CHICAGO (CBS) -- Playing division one college football is a big accomplishment for anyone, but that's especially true for one Northwestern Wildcats freshman.Albert Kunickis has been proving his doubters wrong since a young age. The Lemont native says he scored three touchdowns in his first ever game of pee-wee football. He knew then he could do this, despite a birth defect that would seem to make it highly unlikely.Albert Kunickis is right where he always wanted to be; playing college football at Northwestern."This was my childhood dream. I always wanted to play a high level of college football, and a...

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO