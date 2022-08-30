ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The US Sun

Ukraine news LIVE: Nuclear panic grows as experts reveal Europe’s largest atomic plant has been damaged ‘several times’

FEARS of another Chornobyl-style disaster are on the rise, as UN experts reveal Europe's largest nuclear plant has been damaged 'several times.'. The head of the UN's nuclear agency announced that he is "worried" about the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine, following Vladimir Putin's brutal shelling of the facility. This...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

The War in Ukraine and the Return of Realpolitik

The return of a two-bloc world that plays by the rules of realpolitik means that the West will need to dial back its efforts to expand the liberal order, instead returning to a strategy of patient containment aimed at preserving geopolitical stability and avoiding great power war. GREAT POWER competition...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Could Boris Johnson Have Been a Second Churchill?

If only he had not been prematurely robbed of his walk with destiny, Johnson may have proven himself a worthy heir to Churchill’s legacy. British prime minister Boris Johnson’s resignation from office nearly two months ago marked the end to what was undoubtedly a tumultuous premiership, which finally collapsed after bearing the brunt of a worldwide pandemic, an upcoming recession, numerous scandals, and various crises on the international scene. However, beneath the power struggle currently engulfing Westminster lies a more fundamental question. Who will now assume the mantle of leadership on the world stage that Johnson demonstrated a flair for but has now relinquished?
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines

A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
MILITARY
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
MSNBC

'The chickens have come home to roost for Donald Trump'

Oregon Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Mom Stuns Specialists By Removing Her Wrinkles With This Tip. If You Need to Kill Time on Your Computer, this City-Building Game is a Must-Have. No Install. NewRetirement /. SPONSORED. How Much...
U.S. POLITICS
natureworldnews.com

European Heat Waves Melts Glaciers, Revealing Viking Weapons Buried in Ice

As Europe's glaciers are being melted by the summer's heat wave, archaeologists in Norway have found weaponry from the Viking Age. The Jotunheimen Mountains in Norway's Innlandet County were the target of a study team from the Secrets of the Ice Glacier Archaeology Program. Archaeological Bullseye. The area, which is...
SCIENCE
nationalinterest.org

Eyes on China? Japan Seeks Long-Range Standoff Missiles

The Japanese Defense Ministry said that it was planning to build two types of standoff missiles that can strike an enemy target from far away. Japan’s Ministry of Defense is seeking to acquire large numbers of long-range missiles and begin researching hypersonic missile technology, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

‘Unlikely to Succeed’: Pentagon Downplays Russian Recruiting Drive

Numbers may be a small problem compared to the collapse of morale among Russian troops. As a force that was once regarded as a formidable global powerhouse, the Russian military has proven to be much weaker and less capable than many expected. And according to the Pentagon, low morale and poor performance in Ukraine mean that the Russian military is actually growing weaker. Not only is the Russian military suffering manpower losses but the quality of their soldiers is decreasing as well.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The War for Ukraine’s Schools

Russia has destroyed 286 schools and damaged more than 2,400 since it invaded Ukraine in late February. September 1 marks the normally joyous first day of school in Ukraine, but this year the occasion was muted. Russia has destroyed 286 schools and damaged more than 2,400 since it invaded Ukraine in late February.
EDUCATION
nationalinterest.org

In Zaporizhzhia, It’s the World vs. the Atom

For now, the world will be forced to watch and wait while Ukraine and Russia jostle for supremacy in the south, hoping that calamity can be averted. The arrival of an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspection team to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Ukraine has done little to alleviate fears about a radiological disaster. In fact, it is just the beginning of what will be a lengthy process to safeguard the site from catastrophe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

Can Ukrainian Forces Recapture Kherson?

The extent of Ukrainian progress during its offensive forays in the Kherson region so far is difficult to determine. However, senior Pentagon officials say updates will likely emerge in the coming days. It might have been unimaginable six months ago but could Ukraine defeat the Russian invasion? This is a...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

How Word Games Became War Games in the Taiwan Strait

Pelosi’s visit has exposed the underlying dilemma in U.S. policy toward Taiwan and brought it uncomfortably to the front burner. The reverberations of House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in early August are likely to continue for some time. An interactive dynamic is unfolding between Beijing, Washington, and Taipei—each of which has its own interpretation of what has been happening, and its own explanation for what it has felt compelled to do in response. Beijing launched an unprecedented series of military exercises around the island, asserting that Washington and Taipei had breached its red line by violating prior understandings of the “one China” framework. Washington has deemed China’s moves an unwarranted and destabilizing overreaction to Pelosi’s trip and vowed to sustain its own military posture in the Taiwan Strait to deter any actual Chinese use of force. Indeed, two U.S. Navy guided-missile cruisers transited the Strait on August 28; and the Biden administration reportedly is poised to announce $1 billion in new arms sales to Taiwan. Taipei has announced that it will increase its defense spending to enhance the island’s preparedness for any potential Chinese attack. All of this reflects and reinforces the three sides’ tendency to view the cross-strait dilemma as a military problem, thus probably making it even more difficult than it already was to pursue a diplomatic path to de-escalation.
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

Hungary and the New Reactionary Vanguardism

Hungary has long been an outlier surrounded by changing and fluid political actors—a rebellious but simultaneously reactionary holdover amidst a sea of imperial progress. THE BRITISH historian AJP Taylor believed that there was a unique historical contradiction in Hungary, claiming that the “strongest resistance, culminating in revolt, came in Hungary, where the claim to traditional rights gave a spurious air of liberalism to the defence of social privileges.” As a result, the Hungarian system was a compromise, where a blend of agrarian conservatism thrived with the traditional nationalist instinct of mid-nineteenth-century liberalism, positioned amidst surrounding imperial actors. “The central event in the history of Hungary in the nineteenth century was the compromise between the magnates and the lesser nobility; this was the essential prelude to the compromise between Hungary and the Habsburgs, which preserved the antiquated social order in Hungary until the twentieth century,” Taylor wrote, adding that “middle class, the lesser nobility, existed only in Hungary; and in Hungary the intellectuals, even if Slovak or Rumanian by origin, could become ‘Magyar’ like the gentry.”
POLITICS

