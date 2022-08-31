ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SPORTbible

Arsen Zakharyan 'confirms' Chelsea transfer in January window

Chelsea target Arsen Zakharyan has all but confirmed a future transfer to Stamford Bridge, speaking to the Russian press. The 19-year-old has been impressive for Dynamo Moscow, leading to several European sides interested in signing him. It appeared that Chelsea had won the race to bring the Russian to Stamford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Naby Keita left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad. Keita, 27, is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and is yet to feature in a competitive match this season. Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is also yet to make an appearance this campaign after suffering a hamstring injury...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

