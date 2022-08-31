Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Henderson, NV — 15 Top Places!
Henderson in Nevada is the perfect destination for the foodie seeking to go on a gastronomic trip in time for brunch. The city in Clark County is a culinary mecca, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates guaranteed to titillate your palate. From the classic dishes such as pancakes...
Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security
As two members move to pursue higher office, Las Vegas voters will decide in November which new faces they want to fill those pivotal city council positions and make decisions about development, public safety and the future of Nevada’s largest city. The post Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of missing National Guard veteran found in cave near Las Vegas
The body of a 77-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas has been found, the family said Wednesday. Clark Hall was last seen around 6 p.m. on June 18 when he left his home near East Tropical Parkway and North Pecos Road to go for a walk. Zelma...
COVID-19 bivalent boosters approved, coming to Las Vegas
The SNHD has started receiving some of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and expects to begin offering them next week in its clinics according to a release.
Station Casinos announces another property closure
Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, announced Friday that it would be closing the Wild Wild West Hotel and Gambling Hall on Tropicana just west of I-15.
Plane lands on U.S. 95 near Boulder City
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A student pilot safely landed a plane Friday night on U.S. 95 near Boulder City after it lost power, law enforcement said. Boulder City police and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were investigating an emergency landing on the highway near State Route 165 at about 8 p.m. The plane landed on the […]
'Finally being seen': Renaming of Las Vegas area college would add 3rd university to Nevada
LAS VEGAS — When Tessa Espinosa graduates from college next spring, her résumé will boast an ambitious double major in communications and history, plus minors in social justice, sociology and business. But as she prepares to enter the workforce after more than six years of higher education at Nevada State College, Espinosa sometimes wonders...
8newsnow.com
Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the heatwave throughout the valley continues, the threat to anyone outdoors remains constant, particularly those struggling with homelessness. Temperatures are expected to spike to 107 and 110 degrees this week making heat exhaustion and heat stroke even more of risk if you’re outside. “It’s...
Fox5 KVVU
50-foot showgirls on city’s gateway to downtown Las Vegas lit for first time Wednesday
Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
8newsnow.com
Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
Woman asks for assistance in removing pole blocking view at home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Electric poles can be found throughout the Las Vegas valley, but there is one, in particular, that is standing right in front of the house of a homeowner who thinks it doesn’t have a purpose. 80-year-old Delores Taylor has lived in her home on La Madre Way and Jones, for less […]
NEW: COVID-19 levels rising in Las Vegas valley’s wastewater
The seven wastewater monitors in the Las Vegas valley all showed increases in COVID-19 genetic material in the latest surveillance reports
‘We are moving forward’: Las Vegas resident talks about his life as a trans man
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Las Vegas valley has continued to grow, one community living in the shadows has been expanding. The trans population is rising and for one, it’s a journey not many know about. “We are moving forward.” It’s been a long and bumpy road for Frankie Perez. The Las Vegas resident invited […]
bouldercityreview.com
Plane crash sends 2 to hospital
A two-person plane crashed around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, near the 12-mile mark of Interstate 11 just outside the city limits. The pilot and passenger survived the crash and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened between I-11 and the Townsite Solar area. No solar...
nevadabusiness.com
The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza
Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
Red Rock Resorts to close and demolish its fourth casino for future development
Red Rock Resorts said Friday it closing and would demolish the Wild Wild West Casino, the fourth gaming property the company is tearing down. The post Red Rock Resorts to close and demolish its fourth casino for future development appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Republican candidate arrested in Las Vegas for driving under the influence
A Republican candidate for Clark County public administrator was arrested on Aug. 26 for driving under the influence in Summerlin.
Bakersfield Now
Man listed in Nevada's 'black book' arrested for entering Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man listed on Nevada's so-called "black book," a list of people banned from the state's gaming establishments, was arrested after he was spotted inside a Las Vegas Strip casino, according to gaming regulators. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department booked Tasia McDonald Musa, 40,...
Fox5 KVVU
Police help tenants at Las Vegas condo complex who were told to move due to management change
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 in June spoke with residents at the Desert Garden Condominiums who had no choice but to pack up and leave due to a change in property management. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and other community groups stepped in to ensure residents had some help with the relocating process.
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-9/3/2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Sunday is looking as a carbon copy of what we experienced Saturday, hot temperatures and the threat of afternoon thunderstorms at higher elevations. We saw some flooding again in the Death Valley area Saturday due to powerful thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures will be 6 degrees above normal....
