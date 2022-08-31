Boy, 12, stabbed in street hospitalised as two men arrested

A 12-year-old boy has been injured after being stabbed in a street in east London .

Police have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of GBH and another in his 60s for affray following the incident in the Newham borough.

Officers were called to the scene in Plaistow shortly after 8.15pm on Tuesday evening, finding a boy with a stab injury.

The 12-year-old was taken to hospital and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

No further details have been released on the victim.

Have you been affected by this story? Get in touch with zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

A crime scene remained in place on Brook’s Road - the street in Plaistow where police were called following reports of a stabbing - on Wednesday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said enquiries into circumstances were ongoing.

It urged anyone with information to call police on 101 and quote reference CAD 7537/30 Aug.

Alternatively, anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

