nationalinterest.org
How the Ukrainian Meme War Defeated Russia
Ukrainians have used jokes to win the hearts and minds of people all over the world and help them overcome “Ukraine fatigue.”. Ukraine has shown the world how to successfully fight against destructive propaganda and preserve its national identity through the use of social media. Whether it is highlighting the devastating destruction of war or announcing significant foreign policy decisions, Ukrainian tweets and memes are there. Humor cannot be effectively deployed on the battlefields of Crimea or the Donbass but can keep Ukraine in the news cycle, helps it articulate its national identity and sovereignty against Russia, and garner support from a broad international coalition.
nationalinterest.org
Turkish Private Military Companies Are Learning From Russia
Turkey has borrowed from the Kremlin’s playbook and is using PMCs to revive its Islamist credentials from Libya to Qatar and Malaysia. Mercenaries have been around for some time, but while their purpose—guns for hire—has remained largely stagnant for decades, they are now being employed as instruments of foreign policy by several countries. The Russian Wagner Group, a quasi-private military company (PMC), has been rewriting the rules of the game and expanding Moscow’s footprint in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, South America, and, most recently, Ukraine.
nationalinterest.org
Biden's $3 Billion Aid Package Arms Ukraine for the Long-Haul
This emerging effort, as explained by Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, will involve the United States working with the defense industry to manufacture and send new weapons to Ukraine in support of a long-term fight. A recent Department of Defense briefing on the United States’ continued support for...
nationalinterest.org
The War in Ukraine and the Return of Realpolitik
The return of a two-bloc world that plays by the rules of realpolitik means that the West will need to dial back its efforts to expand the liberal order, instead returning to a strategy of patient containment aimed at preserving geopolitical stability and avoiding great power war. GREAT POWER competition...
nationalinterest.org
Can Ukrainian Forces Recapture Kherson?
The extent of Ukrainian progress during its offensive forays in the Kherson region so far is difficult to determine. However, senior Pentagon officials say updates will likely emerge in the coming days. It might have been unimaginable six months ago but could Ukraine defeat the Russian invasion? This is a...
nationalinterest.org
Eyes on China? Japan Seeks Long-Range Standoff Missiles
The Japanese Defense Ministry said that it was planning to build two types of standoff missiles that can strike an enemy target from far away. Japan’s Ministry of Defense is seeking to acquire large numbers of long-range missiles and begin researching hypersonic missile technology, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal.
nationalinterest.org
In Zaporizhzhia, It’s the World vs. the Atom
For now, the world will be forced to watch and wait while Ukraine and Russia jostle for supremacy in the south, hoping that calamity can be averted. The arrival of an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspection team to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Ukraine has done little to alleviate fears about a radiological disaster. In fact, it is just the beginning of what will be a lengthy process to safeguard the site from catastrophe.
nationalinterest.org
How China Views the Taiwan Problem
The Taiwan question is not merely an issue concerning the national rejuvenation of China, but also concerns the peace and prosperity of Asia as a whole. Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan abruptly heightened tensions by provoking unprecedented Chinese military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. This led to concern about whether a large-scale military conflict between China and the United States will ensue.
nationalinterest.org
Why Taiwan Needs to Start a Dialogue With China
At a time when the security environment around Taiwan is deteriorating, the Tsai administration must calibrate its China policy and turn to engagement. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in early August sparked the so-called “Fourth Taiwan Strait Crisis,” which escalated tensions in Taiwan Strait to a high level. Notably, the focal point of the pertinent discussion about this crisis is mostly related to Taiwan’s military reform efforts, the “new normal” in the Taiwan Strait, and the United States and Japan’s role in the event of a Chinese invasion. Admittedly, these topics are undeniably critical regarding Taiwan’s security and deserve tremendous attention. Nonetheless, this trend of discussion is extremely concerning because it reflects the seriousness of this crisis and the potential course of the dispute over Taiwan.
