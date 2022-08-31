ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

Update: Missing woman with dementia found safe

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff's Office says Nancy Peschel has been located and is safe. LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Thursday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., LCSO was notified of an endangered missing person from the Dorena/Cottage Grove area. Deputies learned that 88-year-old Nancy Peschel departed...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Police: Watch out for online rental/real estate scams

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police received several reports from people in the community who rented apartments or homes, paid a security deposit or first month's rent, and come to find out the property they rented was not actually available or did not even exist. According to EPD, The person...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy