Girl Scouts selling Earleville camp, Newark headquarters

NEWARK, Del. — Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay will sell its Earleville camp and its Newark headquarters as the organization looks to shore up its finances.

The closures, which were announced Tuesday, also include Camp Sandy Pines in Fruitland and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury. GSCB will continue to run Camp Country Center in Hockessin, Del., and Camp Todd in Denton.

“This plan will help us be good stewards of our resources to ensure that future girls can have access to the same experiences GSCB has provided to the Delmarva Peninsula since 1962,” Board Chair Katya Nieburg-Wheeler said in a prepared statement.

Camp Grove Point, located on Grove Neck Road in Earleville, spans 244 acres along the Sassafras River and features meadows, woods, wetlands and a beach. The facility includes a program center, small lodges and rustic camping units with Adirondack cabins and platform tents. It is used by Girl Scout troops as well as outside organizations.

The Grove Point program will move to Camp Todd in Denton, which GSCB said will become a premier destination for resident camp for all girls in Delaware and the Eastern Shores of Maryland and Virginia.

The Newark facility was built in 2016, replacing GSCB’s former headquarters on the University of Delaware’s south campus, which it had occupied for 25 years. UD declined to renew the organization’s lease, forcing it to find a new location.

The $6.5 million building on Old Baltimore Pike contains the GSCB’s administrative offices, as well as a museum, a gift shop, and several spaces for Girl Scout troops and volunteers, such as meeting rooms, a kitchen and a multipurpose room. The building is used for troop meetings and summer programs, and the wooded property contains nature trails and stream access.

“We finally have a true home,” Anne Hogan, then CEO of GSCB, said during a grand opening ceremony in January 2016. “We own the building and we own the land. Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay will be here forever.”

However, six years later, the organization is facing challenges, including declining membership, staff and leadership turnover, rising maintenance costs and the lingering effects of the pandemic, current CEO Claudia Peña Porretti said.

“These were very difficult decisions, but it is our hope that this plan dedicates GSCB employees to the needs of members, volunteers, and their communities,” Porretti said in a prepared statement. “The investment will provide the resources we need to have a girl-led process that enhances the future Girl Scouts experience while celebrating our traditions.”

Proceeds from selling the properties will be used to enhance the offerings at Camp Todd and Camp Country Center, including investing in the STEM Lab and premier year-round outdoor experiences. The money will also provide long-term financial stability for the organization.

“If Camp Grove Point or Camp Sandy Pines has that special place in your heart, we know that this decision hurts, and it is valid to feel upset, sad, and even angry,” Porretti wrote in a letter to volunteers. “Once we’ve come to terms, shed our tears, and said our goodbyes to these special places, know that Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay remains committed to continuing the magic of Girl Scout camp for generations of girls to come.”

Camp Country Center and Camp Todd will also serve as workspaces for GSCB employees. Currently, a total of 35 employees work out of the Newark and Salisbury buildings.

The organization is planning closing ceremonies for the facilities that will be sold.