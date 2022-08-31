Read full article on original website
Big crowds turn out for Cedar Creek history trip
Last weekend, the Cedar Creek Road outside of Superior might have had its first traffic jam since Adolph Lozeau spilled the beans about the gold strike that Louis Barrette, Basil Lanthier and he had up there in 1867. Some say he drank too much on a supply trip to Missoula and blabbed and others believe the cagey businessman intentionally let the news slip because his lodging house was the only reasonable place to get necessities on the way to Cedar Creek. Whatever happened, the stampede began immediately as hundreds of men poured into the area from nearby territories despite the...
Montana Shakespeare in the Park stops in Sanders County
Montana Shakespeare in the Park players performed the play "King Lear" Wednesday evening. Originally scheduled to be at the Sanders County Fairgrounds as an outdoors performance, inclement weather moved the play indoors to the Plains School gymnasium, which quickly filled to capacity. The Plains Women’s Club was instrumental in bringing the Montana Shakespeare in the Park to Plains and were presented a plaque in recognition. William Shakespeare’s "King Lear" introduces the audience to the life of King Lear, King of Britain, as he divides his kingdom between his three daughters. The play is filled with intrigue, personal ambitions, violence, deception, family...
Annie Oakley presentation set for Sept. 1
When Annie Oakley was in the prime of her entertaining career, she was making more money than anyone else in the Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, except for Buffalo Bill himself. Performing in Europe before royalty and other heads of state, audiences were astounded to see her shooting out a cigar from her husband's lips or splitting a playing-card edge-on at 30 paces. Born Phoebe Ann Mosey in 1860, she won a shooting contest at age 15, against experienced marksman Frank E. Butler. They later married and became a fascinating part of American history as they crossed paths with Chief...
Monkeypox reported in Lake County
The Lake County Health Department and CSKT Tribal Health Department on Wednesday confirmed a single probable case of monkeypox virus infection in a Lake County adult. According to the health department, initial testing was completed Wednesday at Montana State Public Health Laboratory and confirmatory testing will occur next with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. County and CSKT health officials said they are working together to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious. Both agencies are working together performing contact tracing and will communicate with individuals identified as a close contact. The patient did...
Huckleberry Festival: Full bellies, fun times
It would not be unreasonable to think the person who wins his segment of a pie eating contest ought to say things like “I love pie”, or “I cannot get enough pie”, or even “I’m hungry”. But that did not matter to eight-year-old Christian, a contestant in the Pie Eating Contest at this past weekend’s Huckleberry Festival in Trout Creek. When asked before the contest if he likes pie he emphatically replied “NO”! And when he was asked if he was hungry before the event began his answer was an equally vociferous “NO”. Bad mood or just some devious way of psyching the...
CSKT honors late council member Anita Matt
Confederated and Salish Kootenai Tribal Council member Anita Matt died Monday according to a CSKT press release. The tribes will fly flags at half-staff to honor Matt, who had served in her position representing the Dixon District since 2016. “She is remembered as a dedicated public servant who put family and community first, which was evidenced by her unwavering commitment to improve the Dixon community,” the release read. “Through her leadership, a concerted focus to improve, clean up and elevate resources for the Dixon area have been realized, and will continue as part of her legacy.” Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission was...
Officials say predator density affecting Sanders County elk population
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks officials heard ample public comment on its new elk management plan at a meeting Thursday in Thompson Falls. The FWP has been scheduling meetings with the public throughout Montana this year to update the state's Elk Management plan, which was last revised in 2005. The new management plan will help guide the state in future elk herd management needs and regulations. Neil Anderson, Regional Wildlife Manager for Northwestern Montana, started off the meeting with a slide presentation reviewing Region 1 elk population studies, hunting statistics and predator populations. During the presentation Anderson answered questions from the public,...
Paradise Water District pushes for reimbursement
The Paradise Water District is in the process of seeking legal counsel as it seeks to collect what it says are funds that were wrongly and perhaps illegally paid from their budget to help fund the then newly created Paradise Sewer Board. Having already won a major victory in the battle against the proposed sewer system for the unincorporated town, opponents, two of whom are now members of the water district, say they are hoping Sanders County will come up with funds to reimburse the Paradise Water District which they claim is invalid because the Sewer Board and the Water District...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
8/17/22 Theft, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputies issued warnings. Automated Alarm Call, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputies responded, false alarm. Injured Animal, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 33, Transferred call to MHP. Theft, Thompson DeBorgia Road, DeBorgia, Deputy responded. Traffic Complaint. I-90 MM 4, Transferred call to MHP. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 18, Transferred call to MHP. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 43, Transferred call to MHP. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 33, Transferred call to MHP. Lost Items, River Street, Superior, Deputies responded....
Resolution sets vote on local pot tax
Sanders County voters will consider a local option tax on marijuana sales in the county. The county commissioners last week approved a resolution setting the date for the vote as the Nov. 8, during the general election. A majority of Sanders County voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana sales during the 2020 election. House Bill 701 allows a marijuana excise tax via ballot initiative in Montana counties where a majority of voters approved legalization. According to the Montana Department of Revenue, the local tax is on the retail value of all marijuana and marijuana products sold at an adult-use dispensary or medical marijuana dispensary within...
Fire near Lonepine chars nearly 7,000 acres
Wildfires around Northwest Montana continue to add smoke to area skies as blazes continue to burn from the Canadian border to the Mission Valley. The Garceau Fire 10 miles west of Polson had burned 6,724 acres acres as of Monday and was 40% contained. A local Type 3 team with 340 personnel was battling the blaze that was sparked by an electric fence. The fire has split into two fronts, with one side moving east and the other west. The fire made a push to the west Wednesday evening and crews and resources looked to construct control lines on the west side of...
Birth announcements
Charlotte Ray Hardenbrook was born Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:23 a.m. at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. She was 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Parents are Andy and Megan Hardenbrook of Thompson Falls. Maternal grandparents are Dan and Sheri Volk of La Grande, Ore., and great-grandparent Dave Round of Oregon. Paternal grandparents are Nona and Wayne Cunningham of Rufe, Ok., and great-grandparents Daisy and Ken McCollough of Wyoming, and Skip and Sheila Hardenbrook of Georgia.
Local artists showcased at Paradise event
After two years of pandemic restrictions the Paradise Center was able to bring local artists together for the Artists in Paradise event. The Artist in Paradise exhibition is an annual three-day event showcasing Sander County painters, sculptors, potters and photographers. The Paradise Center is owned by Sanders County and operated by the Paradise Center Board of Directors in a former school built in 1910. When the railroad moved its operation the population of Paradise dwindled causing the school to close in 2013 with only five students. The center is now being used as a visitor’s, community and arts center. Local artists included...
Raymond Harold Smith
Raymond Harold Smith, born July 17, 1953 in Myrtle Point Oregon, passed away at his home in Superior on Aug. 2, 2022. Raymond lived a very simple life with no real cares in this world. He would always tell us, "It's a beautiful day," and reminded us that it takes "patience and perseverance." Raymond was an avid reader who would pass on his new wealth of information, be it about hunting, gardening, vitamins, cooking, or even sewing, to anyone that would listen. He was great for giving advice. In his younger years Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. Raymond served our country...
PHOTOS: Mineral County Fair Parade
Scenes from the Mineral County Fair Parade. (Monte Turner/Mineral Independent) ...
Superior trails manager gives district update
Rachel Ryan, trails manager for the Superior District of the Lolo National Forest, shared that the hiking trials in her district are open. “All the snow is gone, and all trails are ready for hikers. As our fire danger creeps up almost every day, if there are trail closures, they will be marked,” she said. Her area covers from the Quartz Creek Drainage to Lookout Pass, and she said that of the 50 plus lakes in her district, not all of them have trails for hikers but the majority of them have "social trails" for access. “This is a narrow trail, usually, that’s...
Garceau Fire grows to 1,500 acres
A new wildfire that sprung up in the Polson area on Tuesday has grown to roughly 1,500 acres. About 110 firefighters were working the Garceau Fire, which is located about 10 air miles from Polson, according to officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The blaze was listed as human-caused by the Northern Rockies Coordination Center (NRCC) as of Wednesday morning. Heavy air tankers, single engine air tankers and helicopters were called upon in the initial attack while ground equipment was deployed to build control lines. Crews were employing a full suppression management strategy, NRCC officials said. The wildfire,...
The fixer: St. Regis man a whiz with small-engine repairs
Whether you have problems with a boat motor, motorcycle, rototiller, lawn mower, weedwhacker, generator, golf cart, chainsaw, log splitter, four-wheeler, or pressure washer, if it has a small engine; David Hannah in St. Regis is the man for the job. The former Marine Corps Special Forces veteran who served from Vietnam to Iraq, has also raced in Nascar, on dirt tracks, and a few other gigs in between. With calloused hands and grease-stained fingers Hannah has garnered decades of tinkering knowledge and workshop wisdom while overhauling small engines of all shapes and sizes. So, with his handyman expertise and a heart...
Plains mobile home ordinance draws feedback
Concerned citizens filled the room for the Plains Council meeting Aug. 1 to express their concerns with a long-standing town ordinance that addresses how old a mobile home can be in order for it to be moved into the town limits. Dale Williams led the public discussion with his disapproval of the mobile home age limit ordinance. Currently the ordinance limits the age of a mobile home to be no older than 1986 and has been a town ordinance for almost 20 years. Williams spoke about the aluminum wiring in the earlier mobile homes being a safety issue. He raised...
Legals for August, 10 2022
Invitation for Bids The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is soliciting competitive bids from interested parties for the purchase of a stationary full body scanner system. Bids will be considered on the lowest, most responsible bid submitted and the following criteria. Purchase price Warranty Service Agreement Delivery date and Analysis and comparison with similar or related equipment. Sealed bids must be received at the Mineral County Clerk and Recorders Office PO Box 550, Superior MT 59872 Address of the above location (Please mark your envelope Bid enclosed) No later than 08/17/2022 The envelope containing the bid shall be labeled "Body...
