Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Blandford Fair as old as the hills and still true to its roots (photos)
BLANDFORD — In 1859, a group of local farmers here formed the Farmers Conversational Club to talk about livestock, the price of milk and the hardships of farming. A few years later, they formed the Union Agricultural & Horticultural Society and created what today has become the Blandford Fair, an annual Labor Day Weekend of family fun.
Library unveils Children’s Room mural painted by Southwick-born artist
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Public Library unveiled its new Children’s Room mural Thursday afternoon, painted by Southwick-born artist Chelsea Granger. The mural features a scene of farm animals among plants and crops commonly found on farms in Southwick, in a nod to the rural history and nature of Granger’s hometown.
Stone Soul Festival continues Springfield community tradition (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — The Stone Soul Festival got underway Friday at Blunt Park at 1780 Roosevelt Ave., bringing family and friends together for music, food and fun. The annual community fest runs through Sunday at the park at 1780 Roosevelt Ave. Among the many dignitaries on hand were Stone Soul...
Thousands flock to Three County Fair (photos)
NORTHAMPTON — Thousands of visitors packed the Northampton fairgrounds this Labor Day weekend for the Three County Fair, which concludes its annual run on Monday. Monday’s activities are to include a variety of youth exhibits including the Melha Shriner clowns, an enduro and school bus demolition derby, the Wee Wee Wee Racing Pigs, games of skill and chance and plenty of thrill and casual rides for all ages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summer Nights fills Hispanic-American Library at Springfield Union Station with music, dance (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — Members of the Hispanic community gathered at the Hispanic-American Library, Inc., at Springfield Union Station to participate in the Summer Nights Program, on Friday, Sept. 2. Musicians and youth dancers performed in the station concourse while traditional food and art were in the library. The event was...
Mattoon Street Arts Festival home to 100 artists, crafters
Fall is the harbinger of many fairs, festivals and craft fairs like this weekend’s 49th annual Mattoon Street Arts Festival featuring over 100 artists and crafters. The free arts and crafts show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11. Held in the city’s...
Westfield shop’s legacy lives on with Black Squirrel artist
WESTFIELD — Twenty-two years ago Susan Buffum, then a sales clerk at Conners Inc. in downtown Westfield, created an image that has become the iconic symbol of the city: the black squirrel silhouette. No one realized at the time that the black squirrel would become as synonymous with Westfield...
‘It is a great comfort to know people haven’t forgotten’: Western Mass communities to honor 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks
Cities and towns across Western Massachusetts will again remember the nearly 3,000 people killed during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 21 years after the tragedy took place. “People ask me sometimes how long we are going to do this,” said Bruce Broyles, who helps organize a church service every year to remember victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “People went to work on that day and they never came home. When are we supposed to forget that?”
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Disneyland’ Leverett estate of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II for sale at $23 million
LEVERETT — The home of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II has two car barns with space for a total of 80 classic cars, a concert space where Hall & Oates once performed, 16 bedrooms, a nine-hole golf course, pool, indoor water park and an two-story arcade. All...
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
Southwick vaccine clinic may feature recently authorized omicron boosters
SOUTHWICK — The Powder Mill School auditorium in Southwick will play host to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week, and that Sept. 15 clinic will likely offer the newly updated booster doses that target prominent omicron variants. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the new “bivalent” booster doses, which...
10th annual Ride to Remember focuses on Western Mass. heroes
SPRINGFIELD — The 10th annual Ride to Remember on Saturday was very different from all others. But then its focus this year was different from all others. Instead of nearly 100 miles, this year’s Ride to Remember was 50 miles long. In previous years, it began in downtown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westfield High School to update dress code, remind students of rules
WESTFIELD — Westfield High School will form a committee to explore changes to the school dress code as the superintendent said that students needed to be reminded of the existing rules, as classes resumed Tuesday for the new school year. Westfield High School Principal Charles Jendrysik said Thursday morning...
Springfield Fashion Designer Justin Haynes announces collaboration with Hennessy Cognac ahead of New York Fashion Week show
Weeks ahead of his sixth appearance at the apex of fashion shows, New York Fashion Week (NYFW), Justin Haynes, Springfield-based fashion designer and creative mind behind the “JUS10H” fashion label, announced that his brand’s latest collection will be a collaboration with Hennessy Cognac. Haynes said his newest...
UMass Amherst students living at Hadley Econolodge get some perks, but worry about distance from campus; here’s what it looks like inside
About three miles away from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, more than 100 students are spending this weekend making new meaning of the term “campus housing.”. For the students, all new transfers from other colleges and universities, their fall semester digs are a fair bit removed from the thousands of peers taking up residence this weekend in dormitories, suites and on-campus apartments. Facing a shortage of residence hall beds this semester, UMass has placed 120 new students in the EconoLodge hotel in Hadley, about a 15 to 20-minute bus ride from the commonwealth’s flagship campus.
‘Once I visited this campus, I just knew it was the one’: UMass Amherst welcomes 5,550 first-year students
AMHERST -- “Having new experiences and making lifelong connections” are the goals University of Massachusetts Amherst freshman Evans Appiah made yesterday on the school’s move-in day, called “Welcome to the U.”. “UMass Amherst is a big college and is always ranked as one of the best...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Springfield, Worcester school districts direct COVID funds to address physical and mental effects of pandemic
As deadlines approach for school districts to spend federal COVID relief money, Worcester and Springfield public schools — two of the largest school districts in the state — have been using their federal aid money toward building improvements and social and emotional support for their students. “During the...
Springfield DPW announces upcoming road projects for the week of Sept. 5
SPRINGFIELD - The city Department of Public Works is announcing its schedule of road work throughout the city for the week of Sept. 5, and motorists are advised to either find alternative routes or to expect delays. Dell Place from Allen Street – utility work. Forest Street from Forest...
Joshua Mulligan, Philip Orszulak lead Ware golf over Amherst
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Ware golf team utilized the bottom half of its golf team Friday to earn a close, 13-11, win over Amherst at the Amherst Golf Club.
Meghan A. Marohn, upstate New York school teacher who went missing in Lee woods, presumed remains found, DA’s office says
The presumed remains of a 42-year-old upstate New York teacher, who was reported missing from a woodland area in Lee on March 27, were found on Thursday evening, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office. Meghan A. Marohn’s presumed remains were discovered by a civilian in a heavily wooded...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0