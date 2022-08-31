ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus finance chief Asam to depart for SAP next year

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGVwN_0hc5v1yP00

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) on Wednesday announced Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam will leave the company in 2023 to become finance chief of German software giant SAP (SAPG.DE).

"The company will now prepare the succession of Dominik Asam who will remain fully in charge until his departure," the planemaker said in a statement.

SAP was not immediately available for comment. The software firm has been looking for a finance chief in recent months.

Asam, a trained engineer, joined Airbus in 2019.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

