"I killed him. And I loved it so much." It's safe to say June (Elisabeth Moss) has no regrets about leading an army of women to murder Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) in The Handmaid's Tale's Season 4 finale. The Season 5 trailer for Hulu's award-winning dystopian drama sees our leading lady revel in her violent acts, much to the horror of her loved ones. June needs Fred's widow Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) to know that she was the one responsible for Waterford's death - and that she took pleasure in it. This only pushes Serena to her own quest for revenge.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO