WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Twerking to the MCU in She-Hulk
The only woman more savage than Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters? Megan Thee Stallion. In a major pop culture crossover, Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance in Thursday's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, livening up the Marvel series with her twerking skills. The rapper was referenced repeatedly throughout Episode 3,...
Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Half-Hour Comedy (8 Episodes) | TV-MA What'sMo About?. Mo, an undocumented Palestinian refugee living in Houston, works side hustles to support his family while avoiding the law and...
Revisiting the Lo-Fi Canadian Soap That Launched Ryan Reynolds' Acting Career
Ryan Reynolds has one of the strongest brands in Hollywood today. Beginning with National Lampoon's Van Wilder back in 2002 and on through his performances in Deadpool and Free Guy and Red Notice, Reynolds has perfected a snarky, disaffected, deeply (even self-consciously) "cool" persona. He's got the physique of an action star combined with enough quips to make sure you know that he doesn't take all this action-movie stuff too seriously.
25 Years Ago Steve Carell Earned the Worst, Most Hilarious Review of His Career
Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. In the fall of 1997, a sitcom appeared on the ABC prime-time lineup called Over the Top. It lasted three episodes before network executives pulled it off the schedule. We at Primetimer are saluting the 25th anniversary of Over the Top because it marked the TV acting debut of one Steve Carell, who stars in FX’s The Patient, bowing this week on Hulu.
NBC, Bravo Series Will No Longer Stream Next-Day on Hulu Starting in September
Your favorite NBC and Bravo shows will have an exclusive next-day streaming home come September. While popular series like Saturday Night Live, Law & Order, The Real Housewives, and Top Chef are currently available to stream on Hulu the day after air, Peacock will be their exclusive next-day streaming home beginning September 19. This shift is being implemented just in time for the Fall 2022 TV season and comes after NBCUniversal announced the termination of their next-day streaming deal with Hulu back in March.
The Goldbergs Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character
Murray Goldberg is no more. Ahead of The Goldbergs' Season 10 premiere, showrunner Alex Barnow has confirmed that Jeff Garlin's character will already be dead when the season begins. Garlin's exit from the show comes following multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. The comedian previously gave an interview to Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan, during which he admitted to "silliness" on set, behavior Ryan called a pattern of "verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable".
WATCH: Jamie Foxx Does an All-Time Great Trump Impression
Add "Trump impersonator" to Jamie Foxx's long lists of talents. There may be one too many Donald Trump impressions out there, but Foxx proved that he's among the best during an appearance on the Rap Radar podcast this week. Foxx appeared alongside Snoop Dogg for the installment and thrilled hosts Brian ‘B.Dot’ Miller and Elliott Wilson with his uncanny take on the former president.
Gilmore Girls Star Scott Patterson Calls Out Show Creator for 'Disturbing' Experience On Set
' own Luke Danes is getting real about his experience filming Amy Sherman-Palladino's beloved series. In an episode of his Gilmore Girls rewatch podcast I Am All In, Scott Patterson discusses Season 3 episode "Keg! Max!" and reveals that he was deeply uncomfortable shooting it. The episode, which aired in April 2003, sees Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) have a long discussion about Luke's butt after Sookie's hand accidentally ends up on his rear end. Nearly 20 years later, Patterson recalls how "disgusted" and "embarrassed" he was on the set of the series.
John Corbett Will Reprise His Role as Aidan Shaw in And Just Like That
John Corbett will reprise his role as Sex and the City's Aidan Shaw in sequel series And Just Like That.. According to Deadline, Corbett is returning for a multi-episode arc in Season 2 of the HBO Max series. Corbett played Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) former love interest in Seasons...
House of the Dragon Breaks Records as the Most-Watched Premiere in HBO History
Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is setting new records for HBO and HBO Max. Some 10 million viewers across the Home Box Office's platforms tuned in to watch the story of the Targaryens unfold this past Sunday, also the biggest series launch ever for HBO Max around the world. In addition to being HBO's top premiere to date, this record also marks the largest single-night audience across platforms since House of the Dragon's predecessor's final episode aired back in 2019. (The Game of Thrones finale drew 19.3 million viewers).
Paul Rudd Joins Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Only Murders in the Building. With the mystery of Only Murders in the Building's second season now solved, the Hulu original has officially named its next victim. At the end of season finale "I Know Who Did It," we jump forward a year and catch a glimpse of Oliver's (Martin Short) latest Broadway production. Center stage is difficult actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), who gives Oliver an earful about his conflict with Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) before engaging in a bit of hostile back-and-forth with his costar.
The Vampire Diaries is Leaving Netflix Next Month
Bad news for fans of The Vampire Diaries. While eagle-eyed viewers have probably noticed the dreaded "last day to watch" flag on the series for some time now, Netflix officially listed The Vampire Diaries among its departing shows today. Seasons 1-8 of the supernatural teen drama will be leaving the platform on September 3. The series, which aired on The CW from 2009 to 2017, starred Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder.
HBO Max Drops 6 Animated Projects as Content Purge Continues
It seems no one is safe at HBO Max. Just days after dozens of titles and 200 episodes of Sesame Street disappeared off the platform, TV Line reports that HBO Max has dropped six projects, almost all from Warner Bros. Animation. Among the canceled projects is Batman: Caped Crusader, the J.J. Abrams/Matt Reeves reimagining of the Batman story that was ordered to series in May. The other titles include The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie, and Merry Little Batman.
Inventing Anna Subject Sues Netflix Over 'Greedy,' 'Manipulative' Depiction
Not everyone winds up happy when their lives are turned into a TV show. Former Vanity Fair photo editor Rachel DeLoache Williams, who has long been vocal about her issues with Netflix docudrama Inventing Anna, is suing the streamer for her depiction on the series. According to Williams, just about everything surrounding her character on the show is made up.
Yes, That's the Rust Church in Netflix's End of the Road Trailer
The new trailer for the Netflix original movie End of the Road certainly makes the film look like a potboiler, but there's one dramatic shot that probably should have been left on the cutting room floor. The upcoming film stars Queen Latifah as a recently widowed mother whose roadtrip with...
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Save Wrexham AFC, Netflix Bows Selling the OC
FX brings Ted Lasso to life in Welcome to Wrexham, a new docuseries that follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they purchase a struggling football club, Wrexham AFC, and attempt to develop a relationship with the community surrounding it. Two episodes air tonight and stream tomorrow on Hulu. Also...
Is HBO's House of the Dragon a Worthy Successor to Game of Thrones?
This week on the Primetimer podcast: a deep dive into how House of the Dragon is different from Game of Thrones, and our advice for people who never got around to watching GoT. Featuring Primetimer's senior editor Aaron Barnhart and managing editor Joe Reid. Segments:. 01:28 Palace intrigues at HBO's...
WATCH: June Prepares for War in The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Trailer
"I killed him. And I loved it so much." It's safe to say June (Elisabeth Moss) has no regrets about leading an army of women to murder Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) in The Handmaid's Tale's Season 4 finale. The Season 5 trailer for Hulu's award-winning dystopian drama sees our leading lady revel in her violent acts, much to the horror of her loved ones. June needs Fred's widow Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) to know that she was the one responsible for Waterford's death - and that she took pleasure in it. This only pushes Serena to her own quest for revenge.
Where to Watch the Sundance Class of 2022 on Streaming
Back in the heady days of the 1990s indie film boom, the Sundance Film Festival was the epicenter of a movement in independent film, led by filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Richard Linklater, Todd Haynes, Alexander Payne, Nicole Holofcener, and Whit Stillman. The films that hit big there would often make their way into American arthouse theaters — multiplexes, too, sometimes — and became a key a part of the cinematic ecosystem of the late 20th and early 21st century.
Harley Quinn Avoids the Bad Omens at HBO Max, Is Renewed for Season 4
Harley Quinn, the animated supervillain show that has earned a fiercely loyal following throughout its first three seasons, has been announced as renewed for Season 4, ahead of its September 15th Season 3 finale. While it would have been a deeply unpleasant surprise to learn that Harley Quinn wasn't going...
