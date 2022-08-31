Read full article on original website
Officials say predator density affecting Sanders County elk population
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks officials heard ample public comment on its new elk management plan at a meeting Thursday in Thompson Falls. The FWP has been scheduling meetings with the public throughout Montana this year to update the state's Elk Management plan, which was last revised in 2005. The new management plan will help guide the state in future elk herd management needs and regulations. Neil Anderson, Regional Wildlife Manager for Northwestern Montana, started off the meeting with a slide presentation reviewing Region 1 elk population studies, hunting statistics and predator populations. During the presentation Anderson answered questions from the public,...
Montana Shakespeare in the Park stops in Sanders County
Montana Shakespeare in the Park players performed the play "King Lear" Wednesday evening. Originally scheduled to be at the Sanders County Fairgrounds as an outdoors performance, inclement weather moved the play indoors to the Plains School gymnasium, which quickly filled to capacity. The Plains Women’s Club was instrumental in bringing the Montana Shakespeare in the Park to Plains and were presented a plaque in recognition. William Shakespeare’s "King Lear" introduces the audience to the life of King Lear, King of Britain, as he divides his kingdom between his three daughters. The play is filled with intrigue, personal ambitions, violence, deception, family...
Community Calendar
Sanders County Fair Sept. 1-4 Rodeo, Demolition Derby, Market Sale, Carnival, Music on the Midway and more! Grief Recovery Program For anyone who has lost a loved one (including a beloved pet)no matter how long ago, and is going through the grieving process. Classes every Monday night beginning Monday August 1 at 6:00 pm at Lighthouse Baptist Church building 305 Main Ave. W. in Superior. Hosted by Pat Horn. Trout Creek Senior Center meals Tues. and Fri. Soup & Salad 5:00 pm with dinner at 6:00 pm Bingo after dinner on Friday. OPEN TO ALL AGES! West End Alcoholics Anonymous The West End Alcoholics Anonymous in Deborgia meets every Wed....
CSKT honors late council member Anita Matt
Confederated and Salish Kootenai Tribal Council member Anita Matt died Monday according to a CSKT press release. The tribes will fly flags at half-staff to honor Matt, who had served in her position representing the Dixon District since 2016. “She is remembered as a dedicated public servant who put family and community first, which was evidenced by her unwavering commitment to improve the Dixon community,” the release read. “Through her leadership, a concerted focus to improve, clean up and elevate resources for the Dixon area have been realized, and will continue as part of her legacy.” Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission was...
Organic veggies and flowers in full bloom on Alberton farm
Michael Davidson, owner-farmer of Crescent Ridge Farm in Alberton, is one with the soil, and his 23 acres is his testament. Over 30 different vegetables and 40 types of flowers, and then there is his hay. “We presell all our hay to friends as they come out and pick up the bales. I don’t pick a single bale anymore so I give them a massive discount. I’m not here to make money on hay. I’m here to take good care of this land,” he smiles. Originally from Seattle, Davidson was a fisheries biologist for over 10 years in Alaska working...
Superior trails manager gives district update
Rachel Ryan, trails manager for the Superior District of the Lolo National Forest, shared that the hiking trials in her district are open. “All the snow is gone, and all trails are ready for hikers. As our fire danger creeps up almost every day, if there are trail closures, they will be marked,” she said. Her area covers from the Quartz Creek Drainage to Lookout Pass, and she said that of the 50 plus lakes in her district, not all of them have trails for hikers but the majority of them have "social trails" for access. “This is a narrow trail, usually, that’s...
Lake Mary Ronan reopens as Elmo Fire withers
Lake Mary Ronan State Park and its access road reopened to traffic Aug. 10 as crews expanded containment of the Elmo 2 Fire. The fire west of Flathead Lake showed no new growth last week, with total acres burned since the blaze began estimated at just over 21,300. During a public fire update meeting last week at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds, Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 commander John Thompson expressed hopefulness that his team would have around 90% fire containment by the week's end. “We are glad things are getting better, every day we are getting closer to containment,” explained Thompson....
Monkeypox reported in Lake County
The Lake County Health Department and CSKT Tribal Health Department on Wednesday confirmed a single probable case of monkeypox virus infection in a Lake County adult. According to the health department, initial testing was completed Wednesday at Montana State Public Health Laboratory and confirmatory testing will occur next with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. County and CSKT health officials said they are working together to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious. Both agencies are working together performing contact tracing and will communicate with individuals identified as a close contact. The patient did...
Huckleberry Festival: Full bellies, fun times
It would not be unreasonable to think the person who wins his segment of a pie eating contest ought to say things like “I love pie”, or “I cannot get enough pie”, or even “I’m hungry”. But that did not matter to eight-year-old Christian, a contestant in the Pie Eating Contest at this past weekend’s Huckleberry Festival in Trout Creek. When asked before the contest if he likes pie he emphatically replied “NO”! And when he was asked if he was hungry before the event began his answer was an equally vociferous “NO”. Bad mood or just some devious way of psyching the...
The fixer: St. Regis man a whiz with small-engine repairs
Whether you have problems with a boat motor, motorcycle, rototiller, lawn mower, weedwhacker, generator, golf cart, chainsaw, log splitter, four-wheeler, or pressure washer, if it has a small engine; David Hannah in St. Regis is the man for the job. The former Marine Corps Special Forces veteran who served from Vietnam to Iraq, has also raced in Nascar, on dirt tracks, and a few other gigs in between. With calloused hands and grease-stained fingers Hannah has garnered decades of tinkering knowledge and workshop wisdom while overhauling small engines of all shapes and sizes. So, with his handyman expertise and a heart...
Annie Oakley presentation set for Sept. 1
When Annie Oakley was in the prime of her entertaining career, she was making more money than anyone else in the Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, except for Buffalo Bill himself. Performing in Europe before royalty and other heads of state, audiences were astounded to see her shooting out a cigar from her husband's lips or splitting a playing-card edge-on at 30 paces. Born Phoebe Ann Mosey in 1860, she won a shooting contest at age 15, against experienced marksman Frank E. Butler. They later married and became a fascinating part of American history as they crossed paths with Chief...
Garceau Fire grows to 1,500 acres
A new wildfire that sprung up in the Polson area on Tuesday has grown to roughly 1,500 acres. About 110 firefighters were working the Garceau Fire, which is located about 10 air miles from Polson, according to officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The blaze was listed as human-caused by the Northern Rockies Coordination Center (NRCC) as of Wednesday morning. Heavy air tankers, single engine air tankers and helicopters were called upon in the initial attack while ground equipment was deployed to build control lines. Crews were employing a full suppression management strategy, NRCC officials said. The wildfire,...
Sanders County enacts stage 1 fire rules
In response to extreme hot and dry conditions this summer, the Sanders County commissioners approved a resolution declaring stage 1 fire restrictions for parts of the county south and east of the Kootenai Forest. The resolution was to go into effect Aug. 15. Under stage 1 restrictions, campfires are prohibited outside of developed sites. Smoking is now allowed except in a vehicle or building, or developed recreation site. Fire danger was listed as extreme on the Plains and Thompson Falls Ranger District, as well as the Ninemile, Missoula and Seeley areas of the Lolo National Forest. Fire danger was listed as very high on the Kootenai Forest.
Mineral County Sheriff's Office logs
8/3/22 Animal Complaint, Noonan Drive, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Automated Alarm Call, Mullan Road, Superior, Dispatch contacted alarm owner, false alarm. Trespass, Spring Gulch Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Assist Motorist, I-90 EB MM 75, Transferred call to MHP. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 50, Deputy issued warnings. Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 27, Transferred call to MHP. One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital. Medical Assistance Required, Choo Choo Lane, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded. Road Hazard, I-90 WB MM 46, Transferred call to MHP. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 48,...
Legals for August, 24 2022
Invitation for Bids The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is soliciting competitive bids from interested parties for the purchase of a stationary full body scanner system. Bids will be considered on the lowest, most responsible bid submitted and the following criteria. Purchase price Warranty Service Agreement Delivery date and Analysis and comparison with similar or related equipment. Sealed bids must be received at the Mineral County Clerk and Recorders Office PO Box 550, Superior MT 59872 (Please mark your envelope Bid enclosed) The envelope containing the bid shall be labeled "Body Scanner Bid Enclosed" Bid Opening Award will close at 5:00...
Sheriff's deputies get high-tech dash cameras
It just became much tougher to be a criminal in Mineral County. “These dash cameras automatically scan license plates, run them through the system and instantly display on the laptop screen if the vehicle has been stolen. They have a 90-degree angle so when driving through a parking lot they are scanning both sides of the patrol unit. Then while driving, it catches every license plate up to 4-lanes over,” explained Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth. Toth worked with an earlier model when he was with the Seattle Police Department and was impressed then with the capabilities. “This is the...
Resolution sets vote on local pot tax
Sanders County voters will consider a local option tax on marijuana sales in the county. The county commissioners last week approved a resolution setting the date for the vote as the Nov. 8, during the general election. A majority of Sanders County voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana sales during the 2020 election. House Bill 701 allows a marijuana excise tax via ballot initiative in Montana counties where a majority of voters approved legalization. According to the Montana Department of Revenue, the local tax is on the retail value of all marijuana and marijuana products sold at an adult-use dispensary or medical marijuana dispensary within...
PHOTOS: Mineral County Fair Parade
Scenes from the Mineral County Fair Parade. (Monte Turner/Mineral Independent) ...
Birth announcements
Charlotte Ray Hardenbrook was born Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:23 a.m. at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. She was 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Parents are Andy and Megan Hardenbrook of Thompson Falls. Maternal grandparents are Dan and Sheri Volk of La Grande, Ore., and great-grandparent Dave Round of Oregon. Paternal grandparents are Nona and Wayne Cunningham of Rufe, Ok., and great-grandparents Daisy and Ken McCollough of Wyoming, and Skip and Sheila Hardenbrook of Georgia.
Raymond Harold Smith
Raymond Harold Smith, born July 17, 1953 in Myrtle Point Oregon, passed away at his home in Superior on Aug. 2, 2022. Raymond lived a very simple life with no real cares in this world. He would always tell us, "It's a beautiful day," and reminded us that it takes "patience and perseverance." Raymond was an avid reader who would pass on his new wealth of information, be it about hunting, gardening, vitamins, cooking, or even sewing, to anyone that would listen. He was great for giving advice. In his younger years Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. Raymond served our country...
