Mikhail Gorbachev death: Biden hails Soviet leader’s ‘remarkable vision’

By Alex Woodward,Stuti Mishra and Liam James
The Independent
 4 days ago

US president Joe Biden is leading global tributes to the late Mikhail Gorbachev , the last leader of the Soviet Union , who died on Tuesday at the age of 91.

Gorbachev’s death was announced in a statement from Moscow ’s Central Clinical Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for a “serious and long illness”.

He was remembered by Mr Biden as a “man of remarkable vision”. Gorbachev – a towering figure in 20th century history whose rise to power transformed the map of Europe and saw the end of the Cold War – was the last and only president of the Soviet Union before its collapse in 1991, as he forged relationships with the United States to lift the Iron Curtain and unite Germany in the long shadow of the Second World War.

He presided over an era of perestoika and glasnost as reforms sparked pro-democracy protests across communist bloc nations in the late 1980s, fuelling the dissolution of the 15 Republics of the Soviet Union.

