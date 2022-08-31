Rev up your engines and head to Bigfork for the 14th annual Rumble in the Bay, one of the most renowned car shows in the Pacific Northwest. This year’s featured car is the Volkswagen Beetle. Registration is $25 in advance through Friday, September 2nd at 6 p.m. Late or day of registration is $40. There is also a Rumble Around the Lake Poker Run, open to all types of vehicles, on Saturday, September 3rd. Start at the Buffalo Saloon at 10:30 and then make it back by 4 p.m. for the Ante-Up Party. Proceeds from this event go towards annual scholarships and awards given to Bigfork students and residents by the Bigfork VFW. For more information, check out bigforkrumble.com.

BIGFORK, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO