the $1,600 level.

Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded in red this morning.

Lido DAO LDO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while eCash XEC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $987.33 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.5%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.7% to $20,274, while ETH climbed by around 0.7% to $1,588 on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI, Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) and Designer Brands Inc. DBI, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.04

24-hour gain: 8.9%

  • Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $1.06

24-hour gain: 5.9%

  • NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD

Price: $4.30

24-hour gain: 4.8%

  • Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $1.16

24-hour gain: 4.7%

  • UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $5.50

24-hour gain: 4.2%

Losers

  • eCash XEC/USD

Price: $0.00004407

24-hour drop: 9.6%

  • Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $3.03

24-hour drop: 9%

  • Helium HNT/USD

Price: $5.60

24-hour drop: 5.7%

  • EOS EOS/USD

Price: $1.42

24-hour drop: 4.7%

  • OKB OKB/USD

Price: $15.58

24-hour drop: 4.5%

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Bitcoin Remains Above#Ethereum Eth Usd#Btc#Donaldson Company Inc#Dci#Brown Forman Corporation#Designer Brands Inc#Dbi#Nexo Nexo Usd Price#Crv Usd Price#Eos
Benzinga

Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks

The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin As Labor Day Weekend Begins: All Eyes On Sept. 6

Bitcoin BTC/USD was declining just 1% lower on Friday in bullish opposition to the S&P 500, which rejected an important psychological level at $4,000 and slid about 0.08%. Ethereum ETH/USD was initially leading the crypto sector, spiking over 4% higher but began to retrace intraday to trade mostly flat. Dogecoin DOGE/USD fell slightly more modestly in tandem with Bitcoin, declining about 1.6%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

CANG: A challenging environment for the company as its model evolves in 2022. Revenues were roughly in line with expectations in Q2. Adjusting our price target to reflect lower revenues & margins.

Cango CANG reported second quarter 2022 results last night and as expected the COVID related shutdowns of April and May had a material impact on the company. The revenue mix continues to migrate toward the auto trading business which presently is a very low margin business and when coupled with additional investments in new business initiatives resulted in a significant loss of RMB286 million in the quarter ($42.7 million USD).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto

This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules

Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Psychedelics Sector Poised To Soar If Compass Pathway's Chart Breaks This Pattern

Compass Pathways has settled into three different bullish patterns on the weekly chart. The stock has shown relative strength compared to the general markets. Compass Pathways CMPS has been trading relatively stronger than the S&P 500 recently, in a mostly sideways consolidation pattern compared to the market ETF, which entered into a steep downtrend on Aug. 16.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Early Warning News Release Issued Pursuant to Ni 62-103 Acquisition of Common Shares of Origen Resources Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire - August 30, 2022 – This news release is being disseminated by Crest Resources Inc. CRES (the "Acquiror") pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the acquisition of certain common shares (the "Common Shares") of Origen Resources Inc. (the "Issuer"), a British Columbia corporation whose common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ORGN".
BUSINESS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Barnes Gr?

Barnes Gr's (NYSE:B) short percent of float has risen 23.61% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 641 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
77K+
Followers
163K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy