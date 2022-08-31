ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Thousands flock to Three County Fair (photos)

NORTHAMPTON — Thousands of visitors packed the Northampton fairgrounds this Labor Day weekend for the Three County Fair, which concludes its annual run on Monday. Monday’s activities are to include a variety of youth exhibits including the Melha Shriner clowns, an enduro and school bus demolition derby, the Wee Wee Wee Racing Pigs, games of skill and chance and plenty of thrill and casual rides for all ages.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Stockbridge, MA
Lifestyle
City
Stockbridge, MA
MassLive.com

‘It is a great comfort to know people haven’t forgotten’: Western Mass communities to honor 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

Cities and towns across Western Massachusetts will again remember the nearly 3,000 people killed during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 21 years after the tragedy took place. “People ask me sometimes how long we are going to do this,” said Bruce Broyles, who helps organize a church service every year to remember victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “People went to work on that day and they never came home. When are we supposed to forget that?”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Atkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Club#Botanical Garden
MassLive.com

UMass Amherst students living at Hadley Econolodge get some perks, but worry about distance from campus; here’s what it looks like inside

About three miles away from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, more than 100 students are spending this weekend making new meaning of the term “campus housing.”. For the students, all new transfers from other colleges and universities, their fall semester digs are a fair bit removed from the thousands of peers taking up residence this weekend in dormitories, suites and on-campus apartments. Facing a shortage of residence hall beds this semester, UMass has placed 120 new students in the EconoLodge hotel in Hadley, about a 15 to 20-minute bus ride from the commonwealth’s flagship campus.
HADLEY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Yoga
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy