ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

'A rare leader': Biden reacts to the death of Mikhail Gorbachev

By Victor I. Nava
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBHk0_0hc64TZF00

President Joe Biden praised former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, for his leadership during the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

"Mikhail Gorbachev was a man of remarkable vision," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

MIKHAIL GORBACHEV, LAST LEADER OF THE SOVIET UNION AND NOBEL PEACE PRIZE WINNER, DIES

The president applauded Gorbachev's bravery in leading the USSR's transition away from communism, noting that when he came to power, "few high-level Soviet officials had the courage to admit that things needed to change."

"As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I saw him do that and more. As leader of the USSR, he worked with President Reagan to reduce our two countries’ nuclear arsenals, to the relief of people worldwide praying for an end to the nuclear arms race. After decades of brutal political repression, he embraced democratic reforms," Biden said, highlighting the glasnost and perestroika reforms as Gorbachev's "path forward for the people of the Soviet Union after so many years of isolation and deprivation."

"These were the acts of a rare leader — one with the imagination to see that a different future was possible and the courage to risk his entire career to achieve it. The result was a safer world and greater freedom for millions of people," Biden said.

The president also remarked in his statement that when Gorbachev visited the White House in 2009, he and the former Soviet leader discussed the work being done to reduce the U.S. and Russian nuclear stockpiles. Biden was vice president at the time of the meeting.

Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, died at Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow on Tuesday. The Nobel Peace Prize winner reportedly suffered from long-term kidney problems.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Soviet reformer will reportedly be buried at Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow beside his wife. The cemetery is also the final resting place of fellow Russian greats such as author Nikolai Gogol, playwright Anton Chekhov, and Russian leaders Boris Yeltsin and Nikita Khrushchev.

"We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends, and to people everywhere who benefited from his belief in a better world," Biden's statement read.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Joe and Jill Biden invite Barack and Michelle Obama to the White House next week so they can finally see their official portraits after Trump wouldn't host them

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to the White House next week for the long-delayed unveiling of their official portraits. If he had followed tradition, former President Donald Trump would have invited the Obamas to the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikolai Gogol
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anton Chekhov
Person
Boris Yeltsin
Person
Nikita Khrushchev
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soviet People#Russian People#Communism#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
230K+
Followers
69K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy