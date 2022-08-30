ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ClutchPoints

Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood

The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears are working out veteran OG Kelechi Osemele

The Chicago Bears have been busy as can be working to upgrade their offensive line with young talent recently, most notably with claiming former 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders. But they are also reportedly looking at veterans too, including another former Raider who has been out of football for the last year.
Yardbarker

Bears Claim WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off Waivers from Vikings

The Chicago Bears added another piece to their offense on Thursday afternoon. The wide receiver corps will indeed get a boost after N'Keal Harry was placed on injured reserve. General manager Ryan Poles claimed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from the Vikings. Smith-Marsette, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the...
CBS Chicago

One-handed running back Albert Kunickis living his dream with Northwestern Wildcats

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Playing division one college football is a big accomplishment for anyone, but that's especially true for one Northwestern Wildcats freshman.Albert Kunickis has been proving his doubters wrong since a young age. The Lemont native says he scored three touchdowns in his first ever game of pee-wee football. He knew then he could do this, despite a birth defect that would seem to make it highly unlikely.Albert Kunickis is right where he always wanted to be; playing college football at Northwestern."This was my childhood dream. I always wanted to play a high level of college football, and a...
