Read full article on original website
Related
No 10 spending £130,000 of public money scrutinising Partygate inquiry
MP criticises media stories saying advice undermines inquiry into claims PM misled parliament
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak make final bids to impress Tory members before new PM is chosen – UK politics live
At the final leadership hustings, the two candidates have one last opportunity to sell themselves to Tory members
Unions call for Liz Truss to ‘come clean’ over plans to change workers’ rights
Frontrunner to become next PM reportedly considering review of protections including 48-hour working week
U.K.・
Tories planning to lose next general election, Labour’s Wes Streeting says
Labour’s shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, has accused the Conservatives of planning to lose the next general election. Streeting said he was confident Labour would win when the country next goes to the polls. Speaking before the new Conservative leader and prime minister is announced on Monday, Streeting told...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Conor Murphy says Stormont will have no one at wheel if executive not restored
Stormont's institutions will be "left with no-one at the wheel" if an executive is not restored by the end of October, Conor Murphy has said. The Sinn Féin finance minister was speaking after party leaders met with the head of the civil service on Thursday. The DUP withdrew from...
Six arrested after Extinction Rebellion protest inside British parliament
LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - London police arrested six individuals after the Extinction Rebellion environmental group staged a protest inside Britain's parliament on Friday, while it was not in session, gluing themselves around the speaker's chair.
Jacob Rees-Mogg blocking major UK tourism campaign
Jacob Rees-Mogg is blocking a major government-backed tourism campaign – despite being a vocal advocate of “Global Britain”. The planned advertising blitz is aimed at bringing back tourists from key international markets including India, China, Australia, Japan and Canada to boost visitor numbers in the wake of the pandemic.
US News and World Report
Czech Government Survives No-Confidence Vote Over Energy Prices
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government survived a no-confidence vote on Friday after a marathon 22-hour debate in parliament amid opposition claims of inaction against soaring inflation and energy prices. The vote showed how Europe's energy crisis is fuelling political instability as soaring power prices add to inflation, already at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chris Jowsey: the pubs boss lobbying to keep locals in business
As the summer drew to a close, Chris Jowsey’s reserves of Geordie good humour evaporated and he finally ran out of patience. The boss of the 1,000-strong pub chain Admiral Taverns, along with fellow industry leaders, had been sounding the alarm for months about the energy crisis hurtling towards small businesses like a freight train, calling on ministers to come up with a plan.
BBC
'Difficult decisions' as inflation increases Shropshire Council deficit
A council said inflation and a growing demand for services were to blame for a predicted multimillion-pound overspend. Shropshire Council said there would be "difficult decisions" to take in order to make necessary savings. Its overspend figure of £4.1m was a "best case scenario" it said, and costs could be...
Express and Mirror owner plans new US editions as UK staff strike over pay
The Daily Express and Daily Mirror are planning to launch online editions in the US, even though their British journalists are currently on strike over low pay. Staff at the UK news titles have yet to be informed of the proposals to expand across the Atlantic, which have been the subject of internal discussion for some time.
Comments / 0