EUREKA, Calif. — A month-long investigation by Humboldt County drug officers ended with an arrest and the seizure of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine. According to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), at the beginning of August, they began an investigation into Luis Alberto Valenzuela-Pardo for the distribution of heroin and methamphetamine. On August 31st, members of the Task Force with the help of the Eureka Police Department and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on Valenzuela-Pardo on the 3300 block of Broadway St. in Eureka. Valenzuela-Pardo was detained without incident.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO