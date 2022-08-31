Rachel Ryan, trails manager for the Superior District of the Lolo National Forest, shared that the hiking trials in her district are open. “All the snow is gone, and all trails are ready for hikers. As our fire danger creeps up almost every day, if there are trail closures, they will be marked,” she said. Her area covers from the Quartz Creek Drainage to Lookout Pass, and she said that of the 50 plus lakes in her district, not all of them have trails for hikers but the majority of them have "social trails" for access. “This is a narrow trail, usually, that’s...

SUPERIOR, MT ・ 18 DAYS AGO