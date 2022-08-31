Read full article on original website
Montana Shakespeare in the Park stops in Sanders County
Montana Shakespeare in the Park players performed the play "King Lear" Wednesday evening. Originally scheduled to be at the Sanders County Fairgrounds as an outdoors performance, inclement weather moved the play indoors to the Plains School gymnasium, which quickly filled to capacity. The Plains Women’s Club was instrumental in bringing the Montana Shakespeare in the Park to Plains and were presented a plaque in recognition. William Shakespeare’s "King Lear" introduces the audience to the life of King Lear, King of Britain, as he divides his kingdom between his three daughters. The play is filled with intrigue, personal ambitions, violence, deception, family...
4-H sisters raise pigs for county fair
Hard work, dedication, a desire to learn and in the end, a sad heart. For three Plains sisters who are part of the local 4-H Club chapter, the sad heart is just a part of the process associated with raising pigs for show, and ultimately sale. Mikiah Cook, who was recently chosen as a statewide President the 4-H organization, along with her sisters Jayden and Melodie, have been working several months to raise, prepare and show their pigs at this week’s Sanders County Fair in Plains. The pigs can be raised in the window of March to August. “We were at a show...
Big crowds turn out for Cedar Creek history trip
Last weekend, the Cedar Creek Road outside of Superior might have had its first traffic jam since Adolph Lozeau spilled the beans about the gold strike that Louis Barrette, Basil Lanthier and he had up there in 1867. Some say he drank too much on a supply trip to Missoula and blabbed and others believe the cagey businessman intentionally let the news slip because his lodging house was the only reasonable place to get necessities on the way to Cedar Creek. Whatever happened, the stampede began immediately as hundreds of men poured into the area from nearby territories despite the...
Monkeypox reported in Lake County
The Lake County Health Department and CSKT Tribal Health Department on Wednesday confirmed a single probable case of monkeypox virus infection in a Lake County adult. According to the health department, initial testing was completed Wednesday at Montana State Public Health Laboratory and confirmatory testing will occur next with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. County and CSKT health officials said they are working together to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious. Both agencies are working together performing contact tracing and will communicate with individuals identified as a close contact. The patient did...
Longtime commissioner Laurie Johnston resigning
For nine years and eight months, Laurie Johnston has been a Mineral County Commissioner representing the central district, and last week she tendered her resignation with a little more than two years left in her second term. In 2013 when she won the election, she hit the road running and has never stopped, which is a large part of her decision to retire early. “I’m mentally and emotionally drained. For my mental health, I just can’t do it anymore,” she shared. “I’ve had to schedule my time with my grandkids around my job, because my job has taken priority over...
Legals for August, 24 2022
Invitation for Bids The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is soliciting competitive bids from interested parties for the purchase of a stationary full body scanner system. Bids will be considered on the lowest, most responsible bid submitted and the following criteria. Purchase price Warranty Service Agreement Delivery date and Analysis and comparison with similar or related equipment. Sealed bids must be received at the Mineral County Clerk and Recorders Office PO Box 550, Superior MT 59872 (Please mark your envelope Bid enclosed) The envelope containing the bid shall be labeled "Body Scanner Bid Enclosed" Bid Opening Award will close at 5:00...
Resolution sets vote on local pot tax
Sanders County voters will consider a local option tax on marijuana sales in the county. The county commissioners last week approved a resolution setting the date for the vote as the Nov. 8, during the general election. A majority of Sanders County voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana sales during the 2020 election. House Bill 701 allows a marijuana excise tax via ballot initiative in Montana counties where a majority of voters approved legalization. According to the Montana Department of Revenue, the local tax is on the retail value of all marijuana and marijuana products sold at an adult-use dispensary or medical marijuana dispensary within...
Organic veggies and flowers in full bloom on Alberton farm
Michael Davidson, owner-farmer of Crescent Ridge Farm in Alberton, is one with the soil, and his 23 acres is his testament. Over 30 different vegetables and 40 types of flowers, and then there is his hay. “We presell all our hay to friends as they come out and pick up the bales. I don’t pick a single bale anymore so I give them a massive discount. I’m not here to make money on hay. I’m here to take good care of this land,” he smiles. Originally from Seattle, Davidson was a fisheries biologist for over 10 years in Alaska working...
Fire near Lonepine chars nearly 7,000 acres
Wildfires around Northwest Montana continue to add smoke to area skies as blazes continue to burn from the Canadian border to the Mission Valley. The Garceau Fire 10 miles west of Polson had burned 6,724 acres acres as of Monday and was 40% contained. A local Type 3 team with 340 personnel was battling the blaze that was sparked by an electric fence. The fire has split into two fronts, with one side moving east and the other west. The fire made a push to the west Wednesday evening and crews and resources looked to construct control lines on the west side of...
Man in custody after allegedly fleeing country with son
A wanted Sanders County man is in custody after allegedly fleeing to Central America with his young son. According to information from the Department of Justice, Jacob Strong, 36, of Heron, is charged with conspiracy and international parental kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Aug. 19 during his arraignment in Missoula before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto. Strong faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. He remains in custody. Strong was located earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested on an unlawful flight to avoid prosecution warrant. Following his arrest, he was...
Community Calendar
Sanders County Fair Sept. 1-4 Rodeo, Demolition Derby, Market Sale, Carnival, Music on the Midway and more! Grief Recovery Program For anyone who has lost a loved one (including a beloved pet)no matter how long ago, and is going through the grieving process. Classes every Monday night beginning Monday August 1 at 6:00 pm at Lighthouse Baptist Church building 305 Main Ave. W. in Superior. Hosted by Pat Horn. Trout Creek Senior Center meals Tues. and Fri. Soup & Salad 5:00 pm with dinner at 6:00 pm Bingo after dinner on Friday. OPEN TO ALL AGES! West End Alcoholics Anonymous The West End Alcoholics Anonymous in Deborgia meets every Wed....
Patrick's Knob fire tower a relic of the pioneer days
Ken Richardson’s day starts at sunrise in the Patrick’s Knob fire lookout and ends at sunset. Always scanning the mountaintops and river valleys for any signs of smoke, he spends his third season at the tower sending out weather reports and answering questions from visitors that brave the bumpy, rocky and very dusty climb up to the 6,837-foot mountaintop. Most days Richardson will see only a few visitors, with no one day being busier than others. He also said that most visitors didn’t venture up to the fire lookout, where they can view the interior of the tower. Visitors are...
Lake Mary Ronan reopens as Elmo Fire withers
Lake Mary Ronan State Park and its access road reopened to traffic Aug. 10 as crews expanded containment of the Elmo 2 Fire. The fire west of Flathead Lake showed no new growth last week, with total acres burned since the blaze began estimated at just over 21,300. During a public fire update meeting last week at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds, Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 commander John Thompson expressed hopefulness that his team would have around 90% fire containment by the week's end. “We are glad things are getting better, every day we are getting closer to containment,” explained Thompson....
Birth announcements
Charlotte Ray Hardenbrook was born Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:23 a.m. at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. She was 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Parents are Andy and Megan Hardenbrook of Thompson Falls. Maternal grandparents are Dan and Sheri Volk of La Grande, Ore., and great-grandparent Dave Round of Oregon. Paternal grandparents are Nona and Wayne Cunningham of Rufe, Ok., and great-grandparents Daisy and Ken McCollough of Wyoming, and Skip and Sheila Hardenbrook of Georgia.
Plains' Mikiah Cook leads state 4-H Ambassador Team
Mikiah Cook is not your average “politician.” For one thing, the Plains-area teenager is a home-schooled junior. But perhaps most glaring and unusual these days is the affable young lady is articulate, ambitious and goal-oriented in a way most folks of all ages could only wish they were. Ask her a question and you get a straight-forward answer without the chatter most elected officials sew into their conversations. So for those who think the future is doomed, Mikiah represents a breath of fresh air and hope for the years ahead. She was recently selected as President of the State of Montana 4-H Ambassador Team. She...
Annie Oakley presentation set for Sept. 1
When Annie Oakley was in the prime of her entertaining career, she was making more money than anyone else in the Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, except for Buffalo Bill himself. Performing in Europe before royalty and other heads of state, audiences were astounded to see her shooting out a cigar from her husband's lips or splitting a playing-card edge-on at 30 paces. Born Phoebe Ann Mosey in 1860, she won a shooting contest at age 15, against experienced marksman Frank E. Butler. They later married and became a fascinating part of American history as they crossed paths with Chief...
The fixer: St. Regis man a whiz with small-engine repairs
Whether you have problems with a boat motor, motorcycle, rototiller, lawn mower, weedwhacker, generator, golf cart, chainsaw, log splitter, four-wheeler, or pressure washer, if it has a small engine; David Hannah in St. Regis is the man for the job. The former Marine Corps Special Forces veteran who served from Vietnam to Iraq, has also raced in Nascar, on dirt tracks, and a few other gigs in between. With calloused hands and grease-stained fingers Hannah has garnered decades of tinkering knowledge and workshop wisdom while overhauling small engines of all shapes and sizes. So, with his handyman expertise and a heart...
George William Gordon
George William Gordon II, 73, of Superior, passed away at his residence on July 25, 2022, following a period of declining health. George was born Aug. 4, 1948 in Chicago to George and Sophie Gordon. After attending high school he enlisted in the Marine Corps where he honorably and dutifully served his country in the Vietnam War. After being injured in combat George was awarded a Purple Heart. George returned to Illinois where he met the former Ruth Pilewski and they married on April 15, 1972. George and Ruth were able to celebrate 50 years together, a milestone that George...
Mineral County Health Department explains monkeypox after Montana reports first case
On Aug. 5, Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced that Montana's first case of monkeypox was detected in Flathead County. Monkeypox is an orthopoxvirus, as is smallpox, but causes less severe symptoms than smallpox. The virus is not easily spread between people with casual contact. It is spread from human to human through close contact with respiratory secretions from prolonged face-to-face contact, skin lesions of an infected person, or recently contaminated objects like clothes or bed linens. It can take between 5-21 days (average is around 6-13 days) after someone has been exposed to monkeypox before they...
Church expels Paradise sewer board over gun incident
In a story that already has nearly as many twists and turns as the Idaho side of Lolo Pass, add a new hairpin corner to the Paradise Sewer saga. In this episode, entitled “Lee-Annie Get Your Gun”, or “Pistol Packing Mama, Lay That Pistol Down”, a new controversy has erupted and left the Paradise Sewer Board without a place to meet, albeit temporarily. And the latest twist to the ongoing saga did not even involve a sewer board action. Last week, the board received a letter from the chair of the Plains/Paradise Methodist Church stating the group would no longer be allowed to...
