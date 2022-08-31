Read full article on original website
Laurel rolls Lockwood, improves to 2-0
LOCKWOOD — Laurel built a 48-9 halftime lead over Lockwood en route to a 62-9 win on Thursday night, spoiling the Lions' home opener. The Locomotives didn't waste any time getting on the scoreboard, taking the opening kick back 87 yards for a touchdown. Following a Lockwood field goal, Laurel ripped off another touchdown on its first play from scrimmage to build a 14-3 lead.
Montana entrepreneur, Paws Up owner receives award at National Cowgirl Museum
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame presented this year's Fern Sawyer Award to Montana's Resort at Paws Up owner and operator Nadine Lipson. Lipson is an entrepreneur and Cowgirl Museum Board Member. Lipson and her husband moved to Montana in 1997 and began their...
Refugee-run restaurant feeds Montana town
A Montana community is rallying around a popular kitchen run almost entirely by refugees that is introducing the town to cuisines and cultures from around the world. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 3, 2022.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
St. Regis Senior Center under new management
In 2009 when the St. Regis Senior Citizens Center opened the doors of their brand-new facility, there was a waiting line outside on Thursdays for their weekly lunch. St. Regis School would bring students over to perform or show their science projects. Community announcements were made, and every now and then a guest speaker was invited. The Thursday lunch became Thursday dinner and other changes over the years were tried but the momentum disappeared to the point they wondered if they could keep the doors open. But there’s a new sheriff in town, and a ball of excitement comes with...
Softie’s “Best Ice Cream in Montana”
If you’ve lived in Billings, or just stopped by for a quick visit, you’ve heard about the personal favorite ice cream shop, of many an ice creamer lover, called “Softies.”. How is it REALLY possible to pick a fav among cult classics like the orange swirl, the...
Appraisal fair brings out Montana's rarest items
MISSOULA, Mont. — If you own a rare and unique item, you can find out its value during the fourth annual Montana Antiques Appraisal Fair. The Montana History Foundation and the Daly Mansion are partnering for the 4th year to host the fair. People can bring in sports memorabilia,...
Montana Dinosaur Fossil Dig Hits Pay Dirt for Carthage Crew
A Carthage Institute of Paleontology expedition has discovered hundreds of fossils in the badlands of southeastern Montana, including part of a Tyrannosaurus rex. The four-week expedition, led by institute director and Carthage College professor Dr. Thomas Carr, took 32 students and volunteers to collect fossils found on previous expeditions and discover new fossils.
8 future fisheries projects approved for Montana
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced Tuesday the approval of eight projects helping to increase habitat access for brown and rainbow trout. The projects also help manage native and non-native fish. According to the news release, funding is received by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, part of the Future...
Montana Woman Stays Hopeful For The Return Of Missing Dog
It has been more than 10 brutally long days for fur-baby mom, Aurora. Aurora has been on the search for her dog, Rooster (LOVE the name by the way) and is doing whatever she can to bring him home. Rooster, seen below, has been missing since the 20th of August,...
Where did Montana’s hot springs come from, and where are they going?
Where did Montana’s hot springs come from, and where are they going?. Freddy Monares: Welcome to the Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio driven by your curiosity about Montana. I’m your host Freddy Monares. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We’ll answer questions — large...
Be Safe This Year Hunting in Montana – Elk Kills Bow Hunter
Montana's archery is almost upon us. September 3rd marks the beginning of the big game season for bowhunters. Some bowhunters have been in the field for weeks now chasing pronghorn antelope. With elk and deer season opening this weekend, here is your friendly reminder to stay safe. Here are a...
Is It Legal To Bury Your Pet At Home In MT?
Before we begin, it's likely that some readers are going through the heartache that comes with losing your pet. It's a gashing, gut-wrenching pain I wouldn't wish on anyone. If you've lost your best tail-wagging friend recently, I wish I could give you a hug right now. I have buried several pets, most recently my ex-girlfriend's pit bull that got hit by a car (it was back in 2016) Evie was an adorable sweetheart of a dog. I held her while the vet administered the euthanasia and we had her cremated. I choose to remember our good girl with this photo:
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
Is a 4 Day School Week Good for Montana Schools and Kids?
I threw this question out on the radio last week at the tail end of our statewide show: what do you guys think about a 4 day school week in Montana? If you have that in your school, what works and what doesn't work?. We got some great feedback. Here...
Popular Montana backcountry lakes erased in the Beartooths
Two beloved backcountry lakes nestled in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness are virtually gone after historic June floods destroyed their outlets.
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
St. Regis restarts recycling program
Following a two-year absence, the residents of St. Regis once again have a place to bring their recyclables. In 2020, the St. Regis Resort board made the decision to scrap the recycling system that they sponsored for the community, ultimately due to rising financial expenses. When the program first started it cost around $800 each month to have the bin emptied, after six months or so that cost nearly doubled. One issue regarding the bin was individuals were not breaking down their cardboard, this resulted in lots of wasted space and Republic Services having to come empty the container frequently....
Smoke impacts Friday air quality as regional wildfires continue to burn across the Northwest
TRI-CITIES, WA– The start to the unofficial ‘last weekend of summer’ was filled with wildfire smoke in the skies Friday morning in some portions of the Mid-Columbia. New large fires started this week in Washington, Idaho, Montana and Washington. According to officials at the National Interagency Fire Center, 45+ large fires and complexes have burned more than 300,000 acres in western states.
