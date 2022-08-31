ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

MPD investigates vehicle vs. bicycle crash in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department responded to a bicyclist vs vehicle accident right before 10:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of McCormick Street and West Broadway Street. Officials say the bicyclist received medical care before being transported to the local hospital. The bicyclist's condition is unknown. Our...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Accident blocks southbound Brooks St. in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department reports there is a blockage on southbound Brooks Street at Paxon Street due to an accident. Officials say drivers should yield to emergency vehicles and first responders on the scene and to expect traffic delays and possible traffic rerouting. Missoula Police Department...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, MT
County
Mineral County, MT
Superior, MT
Crime & Safety
Mineral County, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Frenchtown, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Alberton, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

One killed, another injured in head-on crash near Missoula Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed in a head-on crash on US-93 Friday. Just before 3:00 pm, a Jeep Liberty was northbound on US-93 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. The Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Officials called to vehicle vs. bicycle crash in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Medical and fire crews rushed to a vehicle vs. bicycle crash at the intersection of West Broadway and McCormick Street in Missoula Wednesday night. Our reporter on the scene said a bike appeared to be mangled underneath a truck. Police said the call came in at...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Service#4th Street#8 17 22 Theft#Traffic Stop#Mt Highway 135#Automated Alarm Call#Traffic Complaint#Mhp#Frenchtown Units#Northwest Energy
Daily Montanan

Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State

Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high campus housing demand and inaccessible real estate in the community, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, […] The post Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BOZEMAN, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Officials say predator density affecting Sanders County elk population

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks officials heard ample public comment on its new elk management plan at a meeting Thursday in Thompson Falls. The FWP has been scheduling meetings with the public throughout Montana this year to update the state's Elk Management plan, which was last revised in 2005. The new management plan will help guide the state in future elk herd management needs and regulations. Neil Anderson, Regional Wildlife Manager for Northwestern Montana, started off the meeting with a slide presentation reviewing Region 1 elk population studies, hunting statistics and predator populations. During the presentation Anderson answered questions from the public,...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Montana Shakespeare in the Park stops in Sanders County

Montana Shakespeare in the Park players performed the play "King Lear" Wednesday evening. Originally scheduled to be at the Sanders County Fairgrounds as an outdoors performance, inclement weather moved the play indoors to the Plains School gymnasium, which quickly filled to capacity. The Plains Women’s Club was instrumental in bringing the Montana Shakespeare in the Park to Plains and were presented a plaque in recognition. William Shakespeare’s "King Lear" introduces the audience to the life of King Lear, King of Britain, as he divides his kingdom between his three daughters. The play is filled with intrigue, personal ambitions, violence, deception, family...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Big crowds turn out for Cedar Creek history trip

Last weekend, the Cedar Creek Road outside of Superior might have had its first traffic jam since Adolph Lozeau spilled the beans about the gold strike that Louis Barrette, Basil Lanthier and he had up there in 1867. Some say he drank too much on a supply trip to Missoula and blabbed and others believe the cagey businessman intentionally let the news slip because his lodging house was the only reasonable place to get necessities on the way to Cedar Creek. Whatever happened, the stampede began immediately as hundreds of men poured into the area from nearby territories despite the...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Paradise Water District pushes for reimbursement

The Paradise Water District is in the process of seeking legal counsel as it seeks to collect what it says are funds that were wrongly and perhaps illegally paid from their budget to help fund the then newly created Paradise Sewer Board. Having already won a major victory in the battle against the proposed sewer system for the unincorporated town, opponents, two of whom are now members of the water district, say they are hoping Sanders County will come up with funds to reimburse the Paradise Water District which they claim is invalid because the Sewer Board and the Water District...
PARADISE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Monkeypox reported in Lake County

The Lake County Health Department and CSKT Tribal Health Department on Wednesday confirmed a single probable case of monkeypox virus infection in a Lake County adult. According to the health department, initial testing was completed Wednesday at Montana State Public Health Laboratory and confirmatory testing will occur next with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. County and CSKT health officials said they are working together to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious. Both agencies are working together performing contact tracing and will communicate with individuals identified as a close contact. The patient did...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

CSKT honors late council member Anita Matt

Confederated and Salish Kootenai Tribal Council member Anita Matt died Monday according to a CSKT press release. The tribes will fly flags at half-staff to honor Matt, who had served in her position representing the Dixon District since 2016. “She is remembered as a dedicated public servant who put family and community first, which was evidenced by her unwavering commitment to improve the Dixon community,” the release read. “Through her leadership, a concerted focus to improve, clean up and elevate resources for the Dixon area have been realized, and will continue as part of her legacy.” Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission was...
DIXON, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
167
Followers
386
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy