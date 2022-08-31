It’s been a while since the Willcox Cowboys were able to claim the Seney-Lohman trophy to say the least. Friday night, that all changed. Willcox hasn’t beaten Benson since 2011. The Cowboys lost 10 straight games in the series. A lot of the frustration of prior teams was released with the Cowboys’ 56-25 victory Friday night over the Bobcats in Benson.

WILLCOX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO