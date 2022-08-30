Read full article on original website
KTVL
Medford's last outdoor community pool to close after summer 2023
MEDFORD — City officials approved renovations for the Jackson Aquatic Center Community Pool, which includes closing the last outdoor public pool within the city of Medford in 2023. Rich Rosenthal, the parks, recreation, and facilities director for the city of Medford explained the changes will not happen this year...
KTVL
ASK 10: What is the new business next to ARCO on Ashland Street?
Ashland, Or. — News 10 viewer Harold K. wrote in asking:. What is the new business next to Arco on Ashland street?. The building and Arco gas station is off of the I-5 southbound freeway on the corner of Ashland street and Washington street. It was a former gas...
KTVL
Rum Creek fire causes community staples to close for the next two weeks
Merlin, Or. — Most people and businesses would give up if they did not have such a loving community to support them in the middle of trying times. As Galice Resort faces yet another year of constant fires, the business owners have been forced yet again to evacuate their lodge on Friday, Aug. 26.
kpic
The Rum Creek Fire continues to grow in size; now up to 13,994 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Rum Creek Fire burning northwest of Grants Pass crossed a containment line on the east side of the fire Tuesday night, burning several hundred acres, according to fire officials. According to an update posted Wednesday morning, the Rum Creek Fire was at 13,994 acres in...
hereisoregon.com
Medford will host Oregon’s first American Cornhole ‘Majors’ tournament
Big-time cornhole is coming to Southern Oregon next year, when Medford will host Oregon’s first American Cornhole Organization Major tournament. The American Cornhole Organization “Majors” are the main points-earning tournaments for players to qualify for the World Championships of Cornhole held annually in July. As first reported...
KDRV
FireWatch: Red Flag Alert today for Rum Creek Fire
MERLIN, Ore. -- A Red Flag Warning in effect today from 11am to 11pm is compounding challenges for crews fighting a growing wildfire in northern Josephine County. The Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) says the National Weather Service's parent agency NOAA issued this warning for the Rum Creek Fire and other parts of Oregon for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity. It is aware Red Flag Warning conditions could cause rapid fire spread and "provide resistance to control efforts on new ignitions."
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
ijpr.org
Wed 9 AM | A check-in on rebuilding after the Almeda Drive fire, as the anniversary approaches
Maybe we'd prefer not talking about the destructive fires of September 2020. But it's not like we have a choice; not only do our communities still bear the scars of Almeda Drive and the other fires, but we're still rebuilding from them. AND the anniversary is approaching, on September 8th.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire's east and west containment lines underway, 15,635 acres burned
MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says this morning the wildfire's eastern edge is getting firefighting resources. Evacuation orders for the east side of the fire reach to Interstate 5 for the wildfire with 1% containment. This morning's evacuation orders map also shows spot fires east of the main wildfire.
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: 2.5 acres burning southwest of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER — Update Sept 2. at 6:24 pm:. All evacuation warnings have been lifted for this incident, residents can return to their homes. This is the first electronic notice regarding evacuations, law enforcement went door-to-door in the area to give a Level 2: Be Set evacuation warning in the area west of West Savage Creek Road and Rogue River Highway.
theashlandchronicle.com
Fire Investigators Confirm Bear Creek Greenway Fire Last Sunday Started in Transient Camp
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating the cause of a fire that started last Sunday, August 28 on the Bear Creek Greenway at Dean Creek Road near I-5 exit 35 north of Central Point. Jackson County Fire District 3 (JCFD3) Fire Investigators confirmed the fire started in a transient camp along the Greenway and JCSO is investigating charges of reckless burning and criminal mischief. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District and JCFD3 firefighters responded quickly and were able to stop the fire’s progress at four acres.
KTVL
You could fly in a restored B-25 bomber at this traveling Air Force exhibit now in Medford
MEDFORD — A group of veterans got to take a stroll down memory lane thanks to the Flying Legends of Victory tour, a traveling exhibit from the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museam. The tour will be in Medford Aug. 29 through Sept. 5. A fully restored B-17 flying fortress...
KTVL
Southern Oregon cat rescue closes to new intakes after it sees drastic increase in kittens
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon cat rescue nonprofit organization has temporarily closed its doors to new intakes after seeing a drastic increase in cats needing a home, needing to be fixed, or in need of medical assistance. The president and owner of Melly Cat Rescue, Melody Spiegel,...
KTVL
Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment
MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
KTVL
Ask10: Is Black Bear Diner in Grants Pass closed permanently?
Grants Pass, Ore — News 10 viewer Rosanna S. wrote in asking, “Is the Black Bear Diner in Grants Pass closed permanently?”. News 10 reached out to Black Bear Diner and the employee stated that the restaurant was closed for a short time due to staffing issues, but is open now.
Fast Company
After a devastating wildfire, this tiny Oregon town built back greener
When he woke up early in the morning on September 8, 2020, the first thing that Michael Biggs noticed was the wind. It was stronger than he’d ever experienced in the area. The Southern Oregon air was hot and dry. He posted a message on Facebook warning neighbors of the risk of wildfire, and later left for a hike with his dogs. While he was gone, he got a text from his wife: She could see black smoke rising from the south.
KDRV
Fire crews stop wildfire north of Howard Prairie Lake before it spreads
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry crews quickly pounced on a wildfire start on Wednesday afternoon northeast of Howard Prairie Lake and Dead Indian Memorial Road. The fire, titled the Beaver Dam Fire, was stopped at a quarter-acre in size. When ODF got word of the fire, they...
kqennewsradio.com
MARTIN CREEK FIRE BURNING NORTHWEST OF GLENDALE
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association initiated an aggressive attack on an estimated 3 to 5 acres wildland fire about 7 miles north of Glendale, near Martin Creek Road on Wednesday night. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the Martin Creek Fire was reported at about 6:00 p.m....
kqennewsradio.com
THREE DOLLAR GENERAL STORES REMAIN CLOSED, SUTHERLIN REOPENS
Three Dollar General stores in the area remain closed, after being shut down by Douglas County Building Department Director Bill Clemens in July. The Sutherlin location was allowed to reopen on Wednesday after electrical and permit issues were addressed. Information released by Douglas County government on Friday, said the closures...
ijpr.org
Continued drought challenges even normally robust water supplies, like Medford's
Irrigation season ended early again this year, because there's just not enough water to go around. And even water sources that have been reliable and plentiful through years of drought are starting to show signs of reduced flow. The Medford Water Commission serves Medford and several surrounding towns from a...
