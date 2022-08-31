The Anglen Family from Athol, Idaho is an adventurous clan, and a couple of weeks ago they started their sixth backpacking trip of the summer in Northwest Montana. It was a hard hike being very steep with lots of downfall to climb over and under and around, but they made it and set up camp. Jen and Jesse with their children then went to explore an old mine before dinner, but on the way back Jen slipped and the family adventure took a different turn. “I heard a crack and the pain was immediate and excruciating. I went down hollering...

ATHOL, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO