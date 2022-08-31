Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada Labor Council hosts LaborFest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Central Labor Council is bringing employers and the community together in this years’ LaborFest. On Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., people have a chance to explore new job opportunities at Idlewild Park. This event is also addressing the workers shortage we see are seeing in Nevada.
FOX Reno
Seniors relieved after city of Reno pauses plan to lease out Paradise Park activity center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Senior citizens who were outraged this week by the city of Reno's possible plan to lease out the Teglia's Paradise Park activity center were relieved to learn that city leaders were putting those plans on hold. City officials announced late Thursday...
KOLO TV Reno
What to expect at Barrels & Bites 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Barrels & Bites is back. The popular event, which benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, is returning September 9, 2022. It will feature themed alcohol and spirit booths and more while highlighting local businesses. Colie Glenn with the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows and Tony King with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect.
KOLO TV Reno
34th annual Numaga Indian Days
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A celebration of life and culture at the 34th annual Numaga Indian Days celebration. “Numaga Indian days is in celebration of chief Numaga, who basically chose peace when our people were being ran into reservations, and sadly, massacred. He was actually an advocate for climate justice, even in his time in the 19th century so we’re here celebrating him,” said Bethany Sam, spokesperson for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.
Public outcry inspires city of Reno to pause plan to end senior programs at Paradise Park
Upset Reno residents showed up at city hall Thursday, shared comments all over social media, and emailed and called the city's complaint department to say they disagree with a proposal to end senior programs at Teglia’s Paradise Park. In response, the city of Reno on Thursday put all proposed changes to those senior programs on hold while it assesses the best way to get community input. ...
FOX Reno
The Great Reno Balloon Race is back
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno says more input is needed before deciding on future of park activity center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno says more community input and research is needed before it decides on a proposal to lease Teglia’s Paradise Park Activity Center. The previously scheduled community meeting for Sept. 7 has been postponed. The city says its staff will conduct more research,...
KOLO TV Reno
RPD cracks down on dangerous, hazardous motorcycle riding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A crackdown on hazardous and aggressive motorcycle driving Saturday led to two arrests, 29 citations and four warnings, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. The two arrests were for driving under the influence. Five officers from the RPD traffic section conducted the operation in high-traffic areas, police...
police1.com
Photo of the Week: Running a tight ship
This week's photo was submitted by Deputy S. Fisher of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office of Marine 9 docked at the Thunderbird Lodge at Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Calling all police photographers! Police1 needs pictures of you in action or training. Submit a photo – it could be selected as our Photo of the Week. Be sure to include your name, department information and some background information on the photo.
Record-Courier
A perfect Sunday drive to Bridgeport
We are in the process of buying a fancy light globe at Central Systems Electric in Gardnerville. A hesitant voice from behind me murmurs, “Did you write a book?” The voice is wearing a covid mask. Instantly I forget the fancy light bulb and reply “Well, yes I did.” Being recognized in public is cat nip to a new author. I learn the voice from behind the mask is Michele Howard and she is Haley Hunewill’s mother and Blair Hunewill is Haley’s husband. Quite obviously I have landed in a morass of close relationships. We have known Blair when wanderlust was his passion and he held slide shows of his travels to Africa and Tibet in our home. I met Haley when we did an article about her work, training her sheep dogs on the national level. Michele is promoting the 2022 National Sheep dog Finals to be held Sept. 20-25 at the Bently Ranch off Highway 88. I can hardly wait to share news of our meeting Michele with Jan Hunewill.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevadans asked to light up skylines for suicide prevention week
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is asking Nevadans to light up purple and turquoise for suicide prevention week. People across the state are asked to light their skylines up from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 as a way to remember the lives lost to suicide and to remind people across the state they are not alone in their struggles.
Caution urged around Reno's Virginia Lake due to algae bloom
People and pets recreating around Virginia Lake are being urged to avoid all contact with the water for at least the next two months due to an algae bloom. Algae blooms are common at the lake during the warm summer months, according to a press release from the city of Reno. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Honor the 21st anniversary of 9/11 by volunteering in the community throughout the month of September
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Twenty-one years ago on Sept. 11, 2001 - the world changed. The United States will never be the way it was before the Twin Towers fell in a terror attack like no one had ever seen before. This year, the global group, Just Serve, is partnering...
Record-Courier
TRPA final word on Kingsbury synagogue
Douglas County’s first synagogue won’t be entirely approved by Chanukah, but it could be by January 2023. On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners approved an ordinance change that removed a requirement religious organizations seek a permit in the Kingsbury mixed use zoning district. Chabad at Lake Tahoe hosted an...
FOX Reno
"Great Resignation" is more like the "Great Jump" for our region says UNR researcher
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — We are used to hearing of the "Great Resignation" on a national level as employees continue to voluntarily quit their jobs. However, here in our region, a University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), researcher -- Brian Bonnenfant -- said what we are experiencing is what he is calling the "Great Jump."
‘Everything takes longer’: Employers struggle to find new normal amid inflation, rising costs
Opening a new business right in the middle of a pandemic might not sound like the greatest of ideas. But that’s exactly what Cheryl Lewis did in October 2020 — an especially harrowing time for Washoe County as it saw rising COVID-19 deaths and the highest rate of coronavirus infections in Nevada. ...
2news.com
Nevada, Governor Sisolak launch website highlighting infrastructure investments
Governor Steve Sisolak officially launched a website highlighting infrastructure investments coming to Nevada through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, NevadaBuilds.com. “Every day, we are working to build a brighter future for Nevadans. When I make a promise, I know there are thousands...
2news.com
Opioid Memorial Wall on Display in Carson City
Folks in Carson City can now visit an opioid memorial wall near the office of the Nevada Attorney General. Each bottle represents an overdose death here in Nevada. According to state health officials, there were more than 4,000 deaths attributed to drug overdoses involving opioids in Nevada between 2010 and 2019.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: who put up Biden-Sisolak campaign signs?
Reno, Nev — Viewer Joanna Daily wrote in asking who is behind some new campaign signs that feature President Biden and Governor Sisolak?. The signs are up in quite a few places including South Mccarran and Longley in Reno. The tagline states: "the democrat dream team for Nevada." If...
