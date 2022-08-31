ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Princeton GirlChoir, BoyChoir leave marks on Prague, Vienna, Montréal and Québec City through song

By Kyler R Zhou, Correspondent
Hopewell Valley News
Hopewell Valley News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Hillsborough Beacon

Common calendar, Packet papers, Sept. 1

Free tours of the Wyckoff-Garretson House & Museum, which dates back to 1730, will be held the second Sunday of every month, through October. Docent-led tours are held from 1-4 p.m. at the house, 215 South Middlebush Road, Somerset. For more information, visit themeadowsfoundation.org. The Burlington County Farmers Market enters...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Lawrence Ledger

Annual ‘Insect Festival’ will teach about importance of insects on Sept. 10

The Rutgers Master Gardeners of Mercer County annual 2022 Insect Festival will teach children and families about the importance of insects and protecting their habitats. The annual festival is rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Mercer Educational Gardens in Hopewell Township. Admission is free. On-site parking is available, according to Rutgers Master Gardeners of Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Pennington School has new CFO

The Pennington School has a new CFO. Brenda Cole began the role on July 18, according to Dr. William S. Hawkey, longtime head of The Pennington School. Cole is a finance executive with more than 30 years of experience building and leading successful financial departments. Following a career in the corporate world with responsibilities in finance, accounting and capital planning, she became director of finance and operations and CFO for Wilmington Montessori School, where she worked for 15 years. There, she developed five- and 10-year strategic plans for the institution, built new infrastructure at the school for technology and facility maintenance, prepared annual operating budgets, and supervised all finance, accounting, human resources, technology, and facility functions, Hawkey said.
PENNINGTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton Junction, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Entertainment
City
Vienna, NJ
City
Princeton, NJ
State
Florida State
Princeton Packet

HomeFront founder and CEO to retire; Board of Trustees selects COO to fill role Oct.1

Sarah Steward will become the next CEO of the Lawrence Township-based nonprofit group HomeFront, officials said. Steward, who currently serves as HomeFront’s chief operating officer (COO) and whose office is next door to the office of retiring CEO Connie Mercer, was chosen after a nationwide search for Mercer’s successor, officials said. She will take over the top administrative post Oct. 1.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Education#Choral Music#Prague#Westrick Music Academy#Notre Dame#The Czech Philharmonic#St Paul Catholic School
Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hopewelj and Mercer County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/hopewell-valley-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy