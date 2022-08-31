Read full article on original website
The Pima Community College men’s and women’s cross country teams opened the 2022 season on Saturday at the George Kyte Invitational in Flagstaff on Saturday. The men finished the Open Division in sixth place out of seven teams with a team score of 134 and the women finished the Open Division in fifth place with a team score of 140.
It’s been a while since the Willcox Cowboys were able to claim the Seney-Lohman trophy to say the least. Friday night, that all changed. Willcox hasn’t beaten Benson since 2011. The Cowboys lost 10 straight games in the series. A lot of the frustration of prior teams was released with the Cowboys’ 56-25 victory Friday night over the Bobcats in Benson.
