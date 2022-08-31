ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil Whig

Body cams set to go live Thursday at North East Police Department

By By Matt Smith
 4 days ago

NORTH EAST — After a months-long acquisition process, body cameras will go live for the first time at the North East Police Department on Thursday, well ahead of the state-mandated July 2025 deadline.

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

