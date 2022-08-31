Read full article on original website
Humboldt Bay Fire crews knock down structure fire on B Street in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt Bay Fire crews rushed to the scene of a structure fire that broke out this evening at 5 p.m. on B Street in Eureka. Police, fire and emergency services were on scene to extinguish the flames and assist people fleeing the home. There was significant...
Last evacuation order in Humboldt County due to Six Rivers Complex officially downgraded
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — There are no longer any evacuation orders in Humboldt County due to the Six Rivers Complex Fire after officials downgraded the last order to a warning Thursday. Around 2 p.m. Thursday, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office officials downgraded the evacuation order for zone HUM-E058 to a...
City of Eureka marks Volunteer Month with community events
September is Volunteer Month in Eureka and the city's Community Services Department is marking the occasion with a series of volunteer events around the area. This is the first year the City of Eureka has held a volunteer month. Eureka Community Services Coordinator Jim Thomas told North Coast News, that last year's Neighborhood Beautification Program inspired this. It's also a follow-up to Mayor Susan Seaman's Good Neighbor Week so the city said this is a combination of both.
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Missing Eureka woman last seen near Buckhorn Summit a week ago
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Eureka Police Dept. is seeking the public's help in finding Rebecca Ann Tatro, a.k.a. Rebecca Fuller; a.k.a. Rebecca Daignault; a.k.a. Rebecca Capoeman. Police said Rebecca is believed to have traveled from Eureka to the Redding area on Aug. 22, 2022. She was possibly last seen...
Man arrested for selling heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine in Humboldt County
EUREKA, Calif. — A month-long investigation by Humboldt County drug officers ended with an arrest and the seizure of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine. According to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), at the beginning of August, they began an investigation into Luis Alberto Valenzuela-Pardo for the distribution of heroin and methamphetamine. On August 31st, members of the Task Force with the help of the Eureka Police Department and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on Valenzuela-Pardo on the 3300 block of Broadway St. in Eureka. Valenzuela-Pardo was detained without incident.
$10K in grant funding available to local Humboldt artists
BAYSIDE, Calif. — Artists and craftspeople across Humboldt County can begin to submit grant applications from now until Nov. 1 for the 2022 Victor Thomas Jacoby Award which includes $10,000 in funding. Named after the visual artist from Eureka, the grants have been given out every fall since 1998,...
