Jacksonville, OR

KTVL

Medford's last outdoor community pool to close after summer 2023

MEDFORD — City officials approved renovations for the Jackson Aquatic Center Community Pool, which includes closing the last outdoor public pool within the city of Medford in 2023. Rich Rosenthal, the parks, recreation, and facilities director for the city of Medford explained the changes will not happen this year...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Rum Creek fire causes community staples to close for the next two weeks

Merlin, Or. — Most people and businesses would give up if they did not have such a loving community to support them in the middle of trying times. As Galice Resort faces yet another year of constant fires, the business owners have been forced yet again to evacuate their lodge on Friday, Aug. 26.
MERLIN, OR
Jacksonville, OR
hereisoregon.com

Medford will host Oregon's first American Cornhole 'Majors' tournament

Big-time cornhole is coming to Southern Oregon next year, when Medford will host Oregon’s first American Cornhole Organization Major tournament. The American Cornhole Organization “Majors” are the main points-earning tournaments for players to qualify for the World Championships of Cornhole held annually in July. As first reported...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Red Flag Alert today for Rum Creek Fire

MERLIN, Ore. -- A Red Flag Warning in effect today from 11am to 11pm is compounding challenges for crews fighting a growing wildfire in northern Josephine County. The Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) says the National Weather Service's parent agency NOAA issued this warning for the Rum Creek Fire and other parts of Oregon for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity. It is aware Red Flag Warning conditions could cause rapid fire spread and "provide resistance to control efforts on new ignitions."
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE

Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

FIRST ALERT FIRE: 2.5 acres burning southwest of Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER — Update Sept 2. at 6:24 pm:. All evacuation warnings have been lifted for this incident, residents can return to their homes. This is the first electronic notice regarding evacuations, law enforcement went door-to-door in the area to give a Level 2: Be Set evacuation warning in the area west of West Savage Creek Road and Rogue River Highway.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Fire Investigators Confirm Bear Creek Greenway Fire Last Sunday Started in Transient Camp

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating the cause of a fire that started last Sunday, August 28 on the Bear Creek Greenway at Dean Creek Road near I-5 exit 35 north of Central Point. Jackson County Fire District 3 (JCFD3) Fire Investigators confirmed the fire started in a transient camp along the Greenway and JCSO is investigating charges of reckless burning and criminal mischief. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District and JCFD3 firefighters responded quickly and were able to stop the fire’s progress at four acres.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment

MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
MERLIN, OR
KTVL

Ask10: Is Black Bear Diner in Grants Pass closed permanently?

Grants Pass, Ore — News 10 viewer Rosanna S. wrote in asking, “Is the Black Bear Diner in Grants Pass closed permanently?”. News 10 reached out to Black Bear Diner and the employee stated that the restaurant was closed for a short time due to staffing issues, but is open now.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Fast Company

After a devastating wildfire, this tiny Oregon town built back greener

When he woke up early in the morning on September 8, 2020, the first thing that Michael Biggs noticed was the wind. It was stronger than he’d ever experienced in the area. The Southern Oregon air was hot and dry. He posted a message on Facebook warning neighbors of the risk of wildfire, and later left for a hike with his dogs. While he was gone, he got a text from his wife: She could see black smoke rising from the south.
TALENT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MARTIN CREEK FIRE BURNING NORTHWEST OF GLENDALE

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association initiated an aggressive attack on an estimated 3 to 5 acres wildland fire about 7 miles north of Glendale, near Martin Creek Road on Wednesday night. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the Martin Creek Fire was reported at about 6:00 p.m....
GLENDALE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

THREE DOLLAR GENERAL STORES REMAIN CLOSED, SUTHERLIN REOPENS

Three Dollar General stores in the area remain closed, after being shut down by Douglas County Building Department Director Bill Clemens in July. The Sutherlin location was allowed to reopen on Wednesday after electrical and permit issues were addressed. Information released by Douglas County government on Friday, said the closures...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

