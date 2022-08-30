Read full article on original website
Challenger Says Campaign 2022 Is Different Than 2018
Labor Day is always the official start to campaign season. Candidates believe voters don’t start really paying attention until after they hang up their bathing suits and start sipping those pumpkin spice lattes. The 2022 campaign for governor will be a rematch between Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont and Madison...
Insurance Department Approves Rate Increases for 2023 Plans
The Connecticut Insurance Department approved double-digit rate hikes Friday for several state health insurance providers. At an average of 12.9%, the increases represent a lower price hike than the providers requested earlier this summer, but not by much in some cases. In a Friday afternoon press release, the state’s insurance...
Republicans Call For Special Session, Democrats Say It’s Election Year Posturing
Republican lawmakers called Thursday for the state legislature to convene an election year special session to supplement a heating assistance program for low income residents in response to an expected drop in federal funding. Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration expects federal support for Connecticut’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to decline...
Tong Opens Civil Rights Investigation Into Hiring Practices at Greenwich School
Connecticut’s attorney general opened a civil rights investigation Thursday into the hiring practices of Greenwich education officials following the release of what is described as a secretly recorded video in which an assistant principal claimed to screen teacher candidates by their age and religion. Attorney General William Tong made...
