It would not be unreasonable to think the person who wins his segment of a pie eating contest ought to say things like “I love pie”, or “I cannot get enough pie”, or even “I’m hungry”. But that did not matter to eight-year-old Christian, a contestant in the Pie Eating Contest at this past weekend’s Huckleberry Festival in Trout Creek. When asked before the contest if he likes pie he emphatically replied “NO”! And when he was asked if he was hungry before the event began his answer was an equally vociferous “NO”. Bad mood or just some devious way of psyching the...

TROUT CREEK, MT ・ 18 DAYS AGO