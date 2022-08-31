Read full article on original website
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
8/17/22 Theft, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputies issued warnings. Automated Alarm Call, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputies responded, false alarm. Injured Animal, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 33, Transferred call to MHP. Theft, Thompson DeBorgia Road, DeBorgia, Deputy responded. Traffic Complaint. I-90 MM 4, Transferred call to MHP. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 18, Transferred call to MHP. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 43, Transferred call to MHP. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 33, Transferred call to MHP. Lost Items, River Street, Superior, Deputies responded....
CSKT honors late council member Anita Matt
Confederated and Salish Kootenai Tribal Council member Anita Matt died Monday according to a CSKT press release. The tribes will fly flags at half-staff to honor Matt, who had served in her position representing the Dixon District since 2016. “She is remembered as a dedicated public servant who put family and community first, which was evidenced by her unwavering commitment to improve the Dixon community,” the release read. “Through her leadership, a concerted focus to improve, clean up and elevate resources for the Dixon area have been realized, and will continue as part of her legacy.” Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission was...
Monkeypox reported in Lake County
The Lake County Health Department and CSKT Tribal Health Department on Wednesday confirmed a single probable case of monkeypox virus infection in a Lake County adult. According to the health department, initial testing was completed Wednesday at Montana State Public Health Laboratory and confirmatory testing will occur next with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. County and CSKT health officials said they are working together to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious. Both agencies are working together performing contact tracing and will communicate with individuals identified as a close contact. The patient did...
Longtime commissioner Laurie Johnston resigning
For nine years and eight months, Laurie Johnston has been a Mineral County Commissioner representing the central district, and last week she tendered her resignation with a little more than two years left in her second term. In 2013 when she won the election, she hit the road running and has never stopped, which is a large part of her decision to retire early. “I’m mentally and emotionally drained. For my mental health, I just can’t do it anymore,” she shared. “I’ve had to schedule my time with my grandkids around my job, because my job has taken priority over...
Montana Shakespeare in the Park stops in Sanders County
Montana Shakespeare in the Park players performed the play "King Lear" Wednesday evening. Originally scheduled to be at the Sanders County Fairgrounds as an outdoors performance, inclement weather moved the play indoors to the Plains School gymnasium, which quickly filled to capacity. The Plains Women’s Club was instrumental in bringing the Montana Shakespeare in the Park to Plains and were presented a plaque in recognition. William Shakespeare’s "King Lear" introduces the audience to the life of King Lear, King of Britain, as he divides his kingdom between his three daughters. The play is filled with intrigue, personal ambitions, violence, deception, family...
4-H sisters raise pigs for county fair
Hard work, dedication, a desire to learn and in the end, a sad heart. For three Plains sisters who are part of the local 4-H Club chapter, the sad heart is just a part of the process associated with raising pigs for show, and ultimately sale. Mikiah Cook, who was recently chosen as a statewide President the 4-H organization, along with her sisters Jayden and Melodie, have been working several months to raise, prepare and show their pigs at this week’s Sanders County Fair in Plains. The pigs can be raised in the window of March to August. “We were at a show...
Fire near Lonepine chars nearly 7,000 acres
Wildfires around Northwest Montana continue to add smoke to area skies as blazes continue to burn from the Canadian border to the Mission Valley. The Garceau Fire 10 miles west of Polson had burned 6,724 acres acres as of Monday and was 40% contained. A local Type 3 team with 340 personnel was battling the blaze that was sparked by an electric fence. The fire has split into two fronts, with one side moving east and the other west. The fire made a push to the west Wednesday evening and crews and resources looked to construct control lines on the west side of...
Sanders County enacts stage 1 fire rules
In response to extreme hot and dry conditions this summer, the Sanders County commissioners approved a resolution declaring stage 1 fire restrictions for parts of the county south and east of the Kootenai Forest. The resolution was to go into effect Aug. 15. Under stage 1 restrictions, campfires are prohibited outside of developed sites. Smoking is now allowed except in a vehicle or building, or developed recreation site. Fire danger was listed as extreme on the Plains and Thompson Falls Ranger District, as well as the Ninemile, Missoula and Seeley areas of the Lolo National Forest. Fire danger was listed as very high on the Kootenai Forest.
Superior trails manager gives district update
Rachel Ryan, trails manager for the Superior District of the Lolo National Forest, shared that the hiking trials in her district are open. “All the snow is gone, and all trails are ready for hikers. As our fire danger creeps up almost every day, if there are trail closures, they will be marked,” she said. Her area covers from the Quartz Creek Drainage to Lookout Pass, and she said that of the 50 plus lakes in her district, not all of them have trails for hikers but the majority of them have "social trails" for access. “This is a narrow trail, usually, that’s...
Legals for August, 17 2022
LONGVIEW SITE GRAVEL PIT OPERATION (REVISED FROM JULY 13, 2022) SECTION 26, T15N, R25W MINERAL COUNTY OPERATOR: KNIFE RIVER 4800 WILKIE ROAD MISSOULA, MT 59808 406-532-5225 This is a revised notice to let the public know the original permit acreage has been reduced by 7.3 acres. A portion previously included on the east side of the original 81.7 acre permit is owned by a different party and that portion has been removed from the amendment. Knife River now proposes to amend its existing 20 acre gravel mining permit to add an additional 54.4 acres for a total of 74.4...
Garceau Fire grows to 1,500 acres
A new wildfire that sprung up in the Polson area on Tuesday has grown to roughly 1,500 acres. About 110 firefighters were working the Garceau Fire, which is located about 10 air miles from Polson, according to officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The blaze was listed as human-caused by the Northern Rockies Coordination Center (NRCC) as of Wednesday morning. Heavy air tankers, single engine air tankers and helicopters were called upon in the initial attack while ground equipment was deployed to build control lines. Crews were employing a full suppression management strategy, NRCC officials said. The wildfire,...
Community Calendar
Sanders County Fair Sept. 1-4 Rodeo, Demolition Derby, Market Sale, Carnival, Music on the Midway and more! Grief Recovery Program For anyone who has lost a loved one (including a beloved pet)no matter how long ago, and is going through the grieving process. Classes every Monday night beginning Monday August 1 at 6:00 pm at Lighthouse Baptist Church building 305 Main Ave. W. in Superior. Hosted by Pat Horn. Trout Creek Senior Center meals Tues. and Fri. Soup & Salad 5:00 pm with dinner at 6:00 pm Bingo after dinner on Friday. OPEN TO ALL AGES! West End Alcoholics Anonymous The West End Alcoholics Anonymous in Deborgia meets every Wed....
The fixer: St. Regis man a whiz with small-engine repairs
Whether you have problems with a boat motor, motorcycle, rototiller, lawn mower, weedwhacker, generator, golf cart, chainsaw, log splitter, four-wheeler, or pressure washer, if it has a small engine; David Hannah in St. Regis is the man for the job. The former Marine Corps Special Forces veteran who served from Vietnam to Iraq, has also raced in Nascar, on dirt tracks, and a few other gigs in between. With calloused hands and grease-stained fingers Hannah has garnered decades of tinkering knowledge and workshop wisdom while overhauling small engines of all shapes and sizes. So, with his handyman expertise and a heart...
Sheriff's deputies get high-tech dash cameras
It just became much tougher to be a criminal in Mineral County. “These dash cameras automatically scan license plates, run them through the system and instantly display on the laptop screen if the vehicle has been stolen. They have a 90-degree angle so when driving through a parking lot they are scanning both sides of the patrol unit. Then while driving, it catches every license plate up to 4-lanes over,” explained Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth. Toth worked with an earlier model when he was with the Seattle Police Department and was impressed then with the capabilities. “This is the...
Lake Mary Ronan reopens as Elmo Fire withers
Lake Mary Ronan State Park and its access road reopened to traffic Aug. 10 as crews expanded containment of the Elmo 2 Fire. The fire west of Flathead Lake showed no new growth last week, with total acres burned since the blaze began estimated at just over 21,300. During a public fire update meeting last week at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds, Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 commander John Thompson expressed hopefulness that his team would have around 90% fire containment by the week's end. “We are glad things are getting better, every day we are getting closer to containment,” explained Thompson....
Raymond Harold Smith
Raymond Harold Smith, born July 17, 1953 in Myrtle Point Oregon, passed away at his home in Superior on Aug. 2, 2022. Raymond lived a very simple life with no real cares in this world. He would always tell us, "It's a beautiful day," and reminded us that it takes "patience and perseverance." Raymond was an avid reader who would pass on his new wealth of information, be it about hunting, gardening, vitamins, cooking, or even sewing, to anyone that would listen. He was great for giving advice. In his younger years Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. Raymond served our country...
Birth announcements
Charlotte Ray Hardenbrook was born Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:23 a.m. at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. She was 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Parents are Andy and Megan Hardenbrook of Thompson Falls. Maternal grandparents are Dan and Sheri Volk of La Grande, Ore., and great-grandparent Dave Round of Oregon. Paternal grandparents are Nona and Wayne Cunningham of Rufe, Ok., and great-grandparents Daisy and Ken McCollough of Wyoming, and Skip and Sheila Hardenbrook of Georgia.
Mineral County Health Department explains monkeypox after Montana reports first case
On Aug. 5, Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced that Montana's first case of monkeypox was detected in Flathead County. Monkeypox is an orthopoxvirus, as is smallpox, but causes less severe symptoms than smallpox. The virus is not easily spread between people with casual contact. It is spread from human to human through close contact with respiratory secretions from prolonged face-to-face contact, skin lesions of an infected person, or recently contaminated objects like clothes or bed linens. It can take between 5-21 days (average is around 6-13 days) after someone has been exposed to monkeypox before they...
Plains' Mikiah Cook leads state 4-H Ambassador Team
Mikiah Cook is not your average “politician.” For one thing, the Plains-area teenager is a home-schooled junior. But perhaps most glaring and unusual these days is the affable young lady is articulate, ambitious and goal-oriented in a way most folks of all ages could only wish they were. Ask her a question and you get a straight-forward answer without the chatter most elected officials sew into their conversations. So for those who think the future is doomed, Mikiah represents a breath of fresh air and hope for the years ahead. She was recently selected as President of the State of Montana 4-H Ambassador Team. She...
PHOTOS: Mineral County Fair Parade
Scenes from the Mineral County Fair Parade. (Monte Turner/Mineral Independent) ...
