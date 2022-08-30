Mandy Moore is in her last month of pregnancy with her baby boy, so there’s many things she probably misses. Like being able to chase around her 18-month-old son Gus, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, eating spaghetti without getting heartburn, sleeping literally at all. But the thing Moore longs for the most? Wearing pants! In fact, she’s daydreaming about them. “At that point in pregnancy where I’m dreaming about pants,” the “In Real Life” singer posted on her Instagram Stories today. “Like real pants. Not sweats.” She also shared a selfie of her lying in bed with her head...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO