Breaking Bad Boss Vince Gilligan Has Little Sympathy For Walter White
Breaking Bad's Walter White is one of television's most iconic antiheroes, but creator Vince Gilligan thinks the character hardly deserves to be considered a hero, at all. Gilligan reflected on the monster(s) he created in a wide-ranging interview with The New Yorker published Sunday, less than a week after Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul ended its six-season run. He revealed his feelings for Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, have shifted over the years, to the point that he now has little "sympathy" for the chemistry teacher turned drug lord.
Where Only Murders in the Building Lost Its Way
The following post references the Season 2 finale of Only Murders in the Building, which releases today on Hulu. Second seasons can be notoriously tricky. Primetimer’s own Aaron Barnhart recently argued that all shows should end after their first batch of episodes, and he was only sort of kidding.
Hein’s Picks: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Make Docuseries Magic in FX’s Welcome to Wrexham
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Hulu Tells Mike Tyson's Unauthorized Story, Little Demon Charms on FXX
There’s something for everyone on television today — unless you’re Mike Tyson, who recently slammed Hulu for “stealing” his story with their new eight-episode limited series Mike. The unauthorized retelling charts Tyson’s tumultuous personal and professional life, with Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) starring as the legendary boxer.
The Rings of Power
Let the battle of the fantasy epics begin. Less than two weeks after HBO bowed its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Amazon Prime Video debuts its long-awaited Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power. The Second Age-set series was first announced five years ago as part of $250 million deal, and with a five-season commitment and a total budget of over $1 billion, it ranks as the most expensive TV series ever made.
WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Twerking to the MCU in She-Hulk
The only woman more savage than Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters? Megan Thee Stallion. In a major pop culture crossover, Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance in Thursday's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, livening up the Marvel series with her twerking skills. The rapper was referenced repeatedly throughout Episode 3,...
Gilmore Girls Star Scott Patterson Calls Out Show Creator for 'Disturbing' Experience On Set
' own Luke Danes is getting real about his experience filming Amy Sherman-Palladino's beloved series. In an episode of his Gilmore Girls rewatch podcast I Am All In, Scott Patterson discusses Season 3 episode "Keg! Max!" and reveals that he was deeply uncomfortable shooting it. The episode, which aired in April 2003, sees Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) have a long discussion about Luke's butt after Sookie's hand accidentally ends up on his rear end. Nearly 20 years later, Patterson recalls how "disgusted" and "embarrassed" he was on the set of the series.
The Goldbergs Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character
Murray Goldberg is no more. Ahead of The Goldbergs' Season 10 premiere, showrunner Alex Barnow has confirmed that Jeff Garlin's character will already be dead when the season begins. Garlin's exit from the show comes following multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. The comedian previously gave an interview to Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan, during which he admitted to "silliness" on set, behavior Ryan called a pattern of "verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable".
House of the Dragon Star Sian Brooke: Gruesome Birth Scene 'Was a Bloodbath'
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the premiere of House of the Dragon. For Sian Brooke, filming House of the Dragon was anything but pleasant. Brooke's character, Queen Aemma Arryn, opens the premiere pregnant with a potential heir to the Iron Throne, but when she begins a difficult labor, her husband, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), must choose between saving the mother or the child. Viseryrs chooses the child, and doctors perform a C-section against Aemma's will, her blood pooling onto the sheets and floor. When we next see her, she's being laid to rest alongside her son, who died just hours after birth.
Paul Rudd Joins Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Only Murders in the Building. With the mystery of Only Murders in the Building's second season now solved, the Hulu original has officially named its next victim. At the end of season finale "I Know Who Did It," we jump forward a year and catch a glimpse of Oliver's (Martin Short) latest Broadway production. Center stage is difficult actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), who gives Oliver an earful about his conflict with Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) before engaging in a bit of hostile back-and-forth with his costar.
ABC Developing a Good Doctor Spinoff Titled The Good Lawyer
ABC may be geting good(er). Freddie Highmore drama The Good Doctor is getting the spinoff treatment via The Good Lawyer, Deadline reports. If picked up, the series will tell the story of Joni, a brilliant 20-something lawyer with OCD who will be introduced on The Good Doctor this season when she defends Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore). We'll also meet Janet, a partner at Joni's firm who takes the young lawyer under her wing.
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
House of the Dragon Breaks Records as the Most-Watched Premiere in HBO History
Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is setting new records for HBO and HBO Max. Some 10 million viewers across the Home Box Office's platforms tuned in to watch the story of the Targaryens unfold this past Sunday, also the biggest series launch ever for HBO Max around the world. In addition to being HBO's top premiere to date, this record also marks the largest single-night audience across platforms since House of the Dragon's predecessor's final episode aired back in 2019. (The Game of Thrones finale drew 19.3 million viewers).
Harley Quinn Avoids the Bad Omens at HBO Max, Is Renewed for Season 4
Harley Quinn, the animated supervillain show that has earned a fiercely loyal following throughout its first three seasons, has been announced as renewed for Season 4, ahead of its September 15th Season 3 finale. While it would have been a deeply unpleasant surprise to learn that Harley Quinn wasn't going...
WATCH: June Prepares for War in The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Trailer
"I killed him. And I loved it so much." It's safe to say June (Elisabeth Moss) has no regrets about leading an army of women to murder Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) in The Handmaid's Tale's Season 4 finale. The Season 5 trailer for Hulu's award-winning dystopian drama sees our leading lady revel in her violent acts, much to the horror of her loved ones. June needs Fred's widow Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) to know that she was the one responsible for Waterford's death - and that she took pleasure in it. This only pushes Serena to her own quest for revenge.
Inventing Anna Subject Sues Netflix Over 'Greedy,' 'Manipulative' Depiction
Not everyone winds up happy when their lives are turned into a TV show. Former Vanity Fair photo editor Rachel DeLoache Williams, who has long been vocal about her issues with Netflix docudrama Inventing Anna, is suing the streamer for her depiction on the series. According to Williams, just about everything surrounding her character on the show is made up.
HBO Max Drops 6 Animated Projects as Content Purge Continues
It seems no one is safe at HBO Max. Just days after dozens of titles and 200 episodes of Sesame Street disappeared off the platform, TV Line reports that HBO Max has dropped six projects, almost all from Warner Bros. Animation. Among the canceled projects is Batman: Caped Crusader, the J.J. Abrams/Matt Reeves reimagining of the Batman story that was ordered to series in May. The other titles include The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie, and Merry Little Batman.
Armie Hammer 'Preparing Himself' for Bombshell House of Hammer Allegations (Report)
Content warning: This story includes references to sexual assault and domestic abuse. Armie Hammer is steeling himself for the abuse allegations set to emerge in Discovery+'s three-part docuseries House of Hammer, sources close to the actor tell Entertainment Tonight. According to ET's sources, Hammer is "trying to prepare himself as...
Revisiting the Lo-Fi Canadian Soap That Launched Ryan Reynolds' Acting Career
Ryan Reynolds has one of the strongest brands in Hollywood today. Beginning with National Lampoon's Van Wilder back in 2002 and on through his performances in Deadpool and Free Guy and Red Notice, Reynolds has perfected a snarky, disaffected, deeply (even self-consciously) "cool" persona. He's got the physique of an action star combined with enough quips to make sure you know that he doesn't take all this action-movie stuff too seriously.
The Vampire Diaries is Leaving Netflix Next Month
Bad news for fans of The Vampire Diaries. While eagle-eyed viewers have probably noticed the dreaded "last day to watch" flag on the series for some time now, Netflix officially listed The Vampire Diaries among its departing shows today. Seasons 1-8 of the supernatural teen drama will be leaving the platform on September 3. The series, which aired on The CW from 2009 to 2017, starred Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder.
