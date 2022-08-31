ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

UK food prices rise at fastest rate since global financial crash

By Josie Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0RXS_0hc5v89U00

The price of food rose at its fastest rate since 2008 in August as pressure from the war in Ukraine continued to push up costs, figures show.

Shop price annual inflation surged to 5.1 per cent, up from 4.4 per cent in July, marking a new record since the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and NielsenIQ index started in 2005.

The overall figure was driven by food inflation accelerating to 9.3 per cent, up from 7 per cent last month – the highest rate since August 2008 – as the war in Ukraine and consequent rise in the price of animal feed, fertiliser, wheat and vegetable oils placed mounting pressure on prices.

The annual increase in fresh food prices jumped to 10.5 per cent, up from 8 per cent in July, with products such as milk and margarine seeing the biggest rises.

The rise in shop prices is contributing to wider UK inflation, which economists from Goldman Sachs this week suggested could reach as high as 22 per cent next year.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “The situation is bleak for both consumers and retailers, but retail businesses will remain committed to supporting their customers through offering discounts to vulnerable groups, expanding value ranges, fixing prices of essentials, and raising staff pay.

“However, as retailers also grapple with growing cost pressures, there is only so much they can shoulder.

“The new prime minister will have an opportunity to relieve some of the cost burden bearing down on retailers, like the upcoming increase in business rates, in order to help retailers do more to help their customers.”

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “ Inflation continues to accelerate and shoppers are already cautious about how much they spend on groceries, with a fall in volume sales at supermarkets in recent months.

“We can expect this level of food inflation to be with us for at least another six months but hopefully some of the input cost pressures in the supply chain will eventually start to ease.

“However, with further falls in disposable incomes coming this autumn as energy costs rocket again, retail spend will come under pressure in the all-important final quarter of the year.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Iceland boss forced to shelve new store openings after latest energy bill rose by £20m

The boss of supermarket giant Iceland says he has been forced to halt the opening of planned new stores after the latest energy bill for the chain rose by £20m.Richard Walker, managing director of the frozen foods retailer, has contacted No 10 with an urgent plea to prepare an immediate cost of living package for businesses as many are concerned about surviving through the winter with the extortionate energy costs.Mr Walker said his chain is “fighting to keep the lights on” after its recent energy bill more than doubled, and he is calling for an energy price cap for...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Gas prices set to soar again on Monday after Russia shuts off Nord Stream supply pipeline

Gas prices are set to soar further when the markets open on Monday after Russia confirmed that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut indefinitely.The 1,200km (745 miles) gas link runs from under the Baltic Sea near St Petersburg to northeastern Germany and was due to reopen on Saturday after undergoing several days of maintenance work.However, state-controlled Gazprom said it had discovered “oil leaks” in a turbine during maintenance. It did not give any timescale on when the pipeline would reopen. Although Siemens Energy– which usually services the turbines – said such a leak should not prevent operation.The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Climate activists leave tunnel demanding end to new oil and gas projects

Climate activists have ended their occupation of a tunnel dug beneath an Essex road after 13 days.Several Just Stop Oil campaigners were in the tunnel underneath St Clements Way in Grays – a key delivery route for the nearby oil terminal – since August 23, protesting against what they see as government inaction over the climate crisis.The tunnellers, who voluntarily left the tunnel at around 3.45pm on Sunday, are demanding the government ends new oil and gas projects in the UK.Just Stop Oil said the protesters were arrested by Essex Police.I cannot stand by and watch while our government allows...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime minister

Liz Truss promised that she would make an announcement on how the government will deal with rising energy bills “within one week” if named as the next prime minister on Monday (5 September).Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Truss said: “I understand that people are struggling, that businesses are also concerned about their energy bills, and the impact it could have on their future.”While foreign secretary expressed that it is “vital” to put the UK “on the right footing for winter,” she added that she cannot confirm “exactly what that announcement would be.”Sign up to our newsletter here
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Food Prices#Price Index#Fresh Food#Supermarkets#British Retail Consortium#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Goldman Sachs#Brc
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia ramps up energy war with gas pipeline shutdown

Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom unveiled a major escalation in its energy war with Western Europe on Friday by announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will remain closed indefinitely, a move which threatens the prospect of blackouts and economic turmoil across the continent.The announcement was immediately condemned in capitals across the continent, but despite the anger, Gazprom’s decision will only serve to increase fears that Europe, which has long relied on Russian energy, is facing a long, harsh winter on rationing and potentially crippling price rises.The underwater 1,200km (745 miles) gas link, which runs from under the Baltic Sea near St...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Liz Truss warns she will make unpopular decisions as prime minister and defends tax cuts for wealthy

Liz Truss has warned she will make unpopular decisions as prime minister and defended tax cuts that benefit the wealthy as “fair”, despite growing calls to ditch them.She pledged immediate action will be taken on soaring household bills if, as expected, she wins the keys to No 10 on Monday, with the promise of a plan within her first week.But despite the gathering storm clouds and warnings her response to the crisis could have to run to tens of billions of pounds, she said: “Britain has been through worse, frankly.”And she warned the public, who did not get a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Travellers heading to UK suffer six-hour delay at Port of Calais

Ferry companies DFDS and P&O Ferries have apologised to travellers heading to the UK after they endured delays of up to six hours at the Port of Calais. Holidaymakers were stuck at UK border controls on Saturday, with many missing their crossing. P&O used extra ships for passengers who missed their sailing, as queues continued into the evening. Josh Williams, a passenger on one of the ferries, told BBC News he was stuck waiting in Calais for five hours on Saturday to get a ferry back to the UK. Were you impacted by delays? If so email aisha@rimi@independent.co.ukHe shared pictures...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Martin Lewis reveals exact amount all households will pay even if they don’t use any energy

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis says households will still pay hundreds this year even if they choose not to use electricity or gas.With the energy price cap going up by 80 per cent on 1 October, everyone will owe their energy supplier money even if they opt not to switch the heating on.Mr Lewis explained how much households will pay when the new energy cap comes in this winter in his latest MoneySavingExpert newsletter.Anyone who pays their bills by direct debit will face an 80 per cent increase from £1,971 to £3,549.Those with prepayment meters will see their bills...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
The Independent

Refugees ‘losing hope for future’ due to barriers to higher education in UK

Refugee and asylum-seeking children in the UK are “losing hope for the future” due to a lack of support to progress into higher education, a charity has warned. Refugee Education UK says students are being faced with language barriers, complex enrolment processes and a lack of awareness among colleges and universities on asylum applications, which have all led to delays in young people continuing with higher education.The charity has received a significant increase in the number of enquiries made to its education advice service for refugee and asylum-seeking young people over the last few years. Between September 2021 to August...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Liz Truss pledges action on energy bills in first week but warns ‘not all decisions will be popular’

Liz Truss has warned she will take unpopular decisions as she pledged to act immediately on soaring energy bills if she becomes prime minister this week.An announcement on energy security and costs will be made within a week if she beats her rival to become Conservative leader, she said.Despite gathering storm clouds and warnings her response to the crisis could have to be on the scale of the Covid furlough scheme she said that “Britain has been through worse, frankly.” But she insisted she did not underestimate the challenges her government will face. And she warned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

823K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy