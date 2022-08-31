Read full article on original website
Griz dominate in first game of 2022 season
MISSOULA--The Montana Grizzlies opened their season in dominant fashion with a 47-0 win over Northwestern State. It didn't take the Griz long to get on the board. Less than five minutes into the first quarter, Lucas Johnson connected with Mitch Roberts for a 30 yard touchdown pass. That capped off a nearly three and a half minute touchdown drive.
Missoula Hellgate wins home thriller against Belgrade
MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate football team picked up its first win Friday, holding off Belgrade, 21-20, in a nail-biter at Missoula County Stadium. "It was a little bit of a roller coaster ride," Hellgate first-year head coach Ryne Nelson told 406mtsports.com. "One of the things we talked about is we've got to put a full game together, especially with the one we have (versus Sentinel) coming up next week.
Bill Speltz: Griz fans take heed, you've got what you need in QB Lucas Johnson
MISSOULA — My goodness, that big man can motor. That was my first impression of Montana's new quarterback, Lucas Johnson, in his debut Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound senior transfer darted around end for 23 yards on third-and-5 and three plays later the Grizzlies were in the end zone. That...
Montana Grizzlies vs Northwestern State football live stream, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (9/3/2022)
The Montana Grizzlies will hope they can get a quick start on another strong season when they host the Northwestern State Demons in a Week 1 college football showdown kicking off on Saturday, September 3 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus. •...
Kalispell Ski Club moves to Blacktail Mountain
The Kalispell Ski Club is moving to Blacktail Mountain this year. The ski club is the lead organization that provides free ski lessons to youth in northwest Montana. For years the club has operated at Big Mountain, but will make the move this year to Blacktail ski area in Lakeside, Montana.
Big crowds turn out for Cedar Creek history trip
Last weekend, the Cedar Creek Road outside of Superior might have had its first traffic jam since Adolph Lozeau spilled the beans about the gold strike that Louis Barrette, Basil Lanthier and he had up there in 1867. Some say he drank too much on a supply trip to Missoula and blabbed and others believe the cagey businessman intentionally let the news slip because his lodging house was the only reasonable place to get necessities on the way to Cedar Creek. Whatever happened, the stampede began immediately as hundreds of men poured into the area from nearby territories despite the...
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State
Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high campus housing demand and inaccessible real estate in the community, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, […] The post Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
Officials say predator density affecting Sanders County elk population
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks officials heard ample public comment on its new elk management plan at a meeting Thursday in Thompson Falls. The FWP has been scheduling meetings with the public throughout Montana this year to update the state's Elk Management plan, which was last revised in 2005. The new management plan will help guide the state in future elk herd management needs and regulations. Neil Anderson, Regional Wildlife Manager for Northwestern Montana, started off the meeting with a slide presentation reviewing Region 1 elk population studies, hunting statistics and predator populations. During the presentation Anderson answered questions from the public,...
Crews battling wildfire west of Kalispell
A Type 3 Incident Management Team is on the scene of a 50-acre wildfire burning 21 miles west of Kalispell.
One killed, another injured in head-on crash near Missoula Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed in a head-on crash on US-93 Friday. Just before 3:00 pm, a Jeep Liberty was northbound on US-93 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. The Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck...
Wildfire burning east of Missoula grows to 50 acres
The lightning-caused Solomon Fire is burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness approximately six miles south of the Rock Creek exit off Interstate 90.
Community Calendar
Sanders County Fair Sept. 1-4 Rodeo, Demolition Derby, Market Sale, Carnival, Music on the Midway and more! Grief Recovery Program For anyone who has lost a loved one (including a beloved pet)no matter how long ago, and is going through the grieving process. Classes every Monday night beginning Monday August 1 at 6:00 pm at Lighthouse Baptist Church building 305 Main Ave. W. in Superior. Hosted by Pat Horn. Trout Creek Senior Center meals Tues. and Fri. Soup & Salad 5:00 pm with dinner at 6:00 pm Bingo after dinner on Friday. OPEN TO ALL AGES! West End Alcoholics Anonymous The West End Alcoholics Anonymous in Deborgia meets every Wed....
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Somers
SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening. Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82. Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.
Organic veggies and flowers in full bloom on Alberton farm
Michael Davidson, owner-farmer of Crescent Ridge Farm in Alberton, is one with the soil, and his 23 acres is his testament. Over 30 different vegetables and 40 types of flowers, and then there is his hay. “We presell all our hay to friends as they come out and pick up the bales. I don’t pick a single bale anymore so I give them a massive discount. I’m not here to make money on hay. I’m here to take good care of this land,” he smiles. Originally from Seattle, Davidson was a fisheries biologist for over 10 years in Alaska working...
Annie Oakley presentation set for Sept. 1
When Annie Oakley was in the prime of her entertaining career, she was making more money than anyone else in the Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, except for Buffalo Bill himself. Performing in Europe before royalty and other heads of state, audiences were astounded to see her shooting out a cigar from her husband's lips or splitting a playing-card edge-on at 30 paces. Born Phoebe Ann Mosey in 1860, she won a shooting contest at age 15, against experienced marksman Frank E. Butler. They later married and became a fascinating part of American history as they crossed paths with Chief...
Raymond Harold Smith
Raymond Harold Smith, born July 17, 1953 in Myrtle Point Oregon, passed away at his home in Superior on Aug. 2, 2022. Raymond lived a very simple life with no real cares in this world. He would always tell us, "It's a beautiful day," and reminded us that it takes "patience and perseverance." Raymond was an avid reader who would pass on his new wealth of information, be it about hunting, gardening, vitamins, cooking, or even sewing, to anyone that would listen. He was great for giving advice. In his younger years Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. Raymond served our country...
Accident blocks southbound Brooks St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department reports there is a blockage on southbound Brooks Street at Paxon Street due to an accident. Officials say drivers should yield to emergency vehicles and first responders on the scene and to expect traffic delays and possible traffic rerouting. Missoula Police Department...
