Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
After 70 years, Eugene Emeralds in need of facility to continue playing baseball
EUGENE, Ore. — For nearly 70 years, the Eugene Emeralds have been playing baseball in Lane County. But come 2025, they need to be out of their current home - PK Park. That's because Major League Baseball upgraded the team to the High-A level. That upgrade means more baseball...
KCBY
Update: Missing woman with dementia found safe
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff's Office says Nancy Peschel has been located and is safe. LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Thursday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., LCSO was notified of an endangered missing person from the Dorena/Cottage Grove area. Deputies learned that 88-year-old Nancy Peschel departed...
KCBY
Lane County engages with lawyers, pursuing litigations in regard to Holiday Farm Fire
Lane county has hired law firms for an eventual lawsuit over the Holiday Farm Fire. Almost two years after the fire began, the board brought on three firms that will begin litigation against those found responsible for the damages. To be clear, they have not filed a lawsuit, as the...
KCBY
Police: Watch out for online rental/real estate scams
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police received several reports from people in the community who rented apartments or homes, paid a security deposit or first month's rent, and come to find out the property they rented was not actually available or did not even exist. According to EPD, The person...
Comments / 0