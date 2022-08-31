Princeton GirlChoir, BoyChoir leave marks on Prague, Vienna, Montréal and Québec City through song

Read full article on original website
Common calendar, Packet papers, Sept. 1
Free tours of the Wyckoff-Garretson House & Museum, which dates back to 1730, will be held the second Sunday of every month, through October. Docent-led tours are held from 1-4 p.m. at the house, 215 South Middlebush Road, Somerset. For more information, visit themeadowsfoundation.org. The Burlington County Farmers Market enters...
Arts Council’s annual fun run will cover families with color in return to Woolsey Park
Hopewell Valley residents and families will be covered in an array of colors when the Hopewell Valley Arts Council’s Color Fun Run & Walk returns this year. The fun run and walk, which is in its second year, will occur from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Woolsey Park.
Annual ‘Insect Festival’ will teach about importance of insects on Sept. 10
The Rutgers Master Gardeners of Mercer County annual 2022 Insect Festival will teach children and families about the importance of insects and protecting their habitats. The annual festival is rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Mercer Educational Gardens in Hopewell Township. Admission is free. On-site parking is available, according to Rutgers Master Gardeners of Mercer County.
Pennington School has new CFO
The Pennington School has a new CFO. Brenda Cole began the role on July 18, according to Dr. William S. Hawkey, longtime head of The Pennington School. Cole is a finance executive with more than 30 years of experience building and leading successful financial departments. Following a career in the corporate world with responsibilities in finance, accounting and capital planning, she became director of finance and operations and CFO for Wilmington Montessori School, where she worked for 15 years. There, she developed five- and 10-year strategic plans for the institution, built new infrastructure at the school for technology and facility maintenance, prepared annual operating budgets, and supervised all finance, accounting, human resources, technology, and facility functions, Hawkey said.
Remember: Steel artifact from World Trade Center driven to Hopewell Township 11 years ago
Hopewell Township invites the public to bring a lawn chair for its annual remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. This year’s ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 at Woolsey Park, 221 Washington Crossing Pennington Road, Titusville. Eleven years ago – Aug. 16, 2011 –...
Park Commission: Deer hunting will begin in Mercer County parks in efforts to reduce overabundant population
Hunting will soon be underway through a deer management program in efforts reduce the overabundant deer herd in the greater Mercer County region. The Mercer County Park Commission’s deer management program will be conducted in Mercer County Park, Baldpate Mountain and Mercer Meadows on Sept. 10. The Mercer County...
HomeFront seeks donors for back-to-school backpack drive
Happiness is a backpack full of school supplies, a new outfit and new sneakers for the first day of school – especially for children who are living in shelters or whose parents struggle to make ends meet. That is why HomeFront hopes to distribute 1,500 backpacks filled with school...
HomeFront founder and CEO to retire; Board of Trustees selects COO to fill role Oct.1
Sarah Steward will become the next CEO of the Lawrence Township-based nonprofit group HomeFront, officials said. Steward, who currently serves as HomeFront’s chief operating officer (COO) and whose office is next door to the office of retiring CEO Connie Mercer, was chosen after a nationwide search for Mercer’s successor, officials said. She will take over the top administrative post Oct. 1.
Hopewell Borough seeks public input on new proposed cannabis ordinance; public hearing Sept. 8
The Hopewell Borough Council is encouraging residents to provide public input after releasing a draft ordinance allowing for cannabis retailer and delivery service establishments in the borough. The draft ordinance was released on the borough website following a Council meeting on Aug. 4. Borough council members will review public comments...
