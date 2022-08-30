Read full article on original website
Related
KRDO
Michigan investigates voter-assist device that went missing
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan authorities are investigating how a piece of equipment that helps disabled voters mark a ballot wound up for sale online. The machinery was purchased by an election security expert, who then contacted the state to report the issue. Michigan authorities have said the voter assist terminal at issue does not tabulate vote totals. Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday that the state’s elections remain secure, but the case was being investigated. Officials in Wexford County told The Cadillac News that the machine went missing sometime before the August primary. Colfax Township Clerk Becky Stoddard told the paper that the equipment was owned by her township.
KRDO
Colorado Department of Education announces finalists for Teacher of the Year
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) announced the seven finalists for the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year competition. The winner will be announced by the end of October. A statement from the CDE said each year, the Colorado Teacher of the Year program recognizes...
KRDO
Gas prices continue downward trend heading into Labor Day Weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is some good news for anyone hitting the road this holiday weekend. Gas prices are continuing their downward trend across the country and here at home in Colorado. The national average price is now $3.80 per gallon. One month ago, that number was $4.18.
KRDO
WATCH: Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show at the 150th Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 150th Colorado State Fair brought out a variety of acts, including a Colorado-based dog-stunt act that's garnered national recognition. The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show is an educational entertainment act consisting of rescue dogs. The show was featured on the 2021 season of America's Got Talent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit hosting events throughout the Labor Day weekend
LEADVILLE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first-ever Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit launched in the spring of 2022. The circuit connects five historic opera houses located in Aspen (Wheeler Opera House), Central City (Central City Opera House), Leadville (Tabor Opera House), Ouray (Wright Opera House), and Telluride (Sheridan Opera House). Throughout...
Comments / 0