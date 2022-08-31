Body cams set to go live Thursday at North East Police Department

Related
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Every officer resigns from police force in Florida town. It’s happened elsewhere, too
Police forces around the U.S. have gone dark due to abrupt resignations.
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
Moment black man shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart is 'profiled and harassed' by employee who called the cops when he refused to leave as store is ordered to pay him a record $4.4M in damages
This is the moment a black man who was shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart was profiled and harassed by an employee who called the cops when the shopper refused to leave the store. Video shows Michael Mangum confronting Walmart employee Joe Williams, a theft prevention worker, after he...
School bus driver stalked 8-year-old boy, put GPS trackers on parents’ cars, feds say
The bus driver admitted to threatening the New Hampshire boy and visiting his home several times at night, prosecutors say.
Mum charged after reportedly leaving baby girl in hot car while she was at work
A US mum has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly leaving her six-month-old baby in a hot car while she was at work. The little girl, identified by family members as Carissa Lewis, had been sitting in the car for five hours while her mother was at work, on a day when temperatures in Louisiana reached 33 degrees Celcius.
North Dakota Farmer And Three Farmhands Are Found Dead In Wheat Field In Apparent Murder-Suicide
Douglas Dulmage and farmhands Robert Bracken, Richard Bracken Justin Bracken were harvesting wheat when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to authorities. A North Dakota farmer and three farmhands were found dead in a wheat field in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. Towner County...
Mom of 6-year-old girl thankful doorbell camera captured alleged attempted abduction
A Ring doorbell camera captured the attempted abduction of a 6-year-old girl from the front of her house Tuesday in Hamilton, Ohio, according to court documents and the security camera footage obtained by CNN.
Indiana police chief, officer suspended after arresting council candidate thought to be anti-cop
A police chief and another officer in the small town of Brookville, Indiana, were suspended after a hearing revealed that they reportedly arrested a town council candidate who they believed was anti-police. Brookville Police Chief Terry Mitchum and investigating officer Ryan Geiser were put on paid leave by that same...
Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital
A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
Arkansas deputy was body-slammed by suspect before bystander video begins showing violent arrest outside store, attorney says
Two Arkansas deputies -- one of whom said he had been body-slammed -- followed their training to get a suspect under control during a violent encounter outside a store in the town of Mulberry, an attorney for the law enforcement officers said Tuesday in a statement.
Massive Walmart Fire Was Caused by 14-Year-Old: Police
Earlier this year, a fire broke out inside a Walmart store in North Carolina, according to a TikTok video showing an aisle of paper towels ablaze.
Raped 12-Year-Old Could Take an Ambulance to Walmart for Plan B, SC Representative Says
Representative Doug Gilliam from South Carolina has enraged critics with his recent comments on a theoretical 12-year-old rape and incest victim. Responding in court to SC Republican Gil Gatch’s statement that a hypothetical child victim who had been impregnated by her father would be “forced” to carry a pregnancy under the abortion ban, Gilliam responded that “she had choices... the morning after pill was available... that’s available in Walmart.” “If her dad rapes her and she’s carrying the child, who drives her to get the morning after pill?” Gatch asked Gilliam. “The ambulance,” Gilliam said. On Tuesday, South Carolina has passed a near-total abortion ban that doesn’t allow children who’re rape victims to get abortions at up to 20 weeks.CW: Rape and Incest Listen to SC House Rep Gilliam say that a 12 year old rape victim had “choices” and “options” and could take an ambulance to Walmart to get Plan B. Please make calls to your Senators to stop this bill. Link below. #StopTheBanSC pic.twitter.com/lotKFXKdW4— Phillip J. Ford (@phillipjford) September 2, 2022 Read it at Twitter
Police Arrest Black Pastor For Watering Neighbors’ Flowers, Bodycam Footage Shows
Pastor Michael Jennings said he is considering filing a racial discrimination lawsuit against Alabama's Childersburg Police Department.
Pallbearer on the Run Fatally Shot by Cops at Dad’s Funeral
A man attending a West Virginia funeral service for his father this week was shot dead by law enforcement just after helping his fellow pallbearers place the casket in a hearse. The U.S. States Marshal Service said the man, who has not been identified by law enforcement, had an active warrant out for his arrest, though it was not clear on what charges. When local police and U.S. Marshals tried to take him into custody, they said, he pulled a gun, prompting officers to fire back and kill him. A woman who identified herself as the aunt of the man...
Shock twist in case of mom found dead inside her home as cops reveal she was shot by son, 12
A MOTHER who was found dead inside her home over the weekend was shot by her son, cops said on Monday. Police responded to the scene just after midnight on Saturday to find that Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, had been shot. The son initially told cops that a man had...
'Lady in the Lake' crew member made up story about drug dealer demanding money, Baltimore police say
Baltimore police are reporting that two members of the "Lady in the Lake" production crew made up a story about a group of drug dealers demanding money in exchange for not shooting someone on set. WBAL's David Collins reports.Aug. 30, 2022.
Father, 3 Children Under Age 7 Found Dead in Alleged Murder-Suicide: Police
The man reportedly left his home with the children after making several threatening remarks, hours before all four were found dead.
Black Alabama Pastor Handcuffed By Police While Watering Neighbor’s Flowers
A Black Alabama pastor said he was wrongfully arrested and charged with obstructing government operations while watering his neighbor’s flowers. According to NBC News, video of Michael Jennings’ May 22 arrest was released by his lawyers this week, which they believe will clear “the way for legal action against the officers.”
Homeless man detained in connection with Earleville home invasion, Cecil County deputies say
BALTIMORE -- Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a homeless man in connection with a home invasion that happened in Earleville, Maryland, on Thursday night, according to authorities.Deputies received a report of a home invasion that involved a gunshot in the 6900 block of Augustine Herman Highway around 9:30 p.m., authorities said.Once they arrived at the residence, deputies learned that an 83-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man had been inside the home at the time 19-year-old Luis Fernando Guscoa had allegedly attempted to burglarize the place, deputies said.The man told law enforcement officials that he was reading his Bible...
