montanaliving.com
Kalispell Ski Club moves to Blacktail Mountain
The Kalispell Ski Club is moving to Blacktail Mountain this year. The ski club is the lead organization that provides free ski lessons to youth in northwest Montana. For years the club has operated at Big Mountain, but will make the move this year to Blacktail ski area in Lakeside, Montana.
14th annual Rumble in the Bay this weekend
Rev up your engines and head to Bigfork for the 14th annual Rumble in the Bay, one of the most renowned car shows in the Pacific Northwest. This year’s featured car is the Volkswagen Beetle. Registration is $25 in advance through Friday, September 2nd at 6 p.m. Late or day of registration is $40. There is also a Rumble Around the Lake Poker Run, open to all types of vehicles, on Saturday, September 3rd. Start at the Buffalo Saloon at 10:30 and then make it back by 4 p.m. for the Ante-Up Party. Proceeds from this event go towards annual scholarships and awards given to Bigfork students and residents by the Bigfork VFW. For more information, check out bigforkrumble.com.
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
Crews battling wildfire west of Kalispell
A Type 3 Incident Management Team is on the scene of a 50-acre wildfire burning 21 miles west of Kalispell.
NBCMontana
1 dead in vehicle vs. motorcycle collision near Somers
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident at mile marker 1.3 near Somers at 6:35 p.m. Friday. A Montana Highway Patrol report says a 49-year-old man from Somers drove a Toyota Sequoia north on Somers Road approaching Montana Highway 82.
Bigfork students go afield for science as interns in Glacier Park
Two Bigfork High School students got the unique opportunity to explore science in Glacier National Park this summer as Nora Kehoe and Tabitha Raymond both served as interns sponsored by the Glacier National Park Conservancy. Both students were given the internships after receiving recommendations from their teachers and got the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the field while learning from scientists studying flora and fauna in the crown of the continent’s ecosystem. “I got to talk to all of these amazing people about my future plans and they were able to give me advice. They helped me learn so much about...
montanarightnow.com
Names of victims of separate crashes this week released by Flathead Co. Sheriff’s Office
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week. On Aug. 29, Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, age 36 of Kalispell, died in a single vehicle rollover crash near Martin City. According to the sheriff’s office, Casaulong was...
montanarightnow.com
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Media Release
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people…
Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash
A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash that happened near Martin City.
The Good Stuff Botanicals owners talk sustainability and community
The Good Stuff Botanicals co founders Maranda and Michael Johnson said their business ideas follow a common ethos: that we all come from nature, so most of what ails us can be solved by it. It’s hard to not see this ethos throughout their storefront, which they acquired in 2020. The shop is lined with little jars and bottles, skin care, makeup and rollerball scents, among many more products. Everything the Johnson’s make is sustainably sourced and is all natural— this means no synthetic chemicals, GMOs, or artificial coloring. As their products grow in popularity, locally and throughout the country...
Kalispell man dies in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a pickup truck north of Kalispell on Tuesday night.
Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. A 40-year-old man from Kila was arrested...
BLUAC meets to consider one application on Thursday
The Bigfork Land Use Advisory Committee will meet Thursday to look at one application for consideration, as well as to discuss some ideas for alleviating traffic around Bigfork. BLUAC acts in an advisory capacity for official Flathead County land use decision-making boards and Flathead County Commissioners concerning applications and proposals for growth and development projects within the Bigfork Zoning District. The board will consider a request from Michael and Jill Meade for a variance to Section 3.16.040 of the Flathead County Zoning Regulations, to the maximum height for a detached accessory structure. The subject property is zoned RC-1 (Residential Cluster)...
montanarightnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Somers
SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening. Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82. Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.
Fairfield Sun Times
Driver taken to hospital after pickup hit by semi-truck tire
WHITEFISH, Mont. - A pickup was struck by a tire that came off a semi-truck near Lower Stillwater Lake. The Whitefish Fire Department (WFD) shared information on the incident Thursday, saying the incident happened on Highway 93. According to WFD, the tire bounced off the truck, and the driver was...
Court documents detail fatal Martin City shooting
More details have been released in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday morning in Martin City.
Summer Playhouse alum returns for variety show after finding success on Broadway
A Bigfork Summer Playhouse alumni is making his return to the theater by the bay with his wife, and both performers are bringing years of Broadway experience to this one night only show. “Broadway In Love” is a musical concert celebration of Broadway’s most touching, hilarious and captivating love songs. Stephan Stubbins’ professional performing career has been highlighted by his time on Broadway in “Mary Poppins”, in the pre-Broadway world premiere of the musical “Memphis”, singing an opening act solo for Frank Sinatra, headlining an opening act for Rita Moreno and working with artist legends on and off stage including Dick...
Man sentenced to 80 years in Sanders County homicide case
A Hot Springs man has been sentenced to 80 years in the Montana State Prison for killing his roommate.
Kel Christian Hansen
Kel Christian Hansen, 51 survived a massive heart attack in April 2020, and recently learned he had cancer. During his cancer treatments his heart was not strong enough and he suffered another heart attack. Unable to finish the treatment, he went home to be with his family and live out his remaining days with family and friends. Kel passed on July 25, 2022 at home in Woods Bay with family by his side. Kel was born in Great Falls, MT to Laila Hansen. He was an only child and spent many summers in Fort Benton and Loma on the family...
Garceau Fire west of Polson grows to 1,500 acres
A new wildfire that sprung up in the Polson area on Tuesday has grown to roughly 1,500 acres. About 110 firefighters were working the Garceau Fire, which is located about 10 air miles from Polson, according to officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The blaze was listed as human-caused by the Northern Rockies Coordination Center (NRCC) as of Wednesday morning. Heavy air tankers, single engine air tankers and helicopters were called upon in the initial attack while ground equipment was deployed to build control lines. Crews were employing a full suppression management strategy, NRCC officials said. The wildfire,...
