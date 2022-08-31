ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

1 Victim Struck by Gunfire in Daytime Auburn Shooting

By Key News Network
 4 days ago

Auburn, WA: A victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound by Auburn Police officers responding to a call of shots fired around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, near I Street NE and 22nd Street NE in the city of Auburn.

Steve Hickey / KNN

According to APD’s press release of the incident, officers found one male who had been shot at least once in the back. The victim was conscious and communicating.

Medics and Puget Sound Fire crews responded and rendered aid, then transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition.

APD stated that as of right now, they don’t have any suspect information.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, please contact Auburn PD Tip Line at (253) 288-7403.

Video: Steve Hickey, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 4

Julie May
4d ago

Because under Joebama admin...they can! This WA native wishes this state was still Red back when Seattle was still beautiful. That was a long time ago...

Reply
3
 

