Milo Jerome Haugen
Milo Jerome Haugen, 75, passed away on Aug. 3, 2022 at his home in Libby. He was born May 4, 1947 in Valley City, North Dakota to Kermit and Millie Haugen. Milo was raised in North Dakota, Idaho and Montana, graduating from Plains, Mt before attending college at the U of M to be a forever GRIZ fan. He played and enjoyed watching all sports from Plains Horsemen, Montana Grizzlies, Libby Loggers, 49ers, Brewers, and the Celtics. He worked as a logging truck driver, heavy equipment operator, supervisor on road construction, and weed control. After retirement he started substitute teaching at...
West End volunteers help rescue family from Hub Lake
The Anglen Family from Athol, Idaho is an adventurous clan, and a couple of weeks ago they started their sixth backpacking trip of the summer in Northwest Montana. It was a hard hike being very steep with lots of downfall to climb over and under and around, but they made it and set up camp. Jen and Jesse with their children then went to explore an old mine before dinner, but on the way back Jen slipped and the family adventure took a different turn. “I heard a crack and the pain was immediate and excruciating. I went down hollering...
Huckleberry Festival: Full bellies, fun times
It would not be unreasonable to think the person who wins his segment of a pie eating contest ought to say things like “I love pie”, or “I cannot get enough pie”, or even “I’m hungry”. But that did not matter to eight-year-old Christian, a contestant in the Pie Eating Contest at this past weekend’s Huckleberry Festival in Trout Creek. When asked before the contest if he likes pie he emphatically replied “NO”! And when he was asked if he was hungry before the event began his answer was an equally vociferous “NO”. Bad mood or just some devious way of psyching the...
Fire near Lonepine chars nearly 7,000 acres
Wildfires around Northwest Montana continue to add smoke to area skies as blazes continue to burn from the Canadian border to the Mission Valley. The Garceau Fire 10 miles west of Polson had burned 6,724 acres acres as of Monday and was 40% contained. A local Type 3 team with 340 personnel was battling the blaze that was sparked by an electric fence. The fire has split into two fronts, with one side moving east and the other west. The fire made a push to the west Wednesday evening and crews and resources looked to construct control lines on the west side of...
Plains' Mikiah Cook leads state 4-H Ambassador Team
Mikiah Cook is not your average “politician.” For one thing, the Plains-area teenager is a home-schooled junior. But perhaps most glaring and unusual these days is the affable young lady is articulate, ambitious and goal-oriented in a way most folks of all ages could only wish they were. Ask her a question and you get a straight-forward answer without the chatter most elected officials sew into their conversations. So for those who think the future is doomed, Mikiah represents a breath of fresh air and hope for the years ahead. She was recently selected as President of the State of Montana 4-H Ambassador Team. She...
Sanders County enacts stage 1 fire rules
In response to extreme hot and dry conditions this summer, the Sanders County commissioners approved a resolution declaring stage 1 fire restrictions for parts of the county south and east of the Kootenai Forest. The resolution was to go into effect Aug. 15. Under stage 1 restrictions, campfires are prohibited outside of developed sites. Smoking is now allowed except in a vehicle or building, or developed recreation site. Fire danger was listed as extreme on the Plains and Thompson Falls Ranger District, as well as the Ninemile, Missoula and Seeley areas of the Lolo National Forest. Fire danger was listed as very high on the Kootenai Forest.
Local artists showcased at Paradise event
After two years of pandemic restrictions the Paradise Center was able to bring local artists together for the Artists in Paradise event. The Artist in Paradise exhibition is an annual three-day event showcasing Sander County painters, sculptors, potters and photographers. The Paradise Center is owned by Sanders County and operated by the Paradise Center Board of Directors in a former school built in 1910. When the railroad moved its operation the population of Paradise dwindled causing the school to close in 2013 with only five students. The center is now being used as a visitor’s, community and arts center. Local artists included...
Plains mobile home ordinance draws feedback
Concerned citizens filled the room for the Plains Council meeting Aug. 1 to express their concerns with a long-standing town ordinance that addresses how old a mobile home can be in order for it to be moved into the town limits. Dale Williams led the public discussion with his disapproval of the mobile home age limit ordinance. Currently the ordinance limits the age of a mobile home to be no older than 1986 and has been a town ordinance for almost 20 years. Williams spoke about the aluminum wiring in the earlier mobile homes being a safety issue. He raised...
Legals for August, 24 2022
Invitation for Bids The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is soliciting competitive bids from interested parties for the purchase of a stationary full body scanner system. Bids will be considered on the lowest, most responsible bid submitted and the following criteria. Purchase price Warranty Service Agreement Delivery date and Analysis and comparison with similar or related equipment. Sealed bids must be received at the Mineral County Clerk and Recorders Office PO Box 550, Superior MT 59872 (Please mark your envelope Bid enclosed) The envelope containing the bid shall be labeled "Body Scanner Bid Enclosed" Bid Opening Award will close at 5:00...
Man in custody after allegedly fleeing country with son
A wanted Sanders County man is in custody after allegedly fleeing to Central America with his young son. According to information from the Department of Justice, Jacob Strong, 36, of Heron, is charged with conspiracy and international parental kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Aug. 19 during his arraignment in Missoula before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto. Strong faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. He remains in custody. Strong was located earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested on an unlawful flight to avoid prosecution warrant. Following his arrest, he was...
Resolution sets vote on local pot tax
Sanders County voters will consider a local option tax on marijuana sales in the county. The county commissioners last week approved a resolution setting the date for the vote as the Nov. 8, during the general election. A majority of Sanders County voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana sales during the 2020 election. House Bill 701 allows a marijuana excise tax via ballot initiative in Montana counties where a majority of voters approved legalization. According to the Montana Department of Revenue, the local tax is on the retail value of all marijuana and marijuana products sold at an adult-use dispensary or medical marijuana dispensary within...
4-H sisters raise pigs for county fair
Hard work, dedication, a desire to learn and in the end, a sad heart. For three Plains sisters who are part of the local 4-H Club chapter, the sad heart is just a part of the process associated with raising pigs for show, and ultimately sale. Mikiah Cook, who was recently chosen as a statewide President the 4-H organization, along with her sisters Jayden and Melodie, have been working several months to raise, prepare and show their pigs at this week’s Sanders County Fair in Plains. The pigs can be raised in the window of March to August. “We were at a show...
Paradise Water District pushes for reimbursement
The Paradise Water District is in the process of seeking legal counsel as it seeks to collect what it says are funds that were wrongly and perhaps illegally paid from their budget to help fund the then newly created Paradise Sewer Board. Having already won a major victory in the battle against the proposed sewer system for the unincorporated town, opponents, two of whom are now members of the water district, say they are hoping Sanders County will come up with funds to reimburse the Paradise Water District which they claim is invalid because the Sewer Board and the Water District...
