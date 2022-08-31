ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death

ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
ELWOOD, IN
95.3 MNC

Murder charge filed after killing in Indianapolis

A murder charge has been filed against Shamar Duncan, of Indianapolis, for the shooting death of Simmie Poetsema, 26, a commando from the Netherlands, who was killed in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Duncan is also charged with two counts of attempted murder, and accused of shooting two more members...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Charges filed in soldier killing in downtown Indy

The Marion County Prosecutor's office has filed charges against an Indianapolis man for the shooting in downtown Indianapolis that killed a Dutch soldier and wounded two others. Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Shamar Duncan faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and disorderly conduct. Mears said investigators wouldn’t have been able to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Amber Alert – What Happened

An AMBER Alert about a missing 9-year-old girl has been canceled after she was found safe Thursday afternoon. Public Information Officer William Young with Indianapolis Metro Police says their investigation into the disappearance of Delila Jennings led them to a building on the near west side of Indianapolis. “And it...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
COLUMBUS, IN
WANE 15

Two charged with stealing mail in western Indiana

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indy man sentenced to 7 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Thursday for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a personal injury accident on West Morris Street on Aug. 3, 2021. When they arrived, they found Jerry Poindexter, 27, unconscious in the drivers seat of a vehicle. Officers said they saw a black extended handgun magazine sticking out of Poindexter’s front right side that they believed was inserted into a handgun. Court documents say when officers found him in the vehicle, the doors were locked and the vehicle was still in drive and was being held in place by bushes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Planned Parenthood sues Tippecanoe Co. prosecutor

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County prosecutor has been named as a defendant in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the State of Indiana. Prosecutor Pat Harrington is one of seven county prosecutors named as defendants. The lawsuit filed Tuesday does not give a reason why those prosecutors are named, saying only that "per the Indiana Code the County Prosecutors are obligated to enforce state law in their respective counties."
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.” The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman, who was 26 when she was last seen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman accused of embezzling $270K from Indy radio, TV station

INDIANAPOLIS — A 52-year-old accounting specialist from Indianapolis has been charged with embezzling more than $270,000 from WFYI Public Media, which provides television and radio programming throughout Central Indiana. Mindi B. Madison has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and is set to make an appearance in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

