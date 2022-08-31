ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Patrick Minford
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Guardian

Jacob Rees-Mogg blocking major UK tourism campaign

Jacob Rees-Mogg is blocking a major government-backed tourism campaign – despite being a vocal advocate of “Global Britain”. The planned advertising blitz is aimed at bringing back tourists from key international markets including India, China, Australia, Japan and Canada to boost visitor numbers in the wake of the pandemic.
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Czech Government Survives No-Confidence Vote Over Energy Prices

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government survived a no-confidence vote on Friday after a marathon 22-hour debate in parliament amid opposition claims of inaction against soaring inflation and energy prices. The vote showed how Europe's energy crisis is fuelling political instability as soaring power prices add to inflation, already at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Conservative Party#Rebates#Tory#Bbc News#Bbc Tv#National Insurance#The Daily Telegraph
The Guardian

Chris Jowsey: the pubs boss lobbying to keep locals in business

As the summer drew to a close, Chris Jowsey’s reserves of Geordie good humour evaporated and he finally ran out of patience. The boss of the 1,000-strong pub chain Admiral Taverns, along with fellow industry leaders, had been sounding the alarm for months about the energy crisis hurtling towards small businesses like a freight train, calling on ministers to come up with a plan.
ECONOMY
BBC

'Difficult decisions' as inflation increases Shropshire Council deficit

A council said inflation and a growing demand for services were to blame for a predicted multimillion-pound overspend. Shropshire Council said there would be "difficult decisions" to take in order to make necessary savings. Its overspend figure of £4.1m was a "best case scenario" it said, and costs could be...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy