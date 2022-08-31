Final goodbyes begin for former local attorney, judge, auditor and Dayton mayoral candidate

DAYTON — The final goodbyes begin later today for A.J. Wagner, former Montgomery County Common Pleas judge, County Auditor, and candidate for Dayton Mayor.

A viewing will be held today at Koch Funeral Home in State College, Pennsylvania beginning at 6 p.m., according to his obituary.

A funeral mass will be held at The Church of Good Shepard in Port Matilda, Pennsylvania tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.

In Dayton, a visitation will be held at the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception on College Park Drive beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by a memorial mass at 10 a.m.

Wagner, who was well known for his decades of compassionate service to the Greater Dayton community, passed away August 25 after a four month battle with acute leukemia.

He was 70 years old.

Wagner also served on the state Board of Education until 2016 when he and his wife, Joan, moved to State College, Pennsylvania to help their daughter and her husband with their newborn twins.

Wagner is survived by his wife Joan; daughters, Aileen and Maureen, their husbands, and five grandchildren.

