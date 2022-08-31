Bitcoin Remains Above $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to remain above the $20,000 mark, but traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, however recorded gains, inching towards the $1,600 level.
Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded in red this morning.
Lido DAO LDO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while eCash XEC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $987.33 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.5%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.7% to $20,274, while ETH climbed by around 0.7% to $1,588 on Wednesday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI, Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) and Designer Brands Inc. DBI, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $2.04
24-hour gain: 8.9%
- Nexo NEXO/USD
Price: $1.06
24-hour gain: 5.9%
- NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD
Price: $4.30
24-hour gain: 4.8%
- Curve DAO Token CRV/USD
Price: $1.16
24-hour gain: 4.7%
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $5.50
24-hour gain: 4.2%
Losers
- eCash XEC/USD
Price: $0.00004407
24-hour drop: 9.6%
- Synthetix SNX/USD
Price: $3.03
24-hour drop: 9%
- Helium HNT/USD
Price: $5.60
24-hour drop: 5.7%
- EOS EOS/USD
Price: $1.42
24-hour drop: 4.7%
- OKB OKB/USD
Price: $15.58
24-hour drop: 4.5%
