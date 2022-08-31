Read full article on original website
NBC, Bravo Series Will No Longer Stream Next-Day on Hulu Starting in September
Your favorite NBC and Bravo shows will have an exclusive next-day streaming home come September. While popular series like Saturday Night Live, Law & Order, The Real Housewives, and Top Chef are currently available to stream on Hulu the day after air, Peacock will be their exclusive next-day streaming home beginning September 19. This shift is being implemented just in time for the Fall 2022 TV season and comes after NBCUniversal announced the termination of their next-day streaming deal with Hulu back in March.
Hulu Tops August's Streaming Power Rankings, While HBO Max Plummets
At the end of each month, Primetimer's Joe Reid surveys the undulating fortunes of the eight major streaming platforms for our Streaming Power Rankings. In August, the big news was the Warner Bros. Discovery merger stomping down the road and nixing a whole bunch of TV shows and movies that people liked. Meanwhile, new shows like She-Hulk and Sandman, the return of other shows like Reservation Dogs and even the resurrection of Beavis & Butthead sent the standings into shakeup mode..
Trying Renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV+
Trying will be back for a fourth season. Ahead of the Season 3 finale set to drop September 2, Apple TV+ comedy Trying has been renewed for Season 4. The British series stars Esther Smith and Rafe Spall as a couple who decide to adopt after they struggle to conceive a child. With this process comes plenty of ups and downs, and the third season has seen them struggle with the emotional and legal issues that arise during their parenting journey.
Hein’s Picks: Amazon (Finally) Puts a Ring on It
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Twerking to the MCU in She-Hulk
The only woman more savage than Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters? Megan Thee Stallion. In a major pop culture crossover, Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance in Thursday's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, livening up the Marvel series with her twerking skills. The rapper was referenced repeatedly throughout Episode 3,...
The Goldbergs Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character
Murray Goldberg is no more. Ahead of The Goldbergs' Season 10 premiere, showrunner Alex Barnow has confirmed that Jeff Garlin's character will already be dead when the season begins. Garlin's exit from the show comes following multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. The comedian previously gave an interview to Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan, during which he admitted to "silliness" on set, behavior Ryan called a pattern of "verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable".
Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Half-Hour Comedy (8 Episodes) | TV-MA What'sMo About?. Mo, an undocumented Palestinian refugee living in Houston, works side hustles to support his family while avoiding the law and...
Revisiting the Lo-Fi Canadian Soap That Launched Ryan Reynolds' Acting Career
Ryan Reynolds has one of the strongest brands in Hollywood today. Beginning with National Lampoon's Van Wilder back in 2002 and on through his performances in Deadpool and Free Guy and Red Notice, Reynolds has perfected a snarky, disaffected, deeply (even self-consciously) "cool" persona. He's got the physique of an action star combined with enough quips to make sure you know that he doesn't take all this action-movie stuff too seriously.
Inventing Anna Subject Sues Netflix Over 'Greedy,' 'Manipulative' Depiction
Not everyone winds up happy when their lives are turned into a TV show. Former Vanity Fair photo editor Rachel DeLoache Williams, who has long been vocal about her issues with Netflix docudrama Inventing Anna, is suing the streamer for her depiction on the series. According to Williams, just about everything surrounding her character on the show is made up.
HBO Max Drops 6 Animated Projects as Content Purge Continues
It seems no one is safe at HBO Max. Just days after dozens of titles and 200 episodes of Sesame Street disappeared off the platform, TV Line reports that HBO Max has dropped six projects, almost all from Warner Bros. Animation. Among the canceled projects is Batman: Caped Crusader, the J.J. Abrams/Matt Reeves reimagining of the Batman story that was ordered to series in May. The other titles include The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie, and Merry Little Batman.
Subjects in Netflix's John McAfee Doc Respond to Primetimer's Review
When I sat down to watch Netflix's documentary Running With the Devil, I knew almost nothing about the life and crimes of its subject, computer software pioneer John McAfee. Despite being a reasonably well-read person, I somehow missed the entire saga about his flight from South American authorities, the murder charges he was trying to outrun, and the time he spent on a boat full of guns. I looked to the film to tell me the story.
Netflix's John McAfee Doc Is as Dishonest ss Its Subject
If you make it to the end of Running With the Devil, Netflix's new documentary about tech pioneer-turned-fugitive John McAfee, the streamer will probably recommend other true crime properties about murders and espionage and fallen public figures. Really, though, you should follow it with something about a cult leader. The film mostly proves that McAfee was a master mainpulator whose marks included many seasoned journalists and, quite possibly, the filmmakers themselves.
Is HBO's House of the Dragon a Worthy Successor to Game of Thrones?
This week on the Primetimer podcast: a deep dive into how House of the Dragon is different from Game of Thrones, and our advice for people who never got around to watching GoT. Featuring Primetimer's senior editor Aaron Barnhart and managing editor Joe Reid. Segments:. 01:28 Palace intrigues at HBO's...
Netflix Bows I Came By, DC's Stargirl Returns to The CW
From British thrillers to teenage superhero capers, there’s something for everyone on TV today. While Hugh Bonneville plays a man with a dark secret in Netflix’s I Came By, DC’s Stargirl faces a new enemy in Season 3, and Discovery profiles the accomplishments of Jeff Bezos, Ernest Shackleton, and other explorers in a new series.
ABC Developing a Good Doctor Spinoff Titled The Good Lawyer
ABC may be geting good(er). Freddie Highmore drama The Good Doctor is getting the spinoff treatment via The Good Lawyer, Deadline reports. If picked up, the series will tell the story of Joni, a brilliant 20-something lawyer with OCD who will be introduced on The Good Doctor this season when she defends Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore). We'll also meet Janet, a partner at Joni's firm who takes the young lawyer under her wing.
Jeopardy! Is Planning an Alex Trebek Tribute That 'May Well Break the Internet'
It's hard to believe it's been almost two years since we lost Alex Trebek, but the occasion will not go without notice by Jeopardy!, the show he hosted for over 35 years. In this week's episode of the show's official Inside Jeopardy! podcast, executive producer Michael Davies says the show is planing something "really tremendous" for its November 8th episode, the second anniversary of Trebek's death.
Only Murders Wraps, ABC Celebrates Cinderella's 25th Anniversary
It’s a big day for Disney as Only Murders in the Building brings its Season 2 mystery to a close and ABC celebrates the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The network is commemorating the landmark TV event with a reunion special featuring stars Brandy and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as a primetime airing of the 1997 film.
NBC in Talks to Cut an Hour of Primetime Programming
NBC's 10 p.m. programming may soon be no more. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the network is discussing releasing its 10 p.m. primetime hour back to local affiliates. While nothing has been officially announced yet - they are still in early talks - this decision would have a serious impact on the broadcaster's current programming. Series like Law & Order: Organized Crime, Chicago P.D., and the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot would all need to find new timeslots.
House of the Dragon Breaks Records as the Most-Watched Premiere in HBO History
Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is setting new records for HBO and HBO Max. Some 10 million viewers across the Home Box Office's platforms tuned in to watch the story of the Targaryens unfold this past Sunday, also the biggest series launch ever for HBO Max around the world. In addition to being HBO's top premiere to date, this record also marks the largest single-night audience across platforms since House of the Dragon's predecessor's final episode aired back in 2019. (The Game of Thrones finale drew 19.3 million viewers).
House of the Dragon Star Sian Brooke: Gruesome Birth Scene 'Was a Bloodbath'
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the premiere of House of the Dragon. For Sian Brooke, filming House of the Dragon was anything but pleasant. Brooke's character, Queen Aemma Arryn, opens the premiere pregnant with a potential heir to the Iron Throne, but when she begins a difficult labor, her husband, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), must choose between saving the mother or the child. Viseryrs chooses the child, and doctors perform a C-section against Aemma's will, her blood pooling onto the sheets and floor. When we next see her, she's being laid to rest alongside her son, who died just hours after birth.
