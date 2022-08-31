ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada Labor Council hosts LaborFest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Central Labor Council is bringing employers and the community together in this years’ LaborFest. On Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., people have a chance to explore new job opportunities at Idlewild Park. This event is also addressing the workers shortage we see are seeing in Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno

What to expect at Barrels & Bites 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Barrels & Bites is back. The popular event, which benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, is returning September 9, 2022. It will feature themed alcohol and spirit booths and more while highlighting local businesses. Colie Glenn with the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows and Tony King with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect.
KOLO TV Reno

34th annual Numaga Indian Days

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A celebration of life and culture at the 34th annual Numaga Indian Days celebration. “Numaga Indian days is in celebration of chief Numaga, who basically chose peace when our people were being ran into reservations, and sadly, massacred. He was actually an advocate for climate justice, even in his time in the 19th century so we’re here celebrating him,” said Bethany Sam, spokesperson for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.
Reno-Gazette Journal

Public outcry inspires city of Reno to pause plan to end senior programs at Paradise Park

Upset Reno residents showed up at city hall Thursday, shared comments all over social media, and emailed and called the city's complaint department to say they disagree with a proposal to end senior programs at Teglia’s Paradise Park. In response, the city of Reno on Thursday put all proposed changes to those senior programs on hold while it assesses the best way to get community input. ...
FOX Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race is back

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
KOLO TV Reno

RPD cracks down on dangerous, hazardous motorcycle riding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A crackdown on hazardous and aggressive motorcycle driving Saturday led to two arrests, 29 citations and four warnings, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. The two arrests were for driving under the influence. Five officers from the RPD traffic section conducted the operation in high-traffic areas, police...
police1.com

Photo of the Week: Running a tight ship

This week's photo was submitted by Deputy S. Fisher of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office of Marine 9 docked at the Thunderbird Lodge at Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Calling all police photographers! Police1 needs pictures of you in action or training. Submit a photo – it could be selected as our Photo of the Week. Be sure to include your name, department information and some background information on the photo.
Record-Courier

A perfect Sunday drive to Bridgeport

We are in the process of buying a fancy light globe at Central Systems Electric in Gardnerville. A hesitant voice from behind me murmurs, “Did you write a book?” The voice is wearing a covid mask. Instantly I forget the fancy light bulb and reply “Well, yes I did.” Being recognized in public is cat nip to a new author. I learn the voice from behind the mask is Michele Howard and she is Haley Hunewill’s mother and Blair Hunewill is Haley’s husband. Quite obviously I have landed in a morass of close relationships. We have known Blair when wanderlust was his passion and he held slide shows of his travels to Africa and Tibet in our home. I met Haley when we did an article about her work, training her sheep dogs on the national level. Michele is promoting the 2022 National Sheep dog Finals to be held Sept. 20-25 at the Bently Ranch off Highway 88. I can hardly wait to share news of our meeting Michele with Jan Hunewill.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevadans asked to light up skylines for suicide prevention week

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is asking Nevadans to light up purple and turquoise for suicide prevention week. People across the state are asked to light their skylines up from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 as a way to remember the lives lost to suicide and to remind people across the state they are not alone in their struggles.
Record-Courier

TRPA final word on Kingsbury synagogue

Douglas County’s first synagogue won’t be entirely approved by Chanukah, but it could be by January 2023. On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners approved an ordinance change that removed a requirement religious organizations seek a permit in the Kingsbury mixed use zoning district. Chabad at Lake Tahoe hosted an...
2news.com

Nevada, Governor Sisolak launch website highlighting infrastructure investments

Governor Steve Sisolak officially launched a website highlighting infrastructure investments coming to Nevada through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, NevadaBuilds.com. “Every day, we are working to build a brighter future for Nevadans. When I make a promise, I know there are thousands...
2news.com

Opioid Memorial Wall on Display in Carson City

Folks in Carson City can now visit an opioid memorial wall near the office of the Nevada Attorney General. Each bottle represents an overdose death here in Nevada. According to state health officials, there were more than 4,000 deaths attributed to drug overdoses involving opioids in Nevada between 2010 and 2019.
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: who put up Biden-Sisolak campaign signs?

Reno, Nev — Viewer Joanna Daily wrote in asking who is behind some new campaign signs that feature President Biden and Governor Sisolak?. The signs are up in quite a few places including South Mccarran and Longley in Reno. The tagline states: "the democrat dream team for Nevada." If...
