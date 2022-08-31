Read full article on original website
Related
Tranel, Zinke, and Lamb spar over abortion, climate and energy
The three candidates for Montana’s newly created western congressional district squared off in person for the first time at a candidate forum in Missoula Monday, landing glancing blows and setting the stage for a race that will elevate Montana issues to the national stage and localize national political dynamics as the major parties vie for control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Most of the oxygen at City Club Missoula went to former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, a Republican who previously represented Montana’s at-large congressional district from 2015 to 2017, and Missoula-based Democratic energy attorney Monica Tranel. Also in the...
What is concierge nursing?
Being approached to write a health column was both exciting and a little daunting. Bringing back memories of writing research papers and care plans from nursing school days, which can set the butterflies in our bellies fluttering in an instant. With nearly 40 years of combined experience in nursing, as well as a genuine love of teaching people how to better care for themselves, and experience working in homes across the valley— our focus this month is concierge nursing, medicine and advocacy. If we go back a generation or two, we bet you all remember doctors and nurses making house...
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork, MT
135
Followers
158
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bigfork Eagle – established in 1976 – provides the community of Bigfork with news, sports and entertainment coverage through our regularly updated news website and weekly print edition. Reinvented in 2019 after a few years hiatus, the Eagle has come back to serve the community with strong local news.https://bigforkeagle.com/
Comments / 0