Pelosi’s visit has exposed the underlying dilemma in U.S. policy toward Taiwan and brought it uncomfortably to the front burner. The reverberations of House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in early August are likely to continue for some time. An interactive dynamic is unfolding between Beijing, Washington, and Taipei—each of which has its own interpretation of what has been happening, and its own explanation for what it has felt compelled to do in response. Beijing launched an unprecedented series of military exercises around the island, asserting that Washington and Taipei had breached its red line by violating prior understandings of the “one China” framework. Washington has deemed China’s moves an unwarranted and destabilizing overreaction to Pelosi’s trip and vowed to sustain its own military posture in the Taiwan Strait to deter any actual Chinese use of force. Indeed, two U.S. Navy guided-missile cruisers transited the Strait on August 28; and the Biden administration reportedly is poised to announce $1 billion in new arms sales to Taiwan. Taipei has announced that it will increase its defense spending to enhance the island’s preparedness for any potential Chinese attack. All of this reflects and reinforces the three sides’ tendency to view the cross-strait dilemma as a military problem, thus probably making it even more difficult than it already was to pursue a diplomatic path to de-escalation.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO