buttesports.com
Girls Flag Football made history at Naranche
Today marked the first game of Butte High Flag Football. It was sweet to witness these young women in action with the football. They played hard, worked through some kinks, and showed their passion for the sport. The Bulldogs took on the Kalispell squad on Naranche field at 11am today.
KULR8
Bengals beat Broncs in double overtime thriller
Billings Senior was hoping to bounce back at home against the Helena Bengals. The game ended up going into multiple overtimes with neither team scoring until the second quarter. The game ended when Senior attempted a two point conversion for the victory in double overtime and was stopped short. Bengals beat Broncs 21-20.
buttesports.com
Bulldogs Win Streak Snapped by Capital
Butte High hosted Helena Capital this afternoon. Rumor has it that this is the best Bruin soccer team in 12 or 13 years. The Bruins lived up to those expectations taking a 10-0 win over the Bulldogs. Playing 4 games in 8 days really has taken its toll the Bulldogs,...
Bobcat Stadium Is Fantastic, Except To These People
I have a feeling some of these folks needed to let off some steam because these are a little ridiculous. This Saturday, September 3rd, Bobcat Stadium will be filled shoulder to shoulder with loud and excited fans there to see the Montana State Bobcats kick off the 2022 season. Bobcat Stadium is an awesome venue that has hosted playoff football games, concerts, and camps.
montanaliving.com
Kalispell Ski Club moves to Blacktail Mountain
The Kalispell Ski Club is moving to Blacktail Mountain this year. The ski club is the lead organization that provides free ski lessons to youth in northwest Montana. For years the club has operated at Big Mountain, but will make the move this year to Blacktail ski area in Lakeside, Montana.
Big crowds turn out for Cedar Creek history trip
Last weekend, the Cedar Creek Road outside of Superior might have had its first traffic jam since Adolph Lozeau spilled the beans about the gold strike that Louis Barrette, Basil Lanthier and he had up there in 1867. Some say he drank too much on a supply trip to Missoula and blabbed and others believe the cagey businessman intentionally let the news slip because his lodging house was the only reasonable place to get necessities on the way to Cedar Creek. Whatever happened, the stampede began immediately as hundreds of men poured into the area from nearby territories despite the...
Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State
Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high campus housing demand and inaccessible real estate in the community, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, […] The post Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
Officials say predator density affecting Sanders County elk population
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks officials heard ample public comment on its new elk management plan at a meeting Thursday in Thompson Falls. The FWP has been scheduling meetings with the public throughout Montana this year to update the state's Elk Management plan, which was last revised in 2005. The new management plan will help guide the state in future elk herd management needs and regulations. Neil Anderson, Regional Wildlife Manager for Northwestern Montana, started off the meeting with a slide presentation reviewing Region 1 elk population studies, hunting statistics and predator populations. During the presentation Anderson answered questions from the public,...
How Busy Is The Bozeman Airport? Look At This
If you plan to travel through the airport any time soon, you might want to arrive a little earlier than usual. People use the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to fly to destinations all over the United States. There are daily flights to major hubs in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Montanans drive from all over the state to take advantage of the cheaper flights.
Bozeman local lands a role on the big screen
Dawn carries her bold Montana roots with her to every movie set she's been on. But, she says it hasn't always been easy.
tsln.com
Montana State accepting applications for program focused on agritourism and sustainable agriculture
BOZEMAN — The College of Agriculture at Montana State University is accepting applications for a new leadership program focused on sustainable agriculture and agritourism. The Montana Agritourism Fellows Program: Developing Leaders to Advance Sustainable Agritourism is designed to establish and train leaders who will communicate and promote sustainable agriculture topics to farmers, ranchers, professionals and communities. The inaugural cohort will consist of 12 fellows, and applications are due by Saturday, Oct. 1.
Milo Jerome Haugen
Milo Jerome Haugen, 75, passed away on Aug. 3, 2022 at his home in Libby. He was born May 4, 1947 in Valley City, North Dakota to Kermit and Millie Haugen. Milo was raised in North Dakota, Idaho and Montana, graduating from Plains, Mt before attending college at the U of M to be a forever GRIZ fan. He played and enjoyed watching all sports from Plains Horsemen, Montana Grizzlies, Libby Loggers, 49ers, Brewers, and the Celtics. He worked as a logging truck driver, heavy equipment operator, supervisor on road construction, and weed control. After retirement he started substitute teaching at...
CSKT honors late council member Anita Matt
Confederated and Salish Kootenai Tribal Council member Anita Matt died Monday according to a CSKT press release. The tribes will fly flags at half-staff to honor Matt, who had served in her position representing the Dixon District since 2016. “She is remembered as a dedicated public servant who put family and community first, which was evidenced by her unwavering commitment to improve the Dixon community,” the release read. “Through her leadership, a concerted focus to improve, clean up and elevate resources for the Dixon area have been realized, and will continue as part of her legacy.” Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission was...
NBCMontana
Bozeman fugitive in custody
BOZEMAN, Mont. — UPDATE: Christopher Bias was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday east of Big Timber. Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police...
Birth announcements
Charlotte Ray Hardenbrook was born Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:23 a.m. at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. She was 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Parents are Andy and Megan Hardenbrook of Thompson Falls. Maternal grandparents are Dan and Sheri Volk of La Grande, Ore., and great-grandparent Dave Round of Oregon. Paternal grandparents are Nona and Wayne Cunningham of Rufe, Ok., and great-grandparents Daisy and Ken McCollough of Wyoming, and Skip and Sheila Hardenbrook of Georgia.
Price For Popular Bozeman Restaurant Drops By Over $100K
A popular restaurant in Bozeman that was listed for sale last month is still on the market. The Nova Cafe was originally listed for sale for $700,000 at the beginning of August. We were surprised to see that the asking price has dropped by over $100,000. The new asking price is $599,000 with a lease in place.
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
8/17/22 Theft, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputies issued warnings. Automated Alarm Call, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputies responded, false alarm. Injured Animal, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 33, Transferred call to MHP. Theft, Thompson DeBorgia Road, DeBorgia, Deputy responded. Traffic Complaint. I-90 MM 4, Transferred call to MHP. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 18, Transferred call to MHP. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 43, Transferred call to MHP. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 33, Transferred call to MHP. Lost Items, River Street, Superior, Deputies responded....
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
Raymond Harold Smith
Raymond Harold Smith, born July 17, 1953 in Myrtle Point Oregon, passed away at his home in Superior on Aug. 2, 2022. Raymond lived a very simple life with no real cares in this world. He would always tell us, "It's a beautiful day," and reminded us that it takes "patience and perseverance." Raymond was an avid reader who would pass on his new wealth of information, be it about hunting, gardening, vitamins, cooking, or even sewing, to anyone that would listen. He was great for giving advice. In his younger years Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. Raymond served our country...
