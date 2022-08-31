Read full article on original website
Letters to the editor Sept. 1
Commission needs your help The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission needs your help in drawing the new legislative district that go into effect for the 2024 elections. Four drafts of maps have been proposed for purposes of generating public comments. Not one of these maps will be the final map. The Commission is currently taking public comments, both in-person and virtually, to help guide the creation of a final map. The Commission values robust critique of the draft maps and asks individual to provide additional information which specifically identifies how a map meets or does meet the criteria and goals the Commhttps://leaderadvertiser.com/admin/news/story/add/#ission...
The story of fire retardant and why it works
A thick stream of red mist falling from an airplane is one of the most common and dramatic images of Montana’s wildfire season. But while the photos may seem self-explanatory, that red mist — also called long-term fire retardant — has its own complicated story and history. There are three distinct types of fire retardant commonly deployed for firefighting, each with its own chemical makeup and criteria for use. Fire managers calculate a variety of factors, including the size of the fire and whether structures are at risk, to determine when to use them. The U.S. Forest Service’s Wildland Fire Chemical Systems...
CSKT awarded $200k grant for tribal tourism
The Montana Department of Commerce has awarded more than $1.1 million of grant funding to seven of Montana’s Tribal Nations to enhance tourism activities. The grant funding is provided through Commerce’s Tribal Tourism Enhancement Grant (TTEG) program. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will receive $200,000 for structural and maintenance repairs at Elmo’s Standing Arrow Pavilion, dock repairs at Blue Bay Campground on Flathead Lake, and to recarpet the Arlee dance and games pavilions. “These new Tribal Tourism Enhancement Grants will help expand and diversify Montana’s tourism offerings as well as generate increased revenue as more visitors seek to experience the rich...
State wildlife officials say wolf populations stable
An annual report issued by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the wolf population in the state appears to have stabilized after a drop from previous highs. All told, hunters took 148 wolves across the state while trappers took 125 for a total of 273 wolves for the 2021-2022 hunting and trapping seasons. The total calendar-year 2021 wolf harvest in Montana was 299. In addition, Wildlife Services killed 39 wolves that were found to be attacking or killing livestock. The state Legislature liberalized hunting seasons and made snares legal in some areas as a method to trap wolves for the first time last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana company helps fight Elmo Fire from above
A Montana-based aerial firefighting company has played a major role in helping contain the Elmo 2 Fire as Bridger Aerospace Super Scooper pilots dumped millions of gallons of water on the blaze over the course of several days. Operating from Kalispell’s Glacier Park International Airport, the Belgrade-based company sent all four of its available De Havilland CL-415EAF (Enhanced Aerial Firefighter) “Super Scoopers” to begin dropping water on the fire July 30. Two scoopers were still operating from the airport on Friday morning. The incident marked the first time all four of the company’s scoopers had operated on a fire together in Montana since...
Comments sought on CSKT gas tax
The Montana Department of Transportation and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are seeking an extension of a gas tax agreement that has been in place for the last decade. The agreement, first signed in 2012, allows the Tribes to tax gasoline sales on the Flathead Reservation at a rate that is equal to the state gas tax. Under the agreement, fuel sold on the reservation cannot be subject to both the state and tribal gas tax. The state collects the gas tax from reservation sales, and remits a portion to the Tribes based upon a calculation that approximates the sales to CSKT tribal members living on the reservation. The initial agreement is set to expire Sept. 8. A public comment session on a proposed 10-year extension of the tax agreement will be held Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal headquarters, located at 42487 Complex Boulevard in Pablo. Comments on the proposed agreement may be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Eli Clarkson, P.O. 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Please note that comments are for CSKT Gas Tax Extension. The proposed gasoline tax agreement can be reviewed at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/meetings.aspx.
