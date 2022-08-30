ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO

Michigan investigates voter-assist device that went missing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan authorities are investigating how a piece of equipment that helps disabled voters mark a ballot wound up for sale online. The machinery was purchased by an election security expert, who then contacted the state to report the issue. Michigan authorities have said the voter assist terminal at issue does not tabulate vote totals. Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday that the state’s elections remain secure, but the case was being investigated. Officials in Wexford County told The Cadillac News that the machine went missing sometime before the August primary. Colfax Township Clerk Becky Stoddard told the paper that the equipment was owned by her township.
MICHIGAN STATE
KRDO

WATCH: Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show at the 150th Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 150th Colorado State Fair brought out a variety of acts, including a Colorado-based dog-stunt act that's garnered national recognition. The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show is an educational entertainment act consisting of rescue dogs. The show was featured on the 2021 season of America's Got Talent.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Center, MO
KRDO

Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit hosting events throughout the Labor Day weekend

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first-ever Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit launched in the spring of 2022. The circuit connects five historic opera houses located in Aspen (Wheeler Opera House), Central City (Central City Opera House), Leadville (Tabor Opera House), Ouray (Wright Opera House), and Telluride (Sheridan Opera House). Throughout...
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy