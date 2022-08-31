Read full article on original website
St. Regis Senior Center under new management
In 2009 when the St. Regis Senior Citizens Center opened the doors of their brand-new facility, there was a waiting line outside on Thursdays for their weekly lunch. St. Regis School would bring students over to perform or show their science projects. Community announcements were made, and every now and then a guest speaker was invited. The Thursday lunch became Thursday dinner and other changes over the years were tried but the momentum disappeared to the point they wondered if they could keep the doors open. But there’s a new sheriff in town, and a ball of excitement comes with...
Officials say predator density affecting Sanders County elk population
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks officials heard ample public comment on its new elk management plan at a meeting Thursday in Thompson Falls. The FWP has been scheduling meetings with the public throughout Montana this year to update the state's Elk Management plan, which was last revised in 2005. The new management plan will help guide the state in future elk herd management needs and regulations. Neil Anderson, Regional Wildlife Manager for Northwestern Montana, started off the meeting with a slide presentation reviewing Region 1 elk population studies, hunting statistics and predator populations. During the presentation Anderson answered questions from the public,...
Slope stability project on Montana 135 at St. Regis
The Montana Department of Transportation and Thompson Contracting, Inc. will begin work to stabilize the rock slope on Montana 135 about 14 miles north of St. Regis this week. Work will include rock scaling, ditch cleanout, installation of rock dowel and replacement of the existing concrete barrier rail. During construction, a 12-foot width restriction will be in place for north and southbound traffic. The public can expect some delays and possible lane with traffic controls in place. MDT encourages the public to be cautious at all times and plan for additional travel time. Construction is anticipated to be mostly compete later this...
The fixer: St. Regis man a whiz with small-engine repairs
Whether you have problems with a boat motor, motorcycle, rototiller, lawn mower, weedwhacker, generator, golf cart, chainsaw, log splitter, four-wheeler, or pressure washer, if it has a small engine; David Hannah in St. Regis is the man for the job. The former Marine Corps Special Forces veteran who served from Vietnam to Iraq, has also raced in Nascar, on dirt tracks, and a few other gigs in between. With calloused hands and grease-stained fingers Hannah has garnered decades of tinkering knowledge and workshop wisdom while overhauling small engines of all shapes and sizes. So, with his handyman expertise and a heart...
Montana on track to triple last year’s fentanyl seizures
Montana is on track to triple last year’s record-setting fentanyl seizures, according to a news release Tuesday from the Attorney General’s Office. Rocky Mountain High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task forces have seized 111,611 combined fentanyl dosage units through June 30 of this year. However, that number only accounts for the fentanyl seized by the Rocky Mountain Task Forces and does not account for all drugs seized by all law enforcement in the state, according to the news release. The amount seized this year is up significantly from 2021, when law enforcement seized 60,557 combined dosage units, said the news release. In 2020,...
Thunderbird squadron roars across the Montana skies
Thousands of spectators in Great Falls were entertained July 23 and 24 with aerial demonstrations from the legendary Air Force Thunderbirds to the famous World War 2 P-51 Mustang. Displayed around the flight line, one could see the latest high-tech F-35 fighter jets, along with several helicopters, from the heavy lift twin rotor Chinook, to the latest surveillance helicopter, the UH-72 Lakota. Land based military vehicle displays included the Bradley Fighting Vehicle and the MATV armored personnel carrier, much to the delight of the young visitors. Aerial performances started out with the Jelly Belly aerobatics plane with their hilarious account of...
Crews gain ground on Elmo Fire
More than 600 firefighters converged on the Flathead Reservation over the weekend to help stop the Elmo 2 Fire dead in its tracks. The blaze west of Flathead Lake that exploded in size over the previous week grew by only 20 acres between Saturday and Monday. The human-caused fire has charred 21,345 acres since it began July 29. Aided by favorable weather, crews were able to place hose lines along the north flank of the fire perimeter at Lake Mary Ronan and Big Meadow Road. To the south, the Helena Hotshots performed a small burning operation to bring the fire to a road...
Mineral County Health Department explains monkeypox after Montana reports first case
On Aug. 5, Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced that Montana's first case of monkeypox was detected in Flathead County. Monkeypox is an orthopoxvirus, as is smallpox, but causes less severe symptoms than smallpox. The virus is not easily spread between people with casual contact. It is spread from human to human through close contact with respiratory secretions from prolonged face-to-face contact, skin lesions of an infected person, or recently contaminated objects like clothes or bed linens. It can take between 5-21 days (average is around 6-13 days) after someone has been exposed to monkeypox before they...
Plains' Mikiah Cook leads state 4-H Ambassador Team
Mikiah Cook is not your average “politician.” For one thing, the Plains-area teenager is a home-schooled junior. But perhaps most glaring and unusual these days is the affable young lady is articulate, ambitious and goal-oriented in a way most folks of all ages could only wish they were. Ask her a question and you get a straight-forward answer without the chatter most elected officials sew into their conversations. So for those who think the future is doomed, Mikiah represents a breath of fresh air and hope for the years ahead. She was recently selected as President of the State of Montana 4-H Ambassador Team. She...
