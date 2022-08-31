Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Griz dominate in first game of 2022 season
MISSOULA--The Montana Grizzlies opened their season in dominant fashion with a 47-0 win over Northwestern State. It didn't take the Griz long to get on the board. Less than five minutes into the first quarter, Lucas Johnson connected with Mitch Roberts for a 30 yard touchdown pass. That capped off a nearly three and a half minute touchdown drive.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate wins home thriller against Belgrade
MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate football team picked up its first win Friday, holding off Belgrade, 21-20, in a nail-biter at Missoula County Stadium. "It was a little bit of a roller coaster ride," Hellgate first-year head coach Ryne Nelson told 406mtsports.com. "One of the things we talked about is we've got to put a full game together, especially with the one we have (versus Sentinel) coming up next week.
NBCMontana
Montana entrepreneur, Paws Up owner receives award at National Cowgirl Museum
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame presented this year's Fern Sawyer Award to Montana's Resort at Paws Up owner and operator Nadine Lipson. Lipson is an entrepreneur and Cowgirl Museum Board Member. Lipson and her husband moved to Montana in 1997 and began their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
Be Safe This Year Hunting in Montana – Elk Kills Bow Hunter
Montana's archery is almost upon us. September 3rd marks the beginning of the big game season for bowhunters. Some bowhunters have been in the field for weeks now chasing pronghorn antelope. With elk and deer season opening this weekend, here is your friendly reminder to stay safe. Here are a...
Big crowds turn out for Cedar Creek history trip
Last weekend, the Cedar Creek Road outside of Superior might have had its first traffic jam since Adolph Lozeau spilled the beans about the gold strike that Louis Barrette, Basil Lanthier and he had up there in 1867. Some say he drank too much on a supply trip to Missoula and blabbed and others believe the cagey businessman intentionally let the news slip because his lodging house was the only reasonable place to get necessities on the way to Cedar Creek. Whatever happened, the stampede began immediately as hundreds of men poured into the area from nearby territories despite the...
Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State
Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high campus housing demand and inaccessible real estate in the community, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, […] The post Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State appeared first on Daily Montanan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montana Shakespeare in the Park stops in Sanders County
Montana Shakespeare in the Park players performed the play "King Lear" Wednesday evening. Originally scheduled to be at the Sanders County Fairgrounds as an outdoors performance, inclement weather moved the play indoors to the Plains School gymnasium, which quickly filled to capacity. The Plains Women’s Club was instrumental in bringing the Montana Shakespeare in the Park to Plains and were presented a plaque in recognition. William Shakespeare’s "King Lear" introduces the audience to the life of King Lear, King of Britain, as he divides his kingdom between his three daughters. The play is filled with intrigue, personal ambitions, violence, deception, family...
High fire danger across Montana as heat sets in for weekend
GLASGOW, Mont. (AP) — Authorities warned of high wildfire danger across much of Montana on Thursday as temperatures were forecast to approach the triple digits with heavy winds in some areas. The start of September will bring heat at near record levels and it will linger through Labor Day weekend, the National Weather Service said. […]
Is It Legal To Bury Your Pet At Home In MT?
Before we begin, it's likely that some readers are going through the heartache that comes with losing your pet. It's a gashing, gut-wrenching pain I wouldn't wish on anyone. If you've lost your best tail-wagging friend recently, I wish I could give you a hug right now. I have buried several pets, most recently my ex-girlfriend's pit bull that got hit by a car (it was back in 2016) Evie was an adorable sweetheart of a dog. I held her while the vet administered the euthanasia and we had her cremated. I choose to remember our good girl with this photo:
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Montana backcountry lakes erased in the Beartooths
Two beloved backcountry lakes nestled in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness are virtually gone after historic June floods destroyed their outlets.
yourbigsky.com
Softie’s “Best Ice Cream in Montana”
If you’ve lived in Billings, or just stopped by for a quick visit, you’ve heard about the personal favorite ice cream shop, of many an ice creamer lover, called “Softies.”. How is it REALLY possible to pick a fav among cult classics like the orange swirl, the...
mtpr.org
Why Montana schools are struggling with teacher shortages
Montana’s smaller, more rural school districts are having a hard time finding and retaining teachers. About one-fifth of schools in the state have moved to four-day work weeks to recruit and retain educators. Missoulian education reporter Skylar Rispens recently published two stories in a series about the teacher shortage...
Fairfield Sun Times
One killed, another injured in head-on crash near Missoula Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed in a head-on crash on US-93 Friday. Just before 3:00 pm, a Jeep Liberty was northbound on US-93 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. The Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck...
Is a 4 Day School Week Good for Montana Schools and Kids?
I threw this question out on the radio last week at the tail end of our statewide show: what do you guys think about a 4 day school week in Montana? If you have that in your school, what works and what doesn't work?. We got some great feedback. Here...
Officials say predator density affecting Sanders County elk population
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks officials heard ample public comment on its new elk management plan at a meeting Thursday in Thompson Falls. The FWP has been scheduling meetings with the public throughout Montana this year to update the state's Elk Management plan, which was last revised in 2005. The new management plan will help guide the state in future elk herd management needs and regulations. Neil Anderson, Regional Wildlife Manager for Northwestern Montana, started off the meeting with a slide presentation reviewing Region 1 elk population studies, hunting statistics and predator populations. During the presentation Anderson answered questions from the public,...
Dangerous Montana Fire Weather: Red Flag Warnings Across the State
Very dangerous wildfire conditions exist across the entire state, and this weekend will see record temperatures, erratic winds and dangerously low humidity. Existing wildfires will be difficult to contain and lightning could easily start new fires. Various counties have various warnings and watches in effect. For some counties, Saturday is...
When It Comes To Wealth, Where Does Montana Rank?
Montana has a long history of wealth, from gold, to silver, to copper. Tens of thousands of folks have made their way here in hopes of striking it rich. In fact, back in 1888, Helena had more millionaires per capita than any other city in the world, and it's reported that Butte at one time had a population of over 100 thousand. Things have certainly changed over the last several decades—while Montana still has its share of rich folk, it's not like it used to be.
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
167
Followers
386
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 0