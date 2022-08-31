The Montana Department of Transportation and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are seeking an extension of a gas tax agreement that has been in place for the last decade. The agreement, first signed in 2012, allows the Tribes to tax gasoline sales on the Flathead Reservation at a rate that is equal to the state gas tax. Under the agreement, fuel sold on the reservation cannot be subject to both the state and tribal gas tax. The state collects the gas tax from reservation sales, and remits a portion to the Tribes based upon a calculation that approximates the sales to CSKT tribal members living on the reservation. The initial agreement is set to expire Sept. 8. A public comment session on a proposed 10-year extension of the tax agreement will be held Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal headquarters, located at 42487 Complex Boulevard in Pablo. Comments on the proposed agreement may be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Eli Clarkson, P.O. 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Please note that comments are for CSKT Gas Tax Extension. The proposed gasoline tax agreement can be reviewed at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/meetings.aspx.

PABLO, MT ・ 24 DAYS AGO