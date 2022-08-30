Read full article on original website
Related
goodmorningamerica.com
Shop the pink pants look going viral on TikTok
The internet can't get enough of Zara's pink clothing. First, it was the Satin Effect Cut Out Dress; now it's the Marine Straight Jeans. This particular shade of fuchsia is giving us major "Barbiecore" vibes, so it's no wonder the pants are going viral on TikTok. So far, the hashtag #ZaraPinkJeans has more than 1.5 million views.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Baby Bump in Comfy Fashion as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Brittany Mahomes is showing off some of her maternity fashion picks as her family and friends show her love on her birthday. On Tuesday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner posted photos on her Instagram Story modeling her favorite Vitality Cloud Flare pants ahead of their release on Wednesday. Daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, adorably ran around in the background as Brittany spoke about how comfortable the pants are.
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion
Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Sale has arrived in time to prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has Labor Day deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
Kim Kardashian Styles a Gray Turtleneck Dress With Shield Sunglasses and Neon Boots
Kim Kardashian's latest appearance doubled down on her alien-Barbie style chapter. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the reality star attended a fundraiser hosted by This Is About Humanity, an organization cofounded by her friend Zoe Winkler Reinis, dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the border. Kardashian made a minimalist entrance in a gray turtleneck maxi dress by Balenciaga. The ankle-length design boasted a semisheer front that exposed her bra, while the high-waist skirt was rendered in an opaque shade. Kardashian took things up a notch with her go-to shield sunglasses: a pair of chrome frames with black lenses. Consistent with the Barbie look, her platinum-blond hair cascaded past her lower back, and she forewent jewelry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Style
Sarah Jessica Parker's Unassuming Cozy Outfit Isn't for Everyone, but It Should Be
The thought of walking around in sweatpants and long-sleeve tops was not on my mind last week — NYC was in the middle of another heat wave, so frankly, the thought of any clothing was too much to handle. Cuddly fashion has slowly but surely started to creep into my thoughts today. Why, you ask? Because Sarah Jessica Parker wore a peak cozy 'fit, as she usually does, and now I, too, want to wear her peak cozy 'fit.
PopSugar
Victoria and David Beckham Share Photos of Look-Alike Son Romeo For His 20th Birthday
Victoria and David Beckham's son Romeo just turned 20, and the two are clearly immensely proud of their (not-so) baby boy. The couple celebrated Romeo's birthday on Sept. 1 with sweet tributes posted on Instagram. "Happy Birthday @romeobeckham! You have the kindest heart and the sweetest soul. We love you and are so so proud of the incredible young man you have become," Victoria wrote in a caption. "You light up a room the moment you walk in, you're hardworking and talented, we couldn't be prouder of you Romeo 💕 Happy Birthday 🥳."
Daughter creates elaborate Harry Styles concert outfit for her dad, and he completely rocks it
This dad got Harry styled.
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Strapless Blue Dress With High Slit For Post-Wedding Brunch: Photo
Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, threw an extravagant wedding at the Argo star’s 87-acre estate in Riceboro, Ga. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The wedding consisted of a welcome dinner for family and friends on Friday, followed by the big vows, and finally, a closing brunch on Sunday, Aug. 21. Now, J. Lo has finally given her fans a glimpse into the weekend, and her dress for the family brunch is absolutely stunning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Get up to 50% Off Yeti Mugs and Water Jugs at Lowe's
Looking for a new thermos that will keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot for longer? Check out this sale on Yeti mugs and water jugs happening right now at Lowe's. Yeti water bottles, ramblers, mugs, cups and tumblers have consistently ranked among the highest when it...
In Style
Angelina Jolie Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear This Two-Piece Outfit That's Grabbing Ahold of Hollywood
Angelina Jolie is known for her sophisticated, refined fashion choices — and to say she always looks elegant, even when she's going for a more low-key look, is truly an understatement. (Think: form-fitting wrap dresses, breezy linen pants, and timeless blouses.) So given her knack for such classic pieces, her latest ensemble was a welcome surprise — as in, there was a bit more bare skin involved and it featured the bold pants trend that's supermodels love, and we're 100 percent here for it.
How to Make a Cadillac Margarita
Margarita lovers who fancy themselves connoisseurs of the classic cocktail might be ready for a tasty upgrade. Whereas the classic margarita is made with young silver or blanco tequila and Triple Sec orange liqueur, for the Cadillac of margaritas, only premium spirits will do!. What Is a Cadillac Margarita?. The...
Mandy Moore Is So Pregnant, She’s ‘Dreaming About Pants'
Mandy Moore is in her last month of pregnancy with her baby boy, so there’s many things she probably misses. Like being able to chase around her 18-month-old son Gus, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, eating spaghetti without getting heartburn, sleeping literally at all. But the thing Moore longs for the most? Wearing pants! In fact, she’s daydreaming about them. “At that point in pregnancy where I’m dreaming about pants,” the “In Real Life” singer posted on her Instagram Stories today. “Like real pants. Not sweats.” She also shared a selfie of her lying in bed with her head...
In Style
Tory Burch's Famous Private Sale Is Finally Here, and It's a Treasure Trove of Designer Bag Deals
The time has come again to write our favorite six word phrase: Tory Burch's Private Sale is back! If you're sad about anything — summer coming to a close, a recent breakup, your vacation plans falling through — there's no doubt you'll find a little bit of solace hunting through the hundreds of discounted designer finds that are so good, we had to do a double take. Because honestly, nothing takes your mind off of life's most mundane things than delving deep into a sale of this magnitude and daydreaming of all the places you can wear said purchases.
John Stamos tries ’not to cry’ as son Billy, 4, starts school
John Stamos got a little emotional while sending his 4-year-old son, Billy, off to school. The “Fuller House” alum, 59, posted a smiling snap of himself and the new student matching in white shirts via Instagram Tuesday. “One of us is starting his first day at school,” the actor captioned the social media upload. ”And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry.” Stamos’ wife, Caitlin McHugh, shared a similar shot with Billy, wearing a white shirt of her own. “Today was Billy’s first day at a new school!” the model, 36, wrote. “Nervousness and excitement all around.” The couple welcomed their baby...
Heidi Klum Celebrates Her Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Birthday On a Private Jet In a Floral Cropped Top With Distressed Denim and Combat Boots
Heidi Klum celebrated her husband Tom Kaulitz’s 33 Birthday in the lap of luxury via a private jet in a post on Instagram made yesterday. The supermodel gathered everyone from Bill Kaulitz, Tom’s twin brother, to close friends to celebrate the rock star’s big day, donning festive hats and dishing out a cake for the occasion. While off duty, the “America’s Got Talent” star slipped into distressed white and light blue denim, the distressing mainly focused on the knees of the pants. The jeans were belted with a black leather belt decorated with silver eyelets that secured the trousers in place....
goodmorningamerica.com
Le Creuset launches new fall color Nutmeg and Labor Day discounts
Le Creuset has introduced the latest colorway for its beloved enamel glazed cookware and expanded an already popular collection just in time for all things fall cooking. The French cookware brand's latest launch, Nutmeg, features layered neutral and calming shades of grey, beige and soft brown, designed to look great as a standalone or seamlessly blend with other bold pieces.
DIY Photography
These photographers built an epic flooded set in their back yard using a baby pool
Do you have big ideas for photoshoots and get that sinking feeling when you realise they are just too big, too messy or too complicated to do in your regular space? Well if so, you’re not alone. This pair of photographers found a solution and built their own water studio in their backyard.
Zendaya Remains Queen of the Blowout at the US Open
A good blowout can feel like opening the door to a room full of money—a sentiment Zendaya would surely agree with. With a blow-dryer, a boar-bristle brush (or the duo combined), and a few spritzes of a heat protectant, your hair can transform into a bouncier, more volumized, and shinier version of itself. And if there’s anyone who should serve as an exemplar of amazing blowouts, it’s 1,000% Zendaya.
Comments / 0