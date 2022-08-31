Read full article on original website
tsln.com
Montana State accepting applications for program focused on agritourism and sustainable agriculture
BOZEMAN — The College of Agriculture at Montana State University is accepting applications for a new leadership program focused on sustainable agriculture and agritourism. The Montana Agritourism Fellows Program: Developing Leaders to Advance Sustainable Agritourism is designed to establish and train leaders who will communicate and promote sustainable agriculture topics to farmers, ranchers, professionals and communities. The inaugural cohort will consist of 12 fellows, and applications are due by Saturday, Oct. 1.
TODAY.com
Refugee-run restaurant feeds Montana town
A Montana community is rallying around a popular kitchen run almost entirely by refugees that is introducing the town to cuisines and cultures from around the world. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 3, 2022.
NBCMontana
Montana entrepreneur, Paws Up owner receives award at National Cowgirl Museum
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame presented this year's Fern Sawyer Award to Montana's Resort at Paws Up owner and operator Nadine Lipson. Lipson is an entrepreneur and Cowgirl Museum Board Member. Lipson and her husband moved to Montana in 1997 and began their...
Six new meals come to schools across Montana
Montana Team Nutrition and MSU work closely together to create six new recipes aimed to debut in schools across the state this fall.
Is This Popular Montana City The Most Depressed In The Nation?
In recent years the subject of mental health has come to the forefront. In fact, it seems that every time you turn on any sort of national news, one of the top stories has some sort of connection to mental health. Experts have said that we're in the middle of...
mtpr.org
Why Montana schools are struggling with teacher shortages
Montana’s smaller, more rural school districts are having a hard time finding and retaining teachers. About one-fifth of schools in the state have moved to four-day work weeks to recruit and retain educators. Missoulian education reporter Skylar Rispens recently published two stories in a series about the teacher shortage...
NBCMontana
Appraisal fair brings out Montana's rarest items
MISSOULA, Mont. — If you own a rare and unique item, you can find out its value during the fourth annual Montana Antiques Appraisal Fair. The Montana History Foundation and the Daly Mansion are partnering for the 4th year to host the fair. People can bring in sports memorabilia,...
Is It Legal To Bury Your Pet At Home In MT?
Before we begin, it's likely that some readers are going through the heartache that comes with losing your pet. It's a gashing, gut-wrenching pain I wouldn't wish on anyone. If you've lost your best tail-wagging friend recently, I wish I could give you a hug right now. I have buried several pets, most recently my ex-girlfriend's pit bull that got hit by a car (it was back in 2016) Evie was an adorable sweetheart of a dog. I held her while the vet administered the euthanasia and we had her cremated. I choose to remember our good girl with this photo:
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
Rule change would loosen vaccine requirements at childcare centers
The Department of Public Health and Human Services heard public comment on Thursday about a proposed rule change that would loosen vaccination requirements at childcare centers. Under the new rule, children attending childcare care centers would be able to obtain a religious exemption for vaccinations against diseases like polio and measles. Additionally, the rule would eliminate vaccination requirements for staff and volunteers who work at the centers. In the hour-long meeting held over Zoom, dozens of individuals spanning from doctors to public health officials to parents testified against the rule, saying it would put children at increased risk for contracting deadly diseases...
yourbigsky.com
8 future fisheries projects approved for Montana
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced Tuesday the approval of eight projects helping to increase habitat access for brown and rainbow trout. The projects also help manage native and non-native fish. According to the news release, funding is received by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, part of the Future...
How the Student Loan Forgiveness plan affect Montana Colleges
According to Riis, the plan will affect mostly former students, but some current, as long as their loans were disbursed before June of 2022.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,387 Cases, No New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 305,561 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,387 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,830 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,535,775 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,294...
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
Smoke impacts Friday air quality as regional wildfires continue to burn across the Northwest
TRI-CITIES, WA– The start to the unofficial ‘last weekend of summer’ was filled with wildfire smoke in the skies Friday morning in some portions of the Mid-Columbia. New large fires started this week in Washington, Idaho, Montana and Washington. According to officials at the National Interagency Fire Center, 45+ large fires and complexes have burned more than 300,000 acres in western states.
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
mtpr.org
Where did Montana’s hot springs come from, and where are they going?
Where did Montana’s hot springs come from, and where are they going?. Freddy Monares: Welcome to the Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio driven by your curiosity about Montana. I’m your host Freddy Monares. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We’ll answer questions — large...
Popular Montana backcountry lakes erased in the Beartooths
Two beloved backcountry lakes nestled in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness are virtually gone after historic June floods destroyed their outlets.
You Need to Hear This Amazing Heartwarming Montana Story
Every once in a while, I read a story that reminds me of how much good is left in the world. This story about a little girl that lost her stuffed animal at a state park in Montana is a perfect example. It doesn't take much to get sucked down...
