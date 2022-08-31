Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Helena Capital ends 1,400 days of frustration against Billings West
HELENA — After three consecutive playoff defeats and going more than five years without a win over Billings West, Helena Capital was ready to let out some frustration. And the Bruins did exactly that, dismantling Billings West by a score of 42-6 and ending a winless streak against the Golden Bears that dated back nearly five years.
montanaliving.com
Kalispell Ski Club moves to Blacktail Mountain
The Kalispell Ski Club is moving to Blacktail Mountain this year. The ski club is the lead organization that provides free ski lessons to youth in northwest Montana. For years the club has operated at Big Mountain, but will make the move this year to Blacktail ski area in Lakeside, Montana.
Burn The Point showcases classic cars in Billings
A Labor Day weekend tradition continues with the 21st Burn The Point Parade roared through downtown Billings on Friday night.
ICYMI: Montana Guard Rescues Paraglider Near Red Lodge
In case you missed it, these are some great photographs following a successful rescue of an injured paraglider near Red Lodge, Montana. Thankfully I follow the Montana National Guard on their social media accounts and they shared these great photos that came from Montana National Guardsmen and Red Lodge Fire & Rescue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
Crews battling wildfire west of Kalispell
A Type 3 Incident Management Team is on the scene of a 50-acre wildfire burning 21 miles west of Kalispell.
NBCMontana
Bozeman fugitive in custody
BOZEMAN, Mont. — UPDATE: Christopher Bias was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday east of Big Timber. Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police...
Billings photographer showcases dogs of Montana to raise money for nonprofits
A local photographer and his team have donated over $10,000 to animal services after photographing over 200 dogs to be featured in the book Tails of Montana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girl, 11, pulled from Yellowstone River in Billings and taken to hospital
The Billings Fire Department was called to the area around the Blue Creek Fishing Access point around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a swimmer who went underwater and didn't resurface.
14th annual Rumble in the Bay this weekend
Rev up your engines and head to Bigfork for the 14th annual Rumble in the Bay, one of the most renowned car shows in the Pacific Northwest. This year’s featured car is the Volkswagen Beetle. Registration is $25 in advance through Friday, September 2nd at 6 p.m. Late or day of registration is $40. There is also a Rumble Around the Lake Poker Run, open to all types of vehicles, on Saturday, September 3rd. Start at the Buffalo Saloon at 10:30 and then make it back by 4 p.m. for the Ante-Up Party. Proceeds from this event go towards annual scholarships and awards given to Bigfork students and residents by the Bigfork VFW. For more information, check out bigforkrumble.com.
yourbigsky.com
Softie’s “Best Ice Cream in Montana”
If you’ve lived in Billings, or just stopped by for a quick visit, you’ve heard about the personal favorite ice cream shop, of many an ice creamer lover, called “Softies.”. How is it REALLY possible to pick a fav among cult classics like the orange swirl, the...
6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend
We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbus families on the look out for potential abductor
Columbus Police say that a middle school girl was walking home from a nearby business when a man approached her claiming to be her grandpa.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
NBCMontana
Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
montanarightnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Somers
SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening. Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82. Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.
Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash
A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash that happened near Martin City.
Fairfield Sun Times
Driver taken to hospital after pickup hit by semi-truck tire
WHITEFISH, Mont. - A pickup was struck by a tire that came off a semi-truck near Lower Stillwater Lake. The Whitefish Fire Department (WFD) shared information on the incident Thursday, saying the incident happened on Highway 93. According to WFD, the tire bounced off the truck, and the driver was...
First Major Concert of 2023 Just Announced for Billings
As the summer concert season starts to wind down, excitement for 2023 is already growing with the announcement of a major tour stopping in the Magic City. Coming to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on May 20, 2022:. The Drunk or Dreaming Tour with Kane Brown in Billings, Montana. Opening...
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork, MT
135
Followers
158
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bigfork Eagle – established in 1976 – provides the community of Bigfork with news, sports and entertainment coverage through our regularly updated news website and weekly print edition. Reinvented in 2019 after a few years hiatus, the Eagle has come back to serve the community with strong local news.https://bigforkeagle.com/
Comments / 0