GREENVILLE — The No. 13-ranked NC State Wolfpack have been practicing and practicing ever since December 2021, but finally get to play a game. NC State travels to East Carolina on Saturday, with the game on ESPN. NCSU went 9-3 last year and ECU went 7-5, and the Pirates also have had their bowl game canceled last year.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO