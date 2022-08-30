Read full article on original website
Related
Scarlet Nation
NC State at East Carolina updates
GREENVILLE — The No. 13-ranked NC State Wolfpack have been practicing and practicing ever since December 2021, but finally get to play a game. NC State travels to East Carolina on Saturday, with the game on ESPN. NCSU went 9-3 last year and ECU went 7-5, and the Pirates also have had their bowl game canceled last year.
Scarlet Nation
NC State football predictions: Who will lead Pack in interceptions?
Who will lead NC State in various statistical categories is always fun in August. Categories such as leading tackler, team leader in interceptions, leading rusher, receiver with the most catches and wideout with most receiving yards are all up for grabs this fall. The latest installment is who will lead...
Scarlet Nation
Tough Task At App Aside, UNC Really Needs A Road Win
CHAPEL HILL – The task facing North Carolina on Saturday in its western mountains is difficult enough given that Appalachian State will be lying in wait ready to slay the disliked baby blues from the flagship. The Tar Heels have never played at App State in football, and with...
Comments / 0