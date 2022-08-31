Read full article on original website
Lewis Hamilton has hinted at getting involved with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he is interested in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United. Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that is one of the main sponsors of Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes. The 69-year-old...
Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
Fofana, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Aubameyang: The Chelsea team news to face West Ham
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face West Ham United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea will be keen to get back to winning ways after falling to a 2-1 defeat at St Mary’s despite Raheem Sterling’s opener. The Blues...
Casemiro's underrated yet important trait on display in Man United's win vs Leicester City
Casemiro had his first set of meaningful minutes in a Manchester United shirt last night, and left having made a very good impression on fans. Despite making some very key defensive interventions against Southampton, United’s new midfield superstar was only given 10 minutes. Against Leicester on Thursday night, he had over 30.
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make Chelsea debut as Denis Zakaria decision explained
Thomas Tuchel has revealed when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut and explained the decision to bring Denis Zakaria to the club. The Blues completed a deadline day double signing to bring the pair to the club before the end of the transfer window this summer. Aubameyang arrived on...
VAR controversy as Gabriel Martinelli has goal ruled out for Arsenal against Manchester United
Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli had a goal against Manchester United controversially ruled out after a VAR review. Martinelli finished off a blistering counterattack in the 12th minute of Sunday's Premier League match at Old Trafford. But referee Paul Tierney ruled the goal out after VAR instructed him to consult the...
Arsenal's 'suicidal' defending slammed by fans as Marcus Rashford's brace seals Manchester United win
Arsenal have come under fire for their defensive fragility in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United. Mikel Arteta's side missed the chance to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League after suffering a frustrating defeat at Old Trafford, in which they dominated large periods of the game but were undone by defensive mistakes.
Erik ten Hag gives Antony debut verdict as Man United winger scores vs Arsenal in Premier League win
New signing Antony got off to the perfect start at Manchester United as he scored on his debut in a 3-1 victory against Arsenal. His opener was met with a Bukayo Saka equaliser in the second half, but a Marcus Rashford double saw Erik ten Hag's side take all three points from the game.
Predicted XI: Manchester United vs Arsenal (Premier League)
Manchester United, after three wins on the bounce, are set to face top of the Premier League Arsenal. United’s season got off to a disastrous start under Erik ten Hag, however after three victories against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester, things are starting to look up. With this fixture coming...
Roy Keane says he's fed up with Arsenal excuses and brands Mikel Arteta a 'sore loser'
Roy Keane has labelled Mikel Arteta a "sore loser" for his post-match comments after Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United. Goals from Marcus Rashford [2] and Antony sealed United's fourth consecutive Premier League win on an entertaining afternoon at Old Trafford. It was a solid display from Erik ten Hag's...
Frank Lampard: Anthony Gordon transfer to Chelsea was 'never close'
Everton boss Frank Lampard has revealed that Anthony Gordon's potential move to Chelsea was 'never close' this summer despite bids being rejected. At least two offers from Chelsea were turned down by the Toffees, who were believed to be demanding one of Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja as part of the deal.
The latest on Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake ahead of Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City take on Aston Villa on Saturday in search of their third Premier League victory on the spin. The reigning champions followed up a thrilling comeback triumph against Crystal Palace with a 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest in midweek. Erling Haaland took his goal tally for his debut season...
Roy Keane tells Christian Eriksen he's still not forgiven him for moment in 2017, it's great tele
It's been five years since Christian Eriksen scored a hat-trick against the Republic of Ireland to end their hopes of World Cup qualification, and Roy Keane still hasn't forgiven him for that night in Dublin. On November 14, 2017, the Danish international dismantled Martin O'Neill's side with a midfield masterclass...
Ajax boss confirms Edson Alvarez asked to join Chelsea on Deadline Day
Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder has confirmed that midfielder Edson Alvarez wanted to join Chelsea on transfer Deadline Day. The Mexican international was linked with a move to the Blues on the final day of the transfer window as Thomas Tuchel’s side looked to sign another midfielder. However, a move...
Manchester United and Chelsea the key winners but Arsenal the big losers from transfer deadline day
Transfer deadline day rarely fails to serve up drama by the bucketload and this summer’s last-minute dealings were no exception. Records were broken, big-name targets were obtained and, as always, certain clubs were left to rue to transfers that never were. Here are the winners and losers on the...
Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United's 3-1 victory over Arsenal
Manchester United have defeated Arsenal in the Premier League. The win sees United move up to fifth in the table and become the first team to take points off Arsenal this season. Thanks to a debut goal from Antony and a further two from Marcus Rashford, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester...
Arsen Zakharyan 'confirms' Chelsea transfer in January window
Chelsea target Arsen Zakharyan has all but confirmed a future transfer to Stamford Bridge, speaking to the Russian press. The 19-year-old has been impressive for Dynamo Moscow, leading to several European sides interested in signing him. It appeared that Chelsea had won the race to bring the Russian to Stamford...
Naby Keita left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad
Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad. Keita, 27, is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and is yet to feature in a competitive match this season. Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is also yet to make an appearance this campaign after suffering a hamstring injury...
Erling Haaland reveals what he cannot do without when it comes to scoring for Manchester City
Erling Haaland has reflected on his hat-trick against Nottingham Forest, as well as the team’s energy ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Manchester City have certainly re-found their energy, as the defending Premier League champions defeated Nottingham Forest 6-0 on Wednesday night. The match came across more as a showcase...
