ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Final goodbyes begin for former local attorney, judge, auditor and Dayton mayoral candidate

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulnvI_0hc5xR5s00

DAYTON — The final goodbyes begin later today for A.J. Wagner, former Montgomery County Common Pleas judge, County Auditor, and candidate for Dayton Mayor.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Funeral services set for A.J. Wagner, former local attorney, judge

A viewing will be held today at Koch Funeral Home in State College, Pennsylvania beginning at 6 p.m., according to his obituary.

A funeral mass will be held at The Church of Good Shepard in Port Matilda, Pennsylvania tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.

In Dayton, a visitation will be held at the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception on College Park Drive beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by a memorial mass at 10 a.m.

Wagner, who was well known for his decades of compassionate service to the Greater Dayton community, passed away August 25 after a four month battle with acute leukemia.

He was 70 years old.

Wagner also served on the state Board of Education until 2016 when he and his wife, Joan, moved to State College, Pennsylvania to help their daughter and her husband with their newborn twins.

Wagner is survived by his wife Joan; daughters, Aileen and Maureen, their husbands, and five grandchildren.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WHIO Dayton

Montgomery County to hold tire buy back event

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Environmental Services will hold a tire buy back event later this month. The event will run 9 a.m.-1 p.m on Sept. 18 at the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility. The tire buyback is only open to Montgomery County residents and proof of residency...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Mayor#Pennsylvania#College Park#Politics#Dayton#County Auditor#Koch Funeral Home#Board Of Education#State College#Cox Media Group
wksu.org

A new legal maneuver is being taken to keep abortion clinics in Ohio open

Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Chief: Richmond police officer transferred from hospital to hospice facility in Richmond

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department has provided an update on the condition of an officer who was shot during a traffic stop in August. In a release, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said as of 4:37 p.m., Officer Seara Burton has been transferred from the Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton to a hospice facility in the Richmond, Indiana area.
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

Dayton-area park project gains traction with $500K state grant

TROTWOOD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Five Rivers MetroParks is moving forward on work to develop a new park in the western part of Montgomery County. A groundbreaking was held last week, in partnership with Ohio Department of Natural Resources, for the Spring Run Conservation Area Wetland Restoration Project in Trotwood.
TROTWOOD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

RTA extends free weekend rides until January

DAYTON — As prices continue to rise, the Greater Dayton RTA hopes to help people save some cash by extending its free weekend rides. RTA will now offer free rides on Saturdays and Sundays until Jan. 1, 2023 on both fixed-route and paratransit services, according to a release. The...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Bike Yard is next jump in making Miami Valley a bike tourism hot spot

There are already bike parks in Huber Heights, Lebanon and East Dayton, as well as multiple smaller features. Dayton is building a new mountain bike park that some tourism officials say will strengthen the case that this area really is the “outdoor adventure capital” of the Midwest. The...
DAYTON, OH
The Associated Press

Police chief: Indiana cop shot in head losing life support

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop will be taken off life support on Thursday, her department said in a news release Wednesday. “Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable,” the Richmond Police Department said in the release posted on Facebook. “Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation.” It did not say which organs would be donated. Burton, 28, a four-year veteran of the Richmond department, has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
94K+
Followers
123K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy