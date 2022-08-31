Bitcoin Remains Above $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to remain above the $20,000 mark, but traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, however recorded gains, inching towards the $1,600 level.

Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded in red this morning.

Lido DAO LDO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while eCash XEC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $987.33 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.5%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.7% to $20,274, while ETH climbed by around 0.7% to $1,588 on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI, Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) and Designer Brands Inc. DBI, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.04

24-hour gain: 8.9%

Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $1.06

24-hour gain: 5.9%

NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD

Price: $4.30

24-hour gain: 4.8%

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $1.16

24-hour gain: 4.7%

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $5.50

24-hour gain: 4.2%

Losers

eCash XEC/USD

Price: $0.00004407

24-hour drop: 9.6%

Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $3.03

24-hour drop: 9%

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $5.60

24-hour drop: 5.7%

EOS EOS/USD

Price: $1.42

24-hour drop: 4.7%

OKB OKB/USD

Price: $15.58

24-hour drop: 4.5%